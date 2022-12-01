‘The Voice’ Cast Member Suffers Heartwrenching Loss

Grammy-winning singer and “Voice” season 7 adviser Stevie Nicks is mourning a terrible loss, that of her Fleetwood Mac bandmate and “best friend” Christine McVie. McVie died on November 30 at the age of 79 after a “short illness,” her family announced in a statement posted to Instagram.

The statement reads:

On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.

Nicks took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts to share a letter she wrote to McVie upon learning of her death.

Stevie Nicks Said She’d Been Hoping to Sing a Song to McVie Before She Died

In an emotional letter, Nicks said that she was told late Saturday night (November 26) that McVie was ill and she wanted to fly to London to see her but was told to wait and then McVie died.

“A few hours ago, I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away,” wrote Nicks. “I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day (written by the Ladies Haim). It’s all I can do now…”

Nicks then posted the lyrics to the Haim song “Hallelujah,” which was released in 2019. At the time, Alana Haim wrote on Twitter that her verse in the song was about the death of her best friend in a car accident.

The lyrics Nicks wrote read:

I had a best friend

But she has come to pass

One I wish I could see now

You always remind me

That memories will last

That arms reach out

You were there to protect me

Like a shield

Long hair running with me

Through the field

Everywhere

You’ve been with me all along Why me?

How’d I get this hallelujah?

Why me?

How’d I get this hallelujah?

Why me?

How’d I get this hallelujah?

Nicks finished the letter by writing, “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me. Always, Stevie.”

In the comments, Haim wrote, “RIP beautiful songbird. We love u, Stevie.” And on their own Instagram, Haim wrote, “We write this with tears in our eyes and all over our faces. The sisterhood Stevie and Christine had was so vital to us growing up. Seeing two strong women support each other in our favorite band has had such a huge impact on us throughout our lives … she has been a constant inspiration. rip beautiful songbird.”

Other “Voice” cast members from over the years also posted tributes. Season 4 adviser Sheryl Crow posted a tribute to Twitter, writing, “I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP.”

“#ChristineMcVie has left us. What memories, what joy, and what a legacy…” wrote season 11 adviser Bette Midler.

Fleetwood Mac & Mick Fleetwood Also Posted Tributes

McVie and Nicks were members of the band Fleetwood Mac, which was founded by Mick Fleetwood, Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer, who then added John McVie, who was Christine’s husband from 1968 to 1976. She joined the band the year they got married and Nicks joined in 1975. Christine McVie wrote or co-wrote some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Songbird,” “Over My Head,” “Say You Love Me,” “You Make Loving Fun,” and “Don’t Stop.”

The band’s official Twitter account posted a tribute to McVie after her passing that reads, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one of a kind, special and talented beyond emasure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Mick Fleetwood posted his own tribute on his personal Twitter account as well, writing, “This is a day where my dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight… and left us earthbound folks to listen with baited breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’…. reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us. Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything about you, Christine McVie. Memories abound. They fly to me.”