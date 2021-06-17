John Legend Breaks Silence Following Chrissy Teigen Bullying Scandal

John Legend insisted that his wife is doing “great” on the heels of bullying drama involving Courtney Stodden that came to light in May.

On Monday, June 14, Chrissy Teigen took to Medium to write an apology for her past behavior– specifically, for bullying tweets and private messages she had sent on social media.

In her apology, Teigen wrote, “Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks. I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.’ Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past. As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?”

What is Teigen apologizing for? What drama surfaced last month?

Here’s what you need to know:

Courtney Stodden Accused Teigen of Bullying Them In May

In May, Courtney Stodden told The Daily Beast that Teigen bullied them in private messages on Twitter. Stodden is a media personality who gained notoriety in 2010 at the age of 16 after marrying actor and acting coach Doug Hutchison. They have since appeared on reality TV shows like “Couples Therapy”, “Celebrity Big Brother”, “Reality Ex-Wives”, “Celebs Go Dating”, and “Courtney.” Stodden came out as non-binary in April.

Speaking about Teigen in their Daily Beast interview, Stodden shared, “[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’ And not only her, but Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a ‘slut.’ Courtney Love told me I was a ‘whore.’ People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in. There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”

After Stodden came forward with these statements, Teigen posted a long apology on Twitter, writing, “… Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior.”

After that, Teigen went off social media and quit her role in the Netflix series, “Never Have I Ever.”

In addition to Stodden, other stars like Lindsay Lohan and Michael Costello have blamed Teigen for bullying them.

Teigen Apologizes on Medium

On Medium, Teigen apologized for her actions, writing, “I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities. Now, confronted with some of the things that I said, I cringe to my core. I’ll honestly get sharp, stabbing pains in my body, randomly remembering my a—hole past, and I deserve it. Words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after. I wasn’t just attacking some random avatar, but hurting young women — some who were still girls — who had feelings.”

She concluded, “I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change,” she wrote. “Phew. A lot, I know. Thanks for listening.”