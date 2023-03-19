Kelly Clarkson Feels ‘Weird’ Singing New Music

“The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson has been teasing her upcoming 10th studio album for months now, assuring fans that the album would be out in 2023. While the “American Idol” champion has kept many of the details of this album close to her chest, Clarkson has said that the album captures “every phase” of her divorce from her ex-husband and ex-manager Brandon Blackstock. The two married in 2013, with Clarkson filing for a divorce in 2020 which was finalized two years later.

Now, in a March 18, 2023 live video on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” YouTube page, Clarkson revealed more details about the album and teased its lead single, saying she was filming an episode of her talk show in which she performed the song that day, though viewers would have to wait for the episode to air before they hear the new music.

Kelly Clarkson Already Recorded Her New Single’s Talk Show Performance

While playing trivia against her fans on a live video, Clarkson was asked the question, “When is Kelly finally releasing her long awaited 10th studio album?” with the multiple choice answer options, “Not soon enough”, “Girl, right now, let’s go!”, “This year!”, and “Girl, right now, let’s go!” as a duplicate answer.

Clarkson said, “I’m going to say all of those. It is coming! It’s coming, I promise. We’re even – not a joke – today we’re shooting the episode in which… I will be singing a song from a certain new record. So we’re doing the episode. That means it’s coming because we don’t shoot that far in advance.”

Clarkson went on to describe the album and the single, saying “And it’s so good. I’m so excited. It’s weird to sing now, though… ’cause I was either really angry or really sad. Or actually, it’s about a whole relationship, so there’s also really exciting fun stuff too.” This album, which has yet to have its title announced, will be Clarkson’s first full-length studio album of original music since her 2017 venture “Meaning of Life”. Clarkson did release a Christmas album, “When Christmas Comes Around…” in 2021, however this was a compilation of original Christmas songs and covers of some of Clarkson’s favorite holiday standards.

Clarkson also released an EP of six cover songs in 2022, titled “Kellyoke” after the well-loved segment on her talk show. Clarkson’s cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” (with some lyrics changed, which many fans believe was done to make the song more personal to Clarkson’s divorce) was released as a single when the EP came out, and a YouTube video of Clarkson covering the song on her show (from September 2021) has over 2.5 million views.

Kelly Clarkson Set to Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards March 27

According to Talent Recap, one fan took to Twitter to share details about Clarkson performing her single on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, writing, “The audience was told to not share anything. Some people know the title but can’t say. And apparently the episode is set to air April 18th.”

While this tweet has some fans believing Clarkson’s new music will be announced on April 18th, others think it might be here a little bit sooner, as Clarkson was announced as one of the performers at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which is set to take place on March 27. While some are speculating that Clarkson will make the big announcement by this ceremony, others suspect she may be performing with P!nk. The two recently performed the title track of P!nk’s latest album, “Trustfall”, on Clarkson’s show.

