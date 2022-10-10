Ex ‘Voice’ Cast Member Says They Are ‘Grateful to Be Alive’ in New Documentary

Former “The Voice” advisor Selena Gomez is opening up about feeling grateful for being alive in a new Apple+ documentary.

The documentary, called “My Mind and Me,” promises to give an inside look into Gomez’s life for the past ten years, and a heartfelt trailer released on October 10, 2022, gave a look into the singer-songwriter’s personal life.

Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2014, and she had a kidney transplant in 2017 because of the disease, she revealed on Instagram. She has since spent time raising awareness for the disease and speaking out about the mental and physical effects of the chronic disease.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease may “affect many different body systems – including your joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.”

Gomez Opened Up About Her Mental Health in the Trailer for Her Documentary

Gomez shared the first trailer for “My Mind and Me” on Twitter where she called “every breath, a breakthrough.”

In the trailer, Gomez opens up about feeling pressure because of her fame and her disease.

“No one cares about what you’re doing,” she says in the trailer. “It’s about who I am. Being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

The trailer goes on to include a voiceover from news outlets talking about Gomez being diagnosed with lupus, anxiety, and depression. The reports say she “had a mental breakdown” before Gomez questions, “how do I learn to breathe my own breath again?”

The “Only Murders in the Building” actress then states that she feels like she has to do something positive with her life though she does not want to be “super famous.”

“I’m not good enough. That’s something that I felt a lot of, growing up,” Gomez shares in the trailer.

In the title song for the documentary, Gomez sings, “My mind and me. We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe, but I wouldn’t change my life.”

“If somebody sees me like this, then they won’t feel alone,” she sings.

Gomez Called for Kindness After an Interview With Her Ex’s Wife

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were a power couple in the eyes of fans during their on-again, off-again romance. They dated between 2011 and 2018, according to People.

Two months after their relationship ended, however, Bieber got engaged to his now-wife, Hailey Bieber.

Hailey opened up in an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast about the situation for the first time, sharing that there was no overlap between the relationships.

Fans hit out at Hailey afterward, and Gomez took to TikTok to call for kindness.

“It’s not fair because no one should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Gomez said on TikTok.

She added that it’s “ironic” that she’s seen her supporters endorsing her beauty products but are seemingly ignoring the message.

“That’s exactly what I want,” Gomez shared. “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means … and that is words matter, truly matter. I hope you understand that this is much bigger than anything else.”