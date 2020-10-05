‘The Third Day’ 12-Hour Live Stream Event: Watch Online & See the Summary & Meaning

The Third Day is a mind-bending six-episode series starring Jude Law in the first half and Naomie Harris in the second half. Sometimes compared to Twin Peaks, this series just finished airing a 12-hour live stream event on Saturday, October 3 that people are going to be talking about for a long time. If you missed it, don’t worry. You can watch it right here and see a summary of what happened. The Third Day is co-airing on HBO in the United States and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

The second section of this article has spoilers for the first three episodes of The Third Day and the live stream event.

Watch the Live Streams Again Right Here

Sky TV on Facebook provided two streams in six-hour increments. The first half (six hours long) can be viewed here on Facebook. The second six-hour set can be watched at this link on Facebook. The video can’t be embedded.

HBO is also providing the two sets via Facebook too. You can click on the video below to watch on Facebook or click here.

HBO’s second half is also only viewable on Facebook. You can click the embed below to be redirected to Facebook or click here to watch the stream.

Here’s What Happened

When the event began, the following text was first shared on the screen:

Every year Osea holds a festival – ‘Esus and the Sea’. It marks the passing into adulthood of the children of the island. And each year a boy or girl is chosen to take ‘The Path of Esus’, a trial akin to the Christian Stations of the Cross. But on special years, when Osea needs a new leader, the prospective ‘Father’ also undergoes the trial. They too take the ‘Path of Esus’, to ensure that they are fit to lead the island and that the island accepts them. This year is such a year.

The film was basically the “eight stations of the cross,” but reinacted with a twist for the character Sam as he took his place as the leader of this strange island.

The boxes you saw marked each of the “stations.”

The first half started out slow, meandering across the bridge to the island and then following a truck heading into the village. At 2:02 in the first half, you can see people stuffing the straw-men that we see later hanging from trees in the second half.

Then they gather Jude Law’s character Sam at his home.

And at 2:34:51, he has a “last supper” of sorts.

Starting at 3:07, Law’s character is spending time with just a few others and they fall asleep while he has to keep watch, contemplating what is to come. (Very analagous to the Bible.)

He and his companion who is taking the journey too have to dig their own “graves” in the mud for about an hour on live stream. This happens around 3:48. Just before that, we have a scene with Jess. After this scene, there’s a long scene with the father whose son was sacrificed in the place of Sam’s son. He helps fill up the tub that will be later used for mud baptisms.

Jess is in both parts of the streams quite a bit. She has a story of her own to tell.

Below is a short look at what happened in the second half of the stream. Keep in mind that because this was a 12-hour stream, this is not an exhaustive look at every moment, but a quick overview. You can watch for yourself using the links in the section above and skip ahead at times to get a better idea of what happened.

There’s a lot to take in from these videos. In the second half, around the 10:26 mark in the video, you can watch Jude Law (as Sam) pulling a boat to the ocean.

There are some interesting moments, like the shrine you see at 18:06. It’s interesting to watch when you recall that it was all filmed live.

There’s a ceremony portion at 56:17.

And then Law continues dragging the boat.

There are moments of Jesus-like imagery where Law’s character is revealed as an anti-Christ of some sort (at least based on what we learned in the first three episodes and the plague of locusts that were released when he took his place as “king”.)

Around 1:17:21, he and his “helper” are rowed out to large stakes in the middle of the ocean.

One commenter wrote on Facebook: “They are putting Sam thru a pagan version of stations of the cross to prove he is worthy of being Father. Blonde kid is ritual boy or girl elected to do the same trial each year.”

This was one of the more fascinating parts to me. We are watching Jude Law (as Sam) stand on that platform for a long time. At one point, the person next to him falls in, followed later by Law.

Then there’s a long ride back to the village (around 1:52:20), as they pass by some creepy straw dolls hanging from trees and such.

We visit some side characters, like this woman at 2:14:18.

And then there is a very long scene where lots of people are enjoying their ceremony celebration and eating and laughing (around 2:28:10, but it goes on for a long time.)

Some people have commented that this is the most innovative television they’ve seen since Twin Peaks. So remember that you’re not necessarily supposed to know exactly what’s going on. It’s supposed to be confusing.

Around 3:22 (and slightly before and after), we see a man reading through people’s prayers and putting them in a chain cage.

And then Law and his helper are both driven back to the group. It looks like they’re both unconscious. This happens around 3:34:27 and a little before and after.

One commenter wrote: “oOne more time: the blonde boy is JUST A BOY. Every year, someone goes through the stations. He’s just that choice for the year. NOT Sam’s son.”

After that, it looks like they’re both buried (see around 3:38 or so), so that’s interesting.

Around 4:15:32 people are baptized in mud (lending stronger credence to this being an anti-Christian religion/cult of sorts.) And then there’s a really long party where people are dancing and having fun. That starts around 4:30 and continues for a long time, with a break while we follow Jess who ultimately lies on one of the graves, crying.

Her journey starts at about 5:20. Viewers are debating on whether this scene is the last time we see her, or if she’s the woman covered in mud who hugs Sam toward the end during the torch march. No one can quite agree on if that’s her later or not.

Around 5:51 or so, Jude Law’s character Sam (and his helper) return. I’m thinking we’re supposed to assume that he was resurrected. He’s given a white clothes and a lot of people bow to him briefly.

Then they all march in the darkness with torches and everyone seems super happy. Jude Law’s character meets up with his son and they turn around and leave the crowd, and we see some buildings burning as the live stream ends.

If you’d like another summary of the second half, Redditor ElvisDepressedIy put together a really helpful one here. A description of Part 1 is here.