‘The Voice’ Announces Virtual Open Casting Call

“The Voice” may be between seasons 22 and 23 right now, however the production team is always looking for new talent. This week, “The Voice” casting team will be holding a virtual open casting call for singers across the country who wish to throw their hats in the ring. The virtual call will be held Wednesday and Thursday (January 11 and 12, respectively), and is open to all singers 13 or older.

This is the first open casting call of 2023, however casting calls are announced semi-regularly via “The Voice” casting team’s official Instagram, with two rounds of casting calls at the end of 2022, and another one planned for February 7 and 8, 2023.

Registration for the virtual auditions can be completed at www.nbcthevoice.com, where singers must enter their personal information and whether they are performing as a solo, duo, or trio act for the show.

‘The Voice’ Coaches Do Not Attend Virtual Auditions

While prospective contestants may be ready to get to the Blind Auditions and sing in front of the four superstar coaches, there are a few steps before they can take the stage and try and turn a chair.

NBC has shared a full overview of “The Voice” casting process, including the steps that auditionees must complete before they are allowed to take the Blind Auditions stage. Supervising casting director Michelle McNulty described the process, saying, “Somebody from my team will contact you. From there, we’ll ask to have them send multiple songs. If we like what we hear from there, we’ll send them to a casting interview where we kind of get to know them a little bit more. And then from there, there’s a potential of us asking for additional songs or an additional interview.” She went on to say that there may be another round or two of auditions in front of producers for the show or NBC network executives.

“And then after that, we give them a call and say, ‘Congratulations, you made it to a Blind Audition,'” McNulty finished.

SheKnows reported that for contestants that make the Blind Auditions, several days are given for them to work with the production team on their performance and practice with the band before their final, filmed performance for the coaches. The power then leaves the producers and is entirely in the coaches’ hands as to whether or not a singer moves on to the Battle Rounds.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 Battle Rounds Film Later This Month

Although “The Voice” casting department is searching for new talent, this search is not for the forthcoming 23rd season of the show, as those Blind Auditions in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton were filmed earlier in October 2022, as Talent Recap reported.

Since the Battle Rounds and Knockouts are also taped in advance of their airdate, “The Voice” has put out the call for audience members who wish to attend a taping. Currently, the show is looking for audience members to watch the Battle Rounds taping which is set to take place on January 26 and 27 (Thursday and Friday, respectively) in Los Angeles. Knockout audience spots have not yet been announced.

READ NEXT: Ariana Grande Appears as Guest Judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Premiere