Whitney Thore’s Ex Returns After Getting Another Woman Pregnant

Chase Severino, the ex-fiance of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” star Whitney Way Thore, is appearing in the new season. The couple was supposed to get married, but they called off their engagement in May 2020 after Severino revealed he cheated on the TLC star and the affair resulted in a pregnancy.

While most of the trailer talks about Thore’s new relationship, the last scene cuts to a meeting between Thore and her ex. “I do have news to share with Whitney,” Severino tells TLC. “I’m super nervous.” Severino’s leg is shown shaking under the table and the clip ends with Thore looking surprised.

The trailer for the new season starts out with Thore saying “it’s been a year since my engagement ended.”

“I am at a starting over point,” she adds.

“I met this guy. He lives in Paris,” she tells her friends in the trailer. “We have not met in person.”

Thore received approval from her purple-haired friend, Heather Sykes. “He is attractive,” she tells their friend, Todd Beasley, who isn’t as supportive. “Whitney is getting herself into another relationship with another unattainable man,” he tells the cameras.

Fans might not get to meet her new man. Thore later took to Instagram to announce their relationship, but pictures have her new partner’s face was blurred out.

“I’ve always had a sorta love/mostly hate relationship with social media, but after the last year, it’s grown even more complicated,” she wrote on July 21. “So — when your French man says he values his privacy but you still wanna share him, this is what social media gets.”

Thore Said She & Chase Had a Lot of ‘Ups & Downs’

Thore announced the end of her engagement in an Instagram post, where she said she had to share “uncomfortable” news.

“Chase and I are no longer engaged,” she confirmed.

“After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history,” she continued. “Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

Severino Bought a House With the Mother of his Child

After moving on from Thore, Severino is living a new life with Sara Jackson, the mother of his 10-month-old daughter, Aurora. The couple bought a house together in July.

“As of this morning we officially own our first home together,” he wrote via Instagram on July 7. “This year has definitely been one for the record books and I couldn’t be happier to do it with my girls.”

“This will be the first house Aurora will remember, and Piper has already claimed the (whole) backyard as her personal frisbee field,” he continued, referring to his dog. “I can’t wait to see how we grow as a family in this house!”

The following week, Severino shared pictures of his family’s day at the beach. “Aurora is wild as ever, standing up on her own and crawling all over the place!” Severino wrote. “She will pretty much wave back to you on command now and also has “dada” and “mama” down pat.”

While Severino has been posting about his family life, Thore has been sharing pictures of her travels in Paris.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss the new season of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” when it premieres Tuesday, August 17 at 9 p.m. on TLC.

