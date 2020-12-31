Is Whataburger Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2020-2021?

If you have a craving for Whataburger on New Year’s Eve 2020 or New Year’s Day 2021, can you stop by? The good news is yes, Whataburger will be open for both holidays this year.

Whataburger Is Open New Year’s Eve & Day

A representative from Whataburger confirmed with Heavy that the store will be open for its full, regular hours on both New Year’s Eve 2020 and New Year’s Day 2021. A representative told Heavy that Whataburger is open 364 days a year, and the only day it’s closed is Christmas Day (and it closes early on Christmas Eve.)

So yes, Whataburger is open for business during its regular hours on New Year’s Eve and Day.

In addition to New Year’s, the holidays on which Whataburger is open include Thanksgiving, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve (closing early), and New Year’s Eve.

You can find the closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here. Remember that because of pandemic regulations, there’s a chance that Whataburger might have different hours than normal near you. So you’ll definitely want to check out the hours for your local Whataburger.

Whataburger Specials

Whataburger has a lot of great food available right now. (Note that availability depends on the restaurant.) Whataburger has a spicy chicken sandwich available for a limited time. It comes on a small bun with a spicy chicken filet, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and mayonnaise.

There’s also a limited-time BBQ Bacon Burger available right now. This includes a large bun, two large beef patties, smoked Cheddar cheese and Monterey Jack cheese, bacon slices, pickles, diced onions, and BBQ sauce. You can make it a Whatameal and get it with Medium Fries and a Medium Drink.

Whataburger is also still offering its Dr Pepper milkshakes for a limited time.

And all of your favorite Whataburger items are also available, if you’re wanting those instead, whether for breakfast from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m., lunch, or dinner. Whataburger also still has (where available) the Mushroom Swiss Burger, the Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger, the Whataburger Patty Melt, and the Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich. The chicken strip sandwich comes with Texas Toast, chicken strips, Monterey Jack Cheese, and honey BBQ. As for the Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger, that comes with a large bun, two large beef patties, American Cheese and Monterey Jack Cheese, bacon, grilled onions, mustard, and sweet & spicy sauce.

Whataburger Ordering Options

Whataburger is still offering drive-through and curbside pickup, plus delivery at participating locations (and dine-in at locations where available.) To use curbside service (where available), select your preferred Whataburger location, create your online order, and select the curbside pickup method when prompted. When you arrive, tell the employee at the curbside pickup area your name and that you placed an order online. You’ll be pointed to a curbside parking space.

