The Voice Season 20 Premiere: When Is the Air Date?

The Voice finale performances will be spread out over two days, Monday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 15. The episodes air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC both days.

The five contestants will compete for a chance to receive $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group. The contestants that remain are Team Kelly Clarkson’s DeSz, Team John Legend’s John Holiday, Team Blake Shelton’s Ian Flanigan, Team Blake Shelton’s Jim Ranger, and Team Gwen Stefani’s Carter Rubin.

Tuesday’s show will feature a number of performances from people other than the final five contestants. Fans can expect to see various musical artists set to perform at the live show including Jason Derulo, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and P!nk.

While the season may be almost over, fans can expect a new season in the not so distant future. There is no official premiere date yet, but The Voice season 20 will most likely air in February 2021, based off the past season air dates.

Fans Can Expect a New Judge for Season 20

Well look who's back 👀 @NickJonas! Are you sure you want me to beat you for a second time?? @NBCTheVoice #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/HB7ip9PjE5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 17, 2020

NBC will be celebrating 20 successful seasons of The Voice with its newest season. The spring season will even feature a new guest. Nick Jonas will return as a coach for season 20 of The Voice. Gwen Stefani will not be returning for the season, so Jonas will take over her red swivel chair.

Jonas will join the other three returning coaches: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. The 28-year-old Jonas Brothers performer formerly starred as a judge on season 18 of The Voice and temporarily replaced Stefani.

“I’ve been living and breathing The Voice since season 18. I’ve honed in my skills,” Jonas said in a video. “Little do these coaches know, I’ve grown stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master.”

Another Singer Recently Made Headlines for Declining a Judge Seat

The Voice announced Jonas’ return as a judge for the newest season just a week after another performer made The Voice revelations. Reba McEntire admitted that The Voice offered her the opportunity to be a judge for the first season, she said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in November. McEntire said she declined the offer, and Blake Shelton took the position in 2011,

“It is very true,” McEntire told Cohen. “It was a very popular show in Holland, I’m pretty sure, and I watched the tape, and I said, ‘No, I’m going to pass on that,’ because I don’t think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they’re terrible or go find another job or hope you like your nighttime job. I couldn’t do that day in and day out. I just couldn’t do it, so I did pass on it.”

When Cohen asked the 65-year-old country singer if she regretted turning down the show 19 seasons later, she replied, “Oh, sure. I mean, after you see a very successful show that’s been running, what, 15 years? Uh, yeah! I’m like, ‘Shoot, I should’ve done that.'”

McEntire added that even though she turned down the offer, she’s happy Shelton made the right decision. “Blake was the perfect choice,” she said. “He’s done a wonderful job.”

