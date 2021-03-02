Sneak Peek: Zae Romeo Earns Four-Chair Turn at ‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions

In a new sneak peek for the upcoming episode of The Voice, contestant Zae Romero surprised the judges with their rendition of Harry Styles’s “Falling.”

Romero performed in front of coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend, hoping to get at least one of them to turn around and want him on their team. He was so talented, however, that all four of the The Voice coaches turned their chairs for him.

Romero is the second four-chair audition to air in 2021, and though we don’t know which team he picked yet, it’s likely that he’ll make it far in the competition.

Watch Romero’s Performance

As soon as Romero started singing, the coaches were interested in his voice. Kelly Clarkson was the first to push her button, though, followed closely by Blake Shelton, which led to many cheers from Romero’s family.

Then, Nick Jonas turned around, making it three chairs with John Legend being the only holdout. He turned not long after Jonas, however, making it a true four-chair turn with no blocks on the table.

“Four chairs, yes!” Legend exclaimed after the performance.

Clarkson immediately tried bonding with Romero over their shared Texas roots, and the other coaches jumped on it. Jonas tried to tell him that he was from Texas, but Clarkson said that Jonas is a Jersey Boy even if he did live in Texas when he was a child.

The Coaches Battled it Out For Romero

Since they all turned their chairs, there was a lot of banter over who Romero should choose to work with for the season.

“What a unique voice you have, such an awesome, endearing vibrato that allows your voice to be as tender as you want it to be,” Shelton started. “I don’t really know what I can say to convince you. I think my best chances are to listen to what the other three are gonna say and then tear those pitches apart. Team Blake!”

Legend then jumped in to try his hand at persuading Romero, leaning on compliments of Romero’s voice and vibrato. He added, “This is why we do the show, to work with special people like you.”

Jonas said that he was also impressed and Romero was special.

“Your performance was phenomenal and touching,” Jonas shared.

Clarkson took a different turn, telling Romero that he wasn’t perfect in his rendition of the song but she loved it because it was emotional and she believed his performance.

“There were a couple parts that were a little shaky, and I think it was just because of lack of air,” she said. “I love your voice, and that’s why I turned around first and led all these boys to what they should do.”

Jonas said he hadn’t won the show yet but had “an enormous chip” on his shoulder and thought he could win if Romero was on his team.

We don’t yet know who Romero chose, as the sneak peek cut off, but he has a four-coach choice to make.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

