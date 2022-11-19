Fans & Friends Stunned After ‘The Voice’ Star Inexplicably Rips Off Shirt

Jimmie Allen’s fans and famous friends still haven’t recovered after witnessing the country star and recent advisor on “The Voice” rip off his shirt in a slow-motion video that he posted on social media. Some were shocked, while others left hilarious quips about the 37-year-old’s smoldering video. Take a peek for yourself and check out the feedback Allen’s attracting…

Jimmie Allen Strips Out of His Jockey Shirt, But No One Knows Why

It’s not clear why Allen decided to film himself ripping off a white Jockey tank to reveal his bare, sculpted torso. His slow-mo video, posted on November 17, 2022, didn’t include any of the hashtags or messaging typically required in ads or sponsored posts.

Fellow country star Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have been official brand ambassadors for Jockey since 2020. Luke just launched a new outdoor line of clothes, so he periodically posts images or videos of him wearing the apparel, and typically includes the hashtag #TheresOnlyOneJockey in his posts.

But Allen is notorious for releasing quirky, funny social media content, so he may have done the video just to be funny or to jokingly troll Bryan.

One fan even commented on the post, “Luke Bryan never made a Jockey ad like this!”

Whatever the reason, Allen’s post — which he captioned, “With @jockey life is easier” — drew lots of reactions, including one from the Jockey brand, which replied to Allen on Twitter with one word — “Preach” — and included a raise-the-roof emoji.

Jimmie Allen Says Bedtime Cereal is Secret to His Fitness

Fans and friends couldn’t help but notice that Allen, who’s on a holiday break from his U.S. tour with Carrie Underwood, looks especially fit and toned in the video. But the crooner insists he hasn’t been working out to achieve the look. In fact, one of his music friends lamented over this in the comment section.

Singer Chuck Wicks wrote, “This is why this sucks for me to see… cause you look RIPPED and I know for a fact your secret is you STOPPED working out to look like this…. Wtf.”

Allen replied, “not working out is the new working out haha”

When musician Abraham Alexander asked, “What’s the workout routine?” Allen quipped, “don’t work out and eat cereal before bed”

Comedian Ken Jeong, who’s also a judge on “The Masked Singer,” commented, “That’s exactly what I do when I return home from work!!” and Allen replied, “Same” with laughing emojis.

Fellow country singer Mitchell Tenpenny sarcastically quipped, “I’m feeling new things.”

Allen’s fans also left amusing responses to his sultry video. The performer replied with four laughing emojis when one man commented, “Yooooooooooooooo my wife is on this app relax”

Another fan wrote, “You gotta start charging people for this type of content! lol”

Despite the shout-out to Jockey, Allen actually prefers American Eagle underwear. In July, the dad of three told Taste of Country that his concert tour rider — the list of items he requests backstage at each concert stop — includes Nike socks and medium-sized, nine-inch boxer briefs from American Eagle.

“I like to wear brand-new underwear when I go on stage,” he explained. “It’s just something that feels good. And I always forget underwear and socks. Always. Those are things you always forget. Last thing I wanna be on stage with: leather pants on without underwear. It’s just not comfortable.”