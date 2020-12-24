Is Whole Foods Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2020?

Is Whole Foods open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2020? If you’re needing to do some shopping or some groceries via delivery today, then you might be in luck. Most Whole Foods locations are open on Christmas Eve with modified hours, but they’re closed on Christmas Day.

Whole Foods Stores Are Open for Christmas Eve, but Closed on Christmas Day

According to the Whole Foods Website, many stores are open on Christmas Eve, but they’re closed on Christmas Day. The website states: “Many of our stores are open for modified hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Years Eve and New Years Day. We’re closed on Christmas Day. Check your local store page for details.”

This is good news if you need to do some last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve. But you’ll need to find your local store to determine the exact holiday hours near you. You can find your local store here, and either choose “Use current location” or search by ZIP code, city, or state.

Whole Foods has a lot of great holiday options that you might want to pick up for Christmas. Check out their Holiday Meals section to explore some of their options. For example, you might want an organic vegetable tray, a smoked salmon platter, one of many cheese platters, or one of many shrimp platters. Another option is an antipasti platter. Get holiday ideas in the Tips & Ideas section. You can also pick up desserts at your local store, like pies or cakes or individual-sized desserts.

Whole Foods Alternatives

So where can you go for groceries if Whole Foods is closed? Here’s a list of grocery stores that are expected to be open on Christmas Day. But please note that these details might change depending on local pandemic regulations and individual store decisions, so call the location near you before heading over. Stores expected to have some locations open today include Albertsons, CVS, Walgreens, 7Eleven, Safeway, Wawa, Rite-Aid, Giant, Speedway, Cumberland Farms, Circle K, Sheetz, some Starbucks, and more.

Amazon Offers 2-Hour Whole Foods Delivery

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, then you may not even have to go to Whole Foods in person. You might be able to get your groceries delivered through Amazon Prime. If you have Prime, click here to see what is offered near you. Prime members get free delivery and pickup is also an option. You might also find that Amazon Fresh same-day delivery is available near you too.

But take note: if a lot of people are seeking delivery, you might not be able to get a time slot. So don’t depend on this option, or put in your order early to reserve your time.

In summary, Whole Foods might be open on Christmas Eve near you, but closed on Christmas Day. You’ll need to check the store locator because the chain doesn’t have specific hours set for all its stores. Hours on Christmas Eve can vary by location.

