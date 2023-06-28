Kelly Clarkson Walks Off of Talk Show Set

“The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson is used to interviewing others on her daytime talk show, but since the release of her 10th studio album, “Chemistry”, on June 23, the “American Idol” champion has found herself on the other side of the questioning.

During a June 27 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, Clarkson received a question from a fan, Megan, who began to ask, “After years of everyone trying to pit you and [Carrie Underwood] against-“.

Megan accidentally stumbled over her words, calling Underwood “Carriewood” at first, so Clarkson jumped in to answer, telling Megan, “I think I know where you’re going with this, people always pit us together, and we don’t even know each other well enough to be pitted [against each other]. Literally, we’ve run into each other a handful of times, and there’s no beef between us. There’s nothing between us, we don’t know each other.”

Host Andy Cohen then asked Megan to finish her question, and Megan asked Clarkson “What was your favorite part of having her as a guest on your talk show?”

Clarkson, embarrassed about answering the wrong question and saying she didn’t know Underwood after having her as a talk show guest, laughed, waved at the camera, and then got out of her seat and walked off of the WWHL set and over to the bar, where she clinked glasses with bartender Rob Anderson before returning to her seat.

Kelly Clarkson Wants Carrie Underwood Back on Her Show

Play

After settling back into her seat, Clarkson that “Everybody always asks me the pitted against each other question” which is why she spoke for so long about it. She also said that Underwood’s appearance on the show was “awesome”, and she also said, “I’d love to have her there in person. It was during Covid so it was over Zoom, which is fine, but it’d be cool [to have her in the studio].”

In talking about being pitted against Underwood, Clarkson also said “I don’t know why they do that, they don’t do that with dudes. They only do that with females.”

This WWHL appearance is not the first time Clarkson has addressed the rumors that she and Underwood were at odds. In June 2018, Entertainment Tonight shared an interview with Clarkson from the red carpet of the Radio Disney Music Awards, where she pulled Underwood to take photos together.

“Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other, so then when I saw her I was like, you know what? Let’s just end this right now and get a picture together because we are never in the same place.”

Kelly Clarkson Once Signed a Fan Autograph as Carrie Underwood

Play

Clarkson shared a funny story on her talk show in October 2020 when asking guests Michelle Buteau and Cheryl Hines if they had ever been mistaken for another celebrity and how they would react in that scenario.

Clarkson had her own answer prepared, sharing, “This girl came up to me and was like ‘Oh my god, your song “So Small” is one of my favorites.’ And I kept thinking, I don’t have a song ‘So Small’. And then she said another song, and I was like ‘Oh you think I’m Carrie Underwood’, and I literally look nothing like Carrie Underwood. I was so embarrassed for her that I […] totally signed Carrie [Underwood’s name]. I think that might be illegal.”

READ NEXT: How Kelly Clarkson Involved Herself in Feud With A-List Musician