Tulip on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/3/2021

Only 5 contestants remain in The Masked Dancer season 1. One of those final characters is the Tulip.

While the Tulip remains in the competition, their celebrity identity is a mystery for the fans and panelists to continue to guess about, using each week’s clues and performances to support their predictions

Here’s what we know about the Tulip so far, and who might be behind the mask:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

Tulip on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

Some visual clues that have stood out during the Tulip’s video clue packages include a clock that says “Tick Tock,” cereal with the number 11 on it, scrambled eggs, a field, a rainbow, a field of flowers, a pyramid in Egypt, a flower crown, and a bell. At one point, the Tulip clicked glittery green shoes together.

Tulips clue packages made reference to Stranger Things and High School Musical.

Tulip said “growing up I was teased all the time,” adding that, as a result, “my confidence tumbled.”

She said she wears her hair in a ponytail under her mask. She has also proven herself to be an adept tap dancer.

Tulip said the hardest part about the competition has been “keeping mum about it to everybody I know,” especially her best friend. Of her best friend, Tulip said, “day and night, she’s always there for me through my struggles.”

She revealed, “Well it wasn’t always easy growing up. I was judged a lot, and it hurt.” She also mentioned being “frozen in place” at one point in her life.

Tulip’s “word-up” clues were “princess” and “triple.”

Tulip’s dance partner in the competition said they are “best friends” and Tulip even invited them to their house for the Masked Dancer premiere.

The dance partner said the competition is theirs, “If we can keep in-sync.” During their performance, they proved they can do a split. Guest judge Mayim Bialik said she thinks the Tulip is under the age of 35 because of the way she moves.

The Tulip’s episode 6 clue package included quite a few food-themed hints, including iced coffee with a pink start on it, peanut butter and jelly, and a family-sized bag of potato chips.

When Ken Jeong asked if the Tulip has stage performance beyond the competition, she said, “I’m no stranger to the stage. I’ve been performing my whole life.”

🏆 Lifetime Achievement 🏆 What could this clue mean for #TulipMask? #TheMaskedDancer pic.twitter.com/RETnYWIg6p — The Masked Dancer (@MaskedDancerFOX) February 4, 2021

Tulip’s episode 6 “word up” clue was “lifetime achievements.” The panelists said she sounds young; Paula Abdul guessed that maybe she was in a lifetime movie.

‘The Masked Dancer’ Tulip Guesses

So far this season, the panelists have guessed a number of major celebrities as the possible identity of the Tulip, and seem confident that she is either a trained dancer or professional athlete. Their guesses have included Charlie D’Amelio, Heather Morris, Kristen Bell, or Simone Biles.

After Tulip performed “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Angels, which was set at an on-stage slumber party.

Abdul guessed the Tulip might be Liza Koshy.

Brian Austin Green guessed Haylie Duff, while Bialik guessed Jamie Lynn Spears.

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Fans Think the Cotton Candy on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Is a DWTS Pro