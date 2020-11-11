Veterans Day 2020 Closings: What Is Open & Closed Today?

Veterans Day is finally here, and since it’s a national holiday, you might be wondering what’s open or closed on Wednesday, November 11 this year. Since most government services are unavailable on federal holidays, what can you expect today? Will there be mail delivery or garbage pickup? Is court in session today? Is the DMV open? What about the stock market, or any banks?

Although the country has been attempting to reopen over the last several months, many cities are facing renewed restrictions regarding restaurants, diners and bars due to a surge in positive COVID-19 cases across the U.S. So where can you take that special hero in your life to treat them to a nice Veterans Day meal? We’ve got all the details below. Keep reading for details on what’s open and closed on Wednesday, November 11 this year:

Courts, DMV Services, Mail Delivery & Banks Are Closed Today

Most government services are suspended during all federal holidays, though Veterans Day doesn’t see as extensive of a shutdown as holidays like Thanksgiving or Christmas. There is no mail delivery on Wednesday, but Amazon, FedEx and UPS will still be delivering as usual, and self-serve kiosks are still available for use as well.

The Federal Reserve observes ten federal holidays each year, including Veterans Day, so most major banking institutions are closed for the day and will resume normal business hours on Thursday. However, ATM machines and mobile/online banking will be available all day, so don’t fret if you forgot to stop at the bank on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the DMV and most local, state and federal courts are closed, though hours may be limited (or even unaffected) in some areas, depending on your location. You can also still access the DMV’s online services by clicking here. Garbage pickup is also unavailable today and will be picked up instead on Thursday, November 12.

National parks typically remain open on most federal holidays, so if you’re looking to enjoy the day outdoors, you may have some luck there. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are also both still open, although the bond market is usually closed on Veterans Day, so plan accordingly.

Most Restaurants & Retailers Are Open For Regular Business Hours

Although many government services are unavailable today, most retailers are open with regular business hours, and many are even offering specials, discounts and freebies for retired veterans and active military.

According to NJ.com, big retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, Coach and Wayfair all have major deals on Wednesday, while the following stores are also confirmed to be open on Veterans Day, according to Mental Floss. Check out the list below:

When it comes to dining, you can find a detailed list filled with dozens of chain restaurants and fast food companies offering special deals and discounted meals to veterans, active military and their spouses and children by clicking here.

Restaurants like Applebee’s, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Denny’s are all offering free meals at select locations, while Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Qdoba and Biggby Coffee are giving away coffee, donuts, vouchers and other discounts throughout the day as well.

Keep in mind that most businesses require proof of military service, so Heavy would like remind readers to bring a military ID, discharge papers, a VA card, or any other proof of military status (active or retired) to ensure you’re able to take advantage of the deals on Veterans Day.