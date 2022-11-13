Popular Cast Member Returning to ‘The Voice’

Fans of “The Voice” are already pumped for the season 22 live shows and viewer voting for to begin this week, but now they’ve got another good reason to tune in. Three-time advisor Charlie Puth, who helped Camila Cabello’s team during this season’s Battle Rounds, will perform live on the results show on November 15, 2022. Here are the details on his upcoming performance and his hopes of becoming a coach on the show one day…

Charlie Puth Will Perform Medley of Hits on ‘The Voice’

During the results show, when host Carson Daly reveals the contestants voted by viewers to continue on “The Voice,” Puth will take the stage to perform live. According to E! Online, he’ll sing a medley of his new songs “Left & Right” and “That’s Hilarious,” from his newest album, CHARLIE.

Puth told the outlet that returning to be an advisor again was a “special experience.” The Grammy winner also appeared on the show as an advisor to Adam Levine’s team in 2019 and to Alicia Keys’ team in 2016.

“My biggest goal as an artist is to help people make music and I loved having this one-on-one time with the contestants and watching them find their own sounds,” Puth told E! “I’m excited to perform two of my singles from my new album CHARLIE and put myself in their shoes.”

Charlie Puth Hopes to Be a ‘Voice’ Coach One Day

When NBC’s “The Voice” Instagram account uploaded a video of Puth advising contestants on October 31, one man wrote, “I hope to see Charlie puth as a voice show coach one of these days.”

That fan is not alone; Puth himself has said that he’d be thrilled to serve as a full-time coach on the series. In August, when Puth was first filming “The Voice,” a reporter from Extra asked whether he’d ever want to be a coach on the show, and he said he definitely would.

“One hundred percent,” he said. “I love listening to people sing and I love offering any bit of musical advice that I could offer, so I feel really honored and I feel very fortunate to be able to do this with Camila.”

During a recent episode Puth appeared on, he said, “Being able to share things that I’ve learned and collected in my musical brain with artists on ‘The Voice’ fills my heart just as much as having a successful song,” he said.

If “The Voice” producers are considering promoting Puth to a coach chair, it won’t happen soon. Season 22 with coaches Cabello, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend will air through mid-December, and NBC recently announced that season 23 — scheduled to premiere on March 6, 2023 — will be Blake Shelton will be joined by Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. That will be Shelton’s final season of the show, though, leaving a big hole in the coaching panel.

No coaches have been named for Season 24 yet, though initial virtual auditions began on November 9, 2022.