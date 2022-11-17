Stars of ‘The Voice’ Reveal New Year’s Plans: Here’s How to Join Them

Hard to believe, but 2023 is just over six weeks away — and several stars of “The Voice” have announced big plans to ring in the new year. Here’s what they’re up to and where you’ll find them…

Gwen Stefani Just Announced 2 New Year’s Weekend Concerts

“The Voice” coach Gwen Stefani will ring in the New Year in Las Vegas. She just announced two concert dates on December 30 and 31, 2022, at the Venetian Resort. Tickets to the shows can be purchased at any box office at The Venetian Resort or via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices start at $139.95, plus applicable service charges.

Stefani won’t be the only star performing in Vegas on New Year’s Eve; Bruno Mars, Tenacious D and The Killers also have concerts scheduled there that night.

Meanwhile, former “Voice” coach Adam Levine will be performing with his band, Maroon 5, in Southern California on New Year’s Eve. Their December 31 concert will be at the Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs.

Miley Cyrus Returns as Host of NBC New Year’s Eve Special

Last year, former “Voice” coach Miley Cyrus took over for Carson Daly on NBC’s New Year’s Eve special, co-hosting the night with SNL’s Pete Davidson. But this time, she’s not sure whether or not she’ll have a co-host as she oversees the event again, scheduled to air from 10:30 pm to 12:30 am Eastern.

In June, Cyrus told Variety that she’s grateful NBC continues to grant her a lot of creative freedom.

“One continual staple for me has been my relationship with NBC,” she said. “After I had done ‘Dead Pets,’ which was this very provocative, psychedelic rock record, I thought they were joking when they asked me to be a coach on ‘The Voice.’ I never thought that was actually going to happen and it did. They’ve been able to be kind of dangerous with me and grow in that and so originally (it) was just ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,’ and there was no co-host.”

She and producer Lorne Michaels, who has overseen “SNL” since its first broadcast, chose Davidson as her co-host long after she’d signed on. The show was a ratings hit, particularly among the 18-49 demographic. Cyrus said this year, they’ll probably make another last-minute decision about who will join her for the New Year’s party, and they haven’t announced who will be performing.

“We’re just seeing what fits now for 2023. And Lorne has a motto which I love, which is, ‘Twice is a tradition.’ So, you have to decide what the tradition is going to be.”

Jimmie Allen Just Announced His New Year’s Eve Plans, Too

Meanwhile, country star Jimmie Allen, who’s been an advisor for Team Blake on the current season of “The Voice,” just announced that he will co-host CBS’ “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” starting at 8 pm Eastern / 7 pm Central. His co-hosts will be country singer Elle King and “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Rachel Smith.

According to Deadline, the five-hour show will air live from downtown Nashville, culminating a countdown to Nashville’s giant music note drop and fireworks at midnight Central. Performers will include Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Zac Brown Band.

Over on ABC, “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest will return to host “Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” from Times Square, airing from 8 pm to 2:13 am Eastern. ABC says the show will serve as Disney’s kick off to its year-long 100th anniversary celebration.