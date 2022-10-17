‘The Voice’ 2022 Live Recap: Battle Round Part 2 Winners & Who Was Eliminated?

“The Voice” season 22 Battle Rounds continue tonight, October 17. Six pairs of singers will go head-to-head to advance to the Knockouts later this season. With 31 of the 36 Knockouts spots remaining, coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend have their work cut out for them.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “The Voice” season 22 episode, “The Battles Part 2” (October 17, 2022). Do not read ahead if you do not want this episode spoiled.

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Battle Rounds Episode 2 Live Recap

Team Camila: Ava Lynn vs. Orlando Mendez

Play

Ava Lynn Thuresson vs. Orlando Mendez on Elton John's "Rocket Man" | The Voice Battles 2022 Ava Lynn Thuresson and Orlando Mendez perform Elton John's "Rocket Man" during The Voice Battles. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram:… 2022-10-18T00:13:16Z

Team Camila’s Ava Lynn and Orlando Mendez opened the night singing Elton John’s “Rocket Man”. The two talked about how nice it is to be singing with a friend, even if it means one of them will be eliminated. Advisor Charlie Puth talked about how Elton John is his neighbor.

“This is a legendary song,” Mendez said, “a tall, tall, order for sure.”

Puth praised both singers and told both of them to be confident and direct their eye contact out into the crowd to avoid being nervous. Cabello told the singers to have an intention and suggested practicing on the treadmill to help with breath control. The two harmonized beautifully and took their coach’s advice to make eye contact with each other.

The coaches praised both singers, and in the end, Cabello gave the win to Orlando Mendez. Ava Lynn was eliminated.

Team Gwen: Jay Allen vs. Cara Brindisi

Play

Cara Brindisi vs. Jay Allen on Don Henley and Stevie Nicks' "Leather and Lace" | Voice Battles 2022 Cara Brindisi and Jay Allen perform Don Henley and Stevie Nicks' "Leather and Lace" during The Voice Battles. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The… 2022-10-18T00:27:47Z

Gwen Stefani gave Jay Allen and Cara Brindisi, her “more seasoned artists”, Stevie Nicks and Don Henley’s “Leather and Lace”. Advisor Sean Paul said both artists “blew me away” in the practice run, and told them to focus on the build-up when singing and work on adding emotion to the song.

Both singers played guitar as well during the performance, and the coaches complimented Brindisi’s dynamics and Allen’s power. After hearing from the other coaches, Stefani chose Cara Brindisi as the winner of the battle, however Jay Allen did not go home.

Stefani used her Save on Allen, while her husband Blake Shelton used his Steal. Allen was faced for the second time with choosing which of the spouses to move forward with. Jay Allen chose to switch to Team Blake.

Team Legend: Emma Brooke vs. Nia Skyfer

John Legend’s team members Emma Brooke and Nia Skyfer performed “She’s All I Wanna Be” by Tate McRae. Legend noted that the singers had different energies and he was excited to see them come together. Advisor Jazmine Sullivan told them to bring intensity behind the eyes to convey the song, as the attitude can be just as important as vocal ability in a live performance.

Team Blake: Bodie vs. Jaeden Luke

Play

Bodie vs. Jaeden Luke on Justin Bieber's "As Long As You Love Me" | NBC's The Voice Battles 2022 Bodie and Jaeden Luke perform Justin Bieber's "As Long As You Love Me" during The Voice Battles. Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH… 2022-10-14T16:59:49Z

Bodie and Jaeden Luke faced off on Justin Bieber’s song “As Long As You Love Me” in a performance that was teased earlier in the week, however, coach Blake Shelton’s decision remains a mystery until tonight.

Check back here for the results as soon as they air.

What Do the Teams Look Like Going Into Tonight?

Going into tonight, Camila Cabello’s team has the most members standing with 14, after Cabello used her save on Steven McMorran last week. All other coaches have 13 members remaining. See the latest team rosters below.

Team Camila:

Orlando Mendez

Reina Ley

Devix

Chello

Andrew Igbokidi

Ava Lynn Thuresson

Sasha Hurtado

Sydney Kronmiller

Eric Who

Zach Newbould

Grace Bello

Constance Howard

Morgan Myles (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Steven McMorran (saved in Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Team Legend:

Kate Kalvach

Bryce Leatherwood

Kevin Hawkins

Brayden Lape

The Dryes

Madison Hughes

Eva Ullman

Hillary Torchiana

Ansley Burns

Bodie

Benny Weag

Jaeden Luke

Austin Montgomery (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Team Gwen:

Ian Harrison

Jay Allen

Alyssa Witrado

Sadie Bass

Cara Brindisi

Julia Aslanli

Tanner Howe

Kayla Von Der Heide

Destiny Leigh

Kique

Daysia

Justin Aaron

Rowan Grace (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Team John: