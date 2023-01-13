‘The Voice’ Coach Welcomes Baby: ‘Blessed Day’

Congratulations are in order for “The Voice” coach John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, as they welcomed their baby on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Legend announced the news during a private concert, according to People.

“What a blessed day,” he said, adding that he and his wife welcomed their “little baby this morning.”

The 43-year-old singer told the crowd that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” and had spent “a lot of time” at the hospital.

@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning #congratulations — astonfenly (@astonfenly) January 14, 2023

The couple have two older children, Miles, and Luna.

They announced that they were expecting their rainbow baby in August 2022 on Instagram.

“The few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Teigen wrote at the time.

Chrissy Teigen Had to Have a Lifesaving Abortion During Her Third Pregnancy

During her third pregnancy, Teigen revealed that she and her husband had to go to the hospital and had lost their son, Jack, after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Teigen posted on Instagram on September 30, 2020 “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

In September 2022, however, Teigen further opened up about the experience and shared that she had come to what, for her, was a shocking revelation during the “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit in Beverly Hills.

“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She went on to call the decision “heartbreaking” and said her son would not have survived and “I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.” Teigen called the procedure a life-saving abortion at the time.

Teigen Responded to Social Media Trolls During Her Second Pregnancy

In her third trimester with their now-newborn baby, Teigen dealt with people online who told her that they felt as though she’s been pregnant “forever.”

In an Instagram post showing off her baby bump, Teigen wrote, “‘Omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrr’ How do you think I feel thank u.”

In September 2022, Teigen spoke with People and told the outlet that Luna and Miles were very excited to meet their sibling.

“Since we did IVF, we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant,” Teigen said at the time. “I told them very, very early.”

“They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy’s belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that’s happened before,” explained Teigen.

She said that they had “been excited for a long time.”