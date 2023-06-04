Kelly Clarkson Reflects on ‘Red Flag’ With Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock

Grammy award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson slammed her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, for not giving her a “push present” after she gave birth to their two children, 8-year-old River Rose and 7-year-old Remington.

The concept of a push present — where a partner gives the mother a gift to celebrate her giving birth to their child — was new to Clarkson.

Former motorcycle racer Carey Hart revealed the “push present” he gave to his wife, Grammy award-winning singer Pink on the June 2 episode of Clarkson’s self-titled daytime talk show. Carey and Hart have two children: 11-year-old Willow and 6-year-old Jameson.

“I had never heard of this — maybe you have — as a push gift. What’s a push gift?” Clarkson, 41, asked.

“Quantico” star Priyanka Chopra — who welcomed her daughter via surrogate with her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, in January 2022 — hopped into the conversation to explain the meaning.

“Babe, when you have the baby, you should get a gift,” she said. “Well, you should get a gift from the man who [helped].”

Clarkson, 41, was impressed by the present Hart, 47, chose for Pink, 43.

“She got a motorcycle? Screw you, Pink,” Clarkson joked. “I didn’t get a present. Whatever. That should have been a red flag. I honestly don’t know that he knew [what it was].”

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to Us Weekly, which reviewed legal documents. Clarkson was granted primary custody of their two children, but they must spend one weekend per month with their father, the court records said, per Us Weekly.

Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock a one-time payment of $1.3 million and $45,000 in monthly child support for both kids, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

Clarkson Shaded Her Ex While Singing for Kellyoke

Clarkson covers a song by another singer on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for a segment called, “Kellyoke.” In March 2023, she performed “abcdefu” by Gayle, but she changed some of the words.

The original lyrics to the song are, “F*** you and your mom and your sister and your job

And your broke-ass car and that s*** you call art.”

But Clarkson sang, “Forget you and your dad and the fact that you got half and your broken heart, turn that s*** into art.”

The singer’s new album, titled “Chemistry,” drops on June 23.

The “American Idol” winner sings about heartache on her new album. On “I Hate Love,” one of her tracks from “Chemistry,” she croons: “Beat my head against the wall / Little by little, you took it all / Love’s no friend of minе.”

Clarkson Said Her Divorce Ripped Her Apart

Clarkson said splitting from her husband after seven years of marriage wasn’t an easy decision.

“It rips you apart,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer said on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast in March 2023, around the 28-minute mark. “Whenever you fall in love with someone — and it doesn’t work.”

“I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn’t an overnight decision,” Clarkson told Martinez on the podcast.

“Anyone that’s been divorced… That was years in trying to make — not make it work, cause I never wanted to be part of something to make it work. I wanted to make it beautiful,” she continued. “I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn’t happen.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.