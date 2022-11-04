“90 Day Fiancé” Star Larissa Goes Over The Top For Halloween

Larissa Lima of “90 Day Fiancé” shared her Halloween spirit on Instagram. Wearing a wig of long black hair, Lima wore an adult version of Princess Jasmine’s blue outfit from Disney’s “Aladdin.”

Lima posed with boyfriend Eric Nichols, who dressed up as Egon Spengler from “Ghostbusters.” She tagged him and captioned the photo, “Happy Halloween from Biggie Daddy and I.” She tagged the location as Colorado Springs, Colorado. The couple also posted a short clip of them dancing in the costumes.

More than this one costume made an appearance on her Instagram account. Dressed in black as a Playboy bunny, complete with ears and a bunny tail, Lima posed and edited the photo to look like the cover of a Playboy magazine. The photo featured the headline, “The queen is back.” She emphasized this point and captioned the photo, “The one and only.”

Larissa Lima Confirmed Her Relationship With Eric Nichols

Viewers of “90 Day Fiancé” will remember Lima from season 6, when she married Colt Johnson. After meeting online, Lima left her home in Brazil to join Johnson in Las Vegas. The couple lived with Johnson’s mother, Debbie, and tied the knot in 2018. The pair soon experienced a fair amount of hardship, including the couple’s disputes, and they were divorced in 2019.

Both Lima and Johnson went on to appear on season 5 of the franchise’s spin-off, “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” The season followed the newly single individuals and featured Lima’s relationship with Nichols.

On Lima’s post, one fan referred to Nichols and asked, “You still with him?” Lima simply replied, “yes, sir.”

Lima replied to several other comments on her Halloween Instagram post. One comment pointed out, “This is like the third 90 day fiancé couple dressed like this.” Other notable Princess Jasmine’s this Halloween included “90 Day Fiancé” stars Miona Bell and Thais Ramone, who were both featured in season 9.

Lima responded, “who cares about 90 day.” In 2020, Lima confirmed that she was released from her contract with TLC due to her online content. Lima’s ex-husband, Johnson, continued to appear on “90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life.” Johnson’s mother, Debbie, also became a featured cast member in season 2 of “90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life” and returned for season 3, which is currently airing on TLC.

When another fan referred to her Instagram post’s tagged location and asked, “I thought you hated Colorado Springs?” Lima answered, “you thought wrong.”

Larissa Lima Confirmed Her Move From Las Vegas

Shortly before she shared her Halloween costumes on her Instagram account, Lima posed in front of a moving truck and snapped a smiling selfie with Nichols in a kitchen. She captioned the post, “Goodbye Las Vegas!”

Tagging Nichols, Lima asked her followers to guess where they were going, supplying the options: New York, Miami, or Texas.

Since parting ways with the TLC network, Lima has focused on her online platforms and brand. In addition to her website, Lima’s Instagram profile features an account for “Glammed Gaze Cosmetics,” which states “coming soon” in the profile.