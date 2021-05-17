Nick Jonas Hospitalized

Nick Jonas was taken to a hospital on Saturday night after suffering an injury while filming a new show, according to TMZ.

The outlet shared that the nature of the accident and the severity of the injury have not been disclosed at this time.

A source said that as of Sunday night, Jonas has been taken home “and will appear as scheduled Monday night on ‘The Voice'”.

As highlighted by TMZ, it is unclear what Jonas was filming and why sources were so “secretive” about the shoot.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Ariana Grande on ‘The Voice’

Nick Jonas' Advice For Ariana Grande On ‘The Voice’: Don't Trust The Other Coaches!Nick Jonas has some wise words of advice for Ariana Grande, who will be keeping his seat warm during the next season of "The Voice." Nick stresses that his only real advice is not to trust any of the other coaches, but he's sure she'll be great either way! Tune in for more with "The… 2021-05-15T02:31:14Z

Jonas may be present tomorrow night on “The Voice”, but there’s only a handful of episodes left before the singer departs from the show. In his place, Ariana Grande will be joining the upcoming season.

Speaking on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” recently, Jonas said, “I mean, Ariana — as we all know — is one of the best singers in the game and she’s gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you.”

Grande announced she would be joining Season 21 of “The Voice” back in March.

Major Schedule Change Announced on ‘The Voice’

Last week, NBC announced a major schedule on The Voice— the show will air only once a year starting next year. Whereas it typically airs in the spring and fall, it will only air in the fall beginning in 2021. This will mark the first time the show has only aired once a year since 2012.

