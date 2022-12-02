Fans Gush Over ‘Sister Wives’ Star’s Big News

“Sister Wives” fans have reason to celebrate this week, as one member of the family just shared huge news. Gwendlyn Brown, the daughter of Kody Brown and his third wife, Christine Brown, took to social media to let TLC fans know of an exciting development in her personal life, and she was flooded with support in return.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gwendlyn Brown Is Engaged

On November 30, Gwendlyn shared the big news on her Instagram page. “I’m engaged!!” she declared. The post included four photos showing her with her new fiancee, Beatriz Queiroz, in the midst of the big proposal. The two ladies were outdoors, in a wooded area with a dusting of snow on the ground, and there were lit candles and rose petals scattered around the area. Gwen shared four photos, the last of which appeared to show her standing as her girlfriend got down on one knee to propose. It was a little difficult to make out exactly what was happening, as the couple’s chosen photographer was snapping shots through bare tree branches. What was abundantly clear, however, was that the “Sister Wives” star was quite excited to be engaged.

Quite a few fans along with a couple of family members shared congratulatory notes on Gwen’s post. “Congratulations cuties!!!! So so so excited for you both!!” gushed Audrey Kriss. The comment from Kriss included several emojis, including a rainbow, and Gwen replied, “THANK YOU I LOVE YOU BOTH.” As “Sister Wives” fans may remember, Kriss is the partner of Leon Brown, first wife Meri’s one offspring.

“Also thanks for getting engaged before Christmas bc this makes my gift to you even better,” added Michelle Petty, who recently married Logan Brown, Janelle Brown’s oldest son. Gwen bantered back telling her sister-in-law, “lmao perfect we did it just for you,” and the newlywed jokingly replied, “thank you for considering my needs during this time.”

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Flooded Gwen With Love

Prior to sharing her engagement news on Instagram, Gwendlyn revealed the scoop on her subscription-based Patreon page. “I’m engaged y’all!!” She shared a photo of the couple’s unique engagement rings, and “Sister Wives” fans will be eager to see her share them on her public Instagram page too. The photos Gwen did share on Instagram with her announcement were enough to prompt a flood of sweet notes from her fans.

“SLAYYY congratulations. Could you please allow them to film your wedding lol I need to see at least 1 brown LGBTQ wedding! For my own gay sanity,” joked one supporter.

“This is too freaking precious I wish the best to you both!!!!” added another.

“Congratulations Gwen! I am so happy for you both! I wish you and your fiancee a long and happy Marriage. Filled with respect, laughter, kindness and most of all love,” someone else shared.

“The joy in your faces,” exclaimed another fan.

In less than 24 hours, Gwen’s Instagram post received over 20,000 “likes” and almost 1,000 comments. Almost all the comments were positive and supportive, with “Sister Wives” fans overwhelmingly thrilled for Gwen and her fiancee and their sweet proposal.