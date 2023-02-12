Who Is Singing the Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem?

Super Bowl LVII is here and that always means a superstar performer is kicking things off with the National Anthem. The musician tapped for the Super Bowl 2023 Star-Spangled Banner is none other than Chris Stapleton.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chris Stapleton is an 8-Time Grammy Winner

The NFL announced in January 2023 that country superstar Chris Stapleton will be singing the National Anthem for Super Bowl LVII.

“An eight-time Grammy, 15-time Country Music Association and 10-time Academy of Country Music award-winner, Stapleton is one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians,” reads the NFL press release.

Stapleton also recently performed at the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5 with legendary artists Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder. He said in a pre-show interview, “I’m getting on stage with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson and playing some Motown songs. I got the call to do that and I was just like, ‘Man, OK. Let’s do it,’ ’cause what are you gonna say to that? You can’t say no to that.”

The press release also has information on the American Sign Language performers:

On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), renowned actor and Arizona native Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). For his acclaimed work in the movie “CODA,” Kotsur became only the second deaf person ever to win an Oscar, in the category of Best Supporting Actor. Colin Denny, a deaf Native American, will sign “America the Beautiful,” and is a proud member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Deaf performer Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and also provide the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Additionally, R&B superstar Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful” and “Abbott Elementary” Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” DJ Snake is spinning tunes during pregame warmups and global superstar Rihanna is headlining the halftime performance.

The Super Bowl 2023 Broadcast Schedule is As Follows

Sunday, February 12

“Skip & Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special,” 11 a.m. to noon on FOX.

“Road to the Super Bowl,” noon to 1 p.m. on FOX. This special features NFL Films’ “classic slow-motion footage and the best of more than 100 players and coaches wired for sound.”

“FOX Super Bowl LVII Pre-Game Show,” 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The cast of FOX NFL Sunday and FOX NFL Kickoff join forces “for one mega show featuring five-and-a-half hours of live pregame coverage leading up to kickoff.” Curt Menefee hosts alongside Terry Bradshaw with analysis from Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Rob Gronkowski. Also appearing with reports and interviews are Charissa Thompson, Sean Payton, Charles Woodson, Michael Vick, Peter Schrager, Kristina Pink, and Cooper Manning with “The Manning Hour.” Just prior to kickoff, the pregame moves inside State Farm Stadium on the set in the northeast tunnel for final predictions.

Super Bowl LVII, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., approximately, on FOX.

FOX Super Bowl Postgame, 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., approximately, on FOX.

The Super Bowl lead-out show this year is the season 2 premiere of “Next Level Chef” on FOX.

The Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl kicks off Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on FOX.