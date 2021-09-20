‘The Voice’ Spoilers 2021: Everything We Know Before the Premiere

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” premieres tonight, September 20, 2021, and fans are ready to see their favorite coaches build their teams in hopes of taking home the win at the end of the season.

The show will feature coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and John Legend as well as host Carson Daly.

“The Voice” season 21 is set to air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC. This is the last season before the show shifts to a once a year structure rather than airing twice a year.

Spoiler warning: There will be some spoilers for “The Voice” season 21 below.

The Battle Round Advisors Are Superstars

The Battle Advisors for the battle rounds are chosen by the coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and John Legend.

Team Blake will be advised by country music star Dierks Bentley.

Shelton tweeted, “Here we go y’all!!! We’re only a few weeks away from the brand new season of @NBCTheVoice!!!! #TeamBlake is READY and @DierksBentley doesn’t know what he got himself into… See y’all in September.”

For team Legend, the battle advisor will be Camila Cabello

Cabello took to Twitter to express her excitement for the upcoming season and her time on “The Voice.”

“That’s riiiiight #TeamLegend,” Cabello wrote. “Thank you @johnlegend for letting me work with your insanely talented team and advise for this season’s battle rounds!! #TheVoice @NBCTheVoice.”

Legend tweeted, “Excited to have @camila_cabello joining #TeamLegend as an advisor for battle rounds! Season 21 of @NBCTheVoice is right around the corner! #TheVoice.”

Grande is having Broadway Star Kristin Chenoweth as her Battle Advisor.

Grande posted the news to her Instagram account in a video. She wrote, “I’m so excited for everyone to meet my battle advisor and dear friend, Kristin Chenoweth. I don’t have words. You have no idea, she’s so incredible. And I’m so grateful and I love you so much

Lastly, Team Kelly will be mentored by Jason Aldean.

“Excited to announce I’ll be advising for Team Kelly this season on @NBCTheVoice during the Battles!” Aldean tweeted. “Let’s do this, @KellyClarkson.”

The Mega Mentor is Ed Sheeran

According to Idol Forums, which often posts accurate leaks and spoilers from “The Voice” and “American Idol” sets, the season 21 Mega Mentor is none other than Grammy award-winning superstar Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran joins the likes of Taylor Swift and Snoop Dogg, who have both served as “The Voice” mega mentors in the past.

Some ‘American Idol’ Alums Auditioned

According to the Idol Forums, there are at least three “American Idol” alums who were able to make it onto “The Voice” this season.

First, Jeremy Rosado auditioned. He has auditioned for “American Idol” four times, but in season 11, he made it all the way through to the top 13. Now, he’s trying his hand at making it on “The Voice.” It’s not clear how far he makes it into the competition this time around.

Next, season 18 top 20 “American Idol” finisher Raquel Trinidad auditioned for “The Voice,” the forum says. Trinidad was cut by the judges during her time on Idol.

Finally, Alex Lambert was seen auditioning for season 21 of “The Voice.” The top 16 finisher on Idol was a fan-favorite, and he was even cast in a streaming reality show called “I Can Dream” following his time on Idol. According to the forums, however, it does not appear he made it onto “The Voice” this time around, as he was not seen on set after his Blind Audition.

Every episode up until the live shows has been filmed. All the spoilers for the Battle Rounds and Knockout Rounds are available online here.

READ NEXT: Ariana Grande Reveals Which Coach is Her ‘Biggest Rival’ on ‘The Voice’