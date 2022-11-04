Darcey & Stacey’s New Season & Wedding

TLC’s Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva are back with exciting news and have a lot to celebrate.

Viewers will remember the first season of “Darcey & Stacey” on TLC, which featured Stacey Silva’s relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Florian Sukaj. Sukaj left his home in Albania to join his love in Connecticut and build a life together.

The couple experienced ups and downs in their relationship, but ultimately tied the knot in 2020. Due to the pandemic, the wedding was privately performed in their apartment, with only the officiant present.

Stacey Silva Marries Florian Sukaj Again

In November 2022, the couple had another wedding ceremony to celebrate their love. This time, they were able to include their guests.

“We’ve been together eight years and been through so much and our love has survived… To say our vows in front of family and friends, it’s breathtaking,” Stacey Silva told PEOPLE.

Enjoying this momentous occasion, the bride also spoke fondly about her first wedding with her husband. “We’ll never forget that moment because it was just so intimate,” Stacey Silva said. Nevertheless, the couple have “always wanted a dream wedding.”

The bride appeared radiant in photos with her husband, as well as with her twin sister Darcey Silva. The sisters also posed with Darcey Silva’s daughters, Aniko and Aspen Bollock.

“We’re happier than ever,” Stacey Silva continued to discuss the day. “When we said our vows, it just felt right.”

A New Season of ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Premieres in January 2023

TLC announced that viewers will see more of Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva when their show returns for a new season on January 23, 2023. Season 4 of the show will feature the wedding planning, as well as the actual ceremony.

The stars of the show shared their excitement on social media. Commenting on TLC’s post of Stacey Silva and Sukaj, Darcey Silva wrote, “Love you all! Family forever!”

Sukaj commented with emojis, to which Stacey Silva replied with, “I love you” and “Te Dua.”

Georgi Rusev also commented with fire and heart emojis. Rusev is Darcey Silva’s former fiancé, who appeared in “Darcey & Stacey.” Their tumultuous relationship was a featured part of Darcey Silva’s life. She confirmed their breakup in February 2022, according to ET. Nevertheless, fans have been left wondering about the fate of this couple.

This show followed the success of Darcey Silva’s appearances on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise. First appearing on season 1 of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” Darcey Silva explored a relationship with Jesse Meester in Amsterdam. Season 2 also featured the couple, before they ended their relationship.

Darcey Silva returned for season 3 with a new boyfriend, Tom Brooks. This relationship was featured in season 4 of the show and ultimately came to an end.

The Silva twins are no strangers to reality television. Before appearing on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise, the sisters filmed “The Twin Life.” The show followed Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva and their respective families living together in the same house.

The new season of “Darcey & Stacey” will premiere on January 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.