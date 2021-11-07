‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

After a long hiatus, “Yellowstone” is finally back on Paramount. The season 3 finale aired back in June 2020, so fans have been waiting a long time for the series to finally return. The season 4 premiere airs on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Yellowstone” Season 4 episodes online. Keep in mind that you must watch it via Paramount streams, not Paramount Plus.

You can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Yellowstone” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Yellowstone” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn't include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Yellowstone” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue + Comedy Extra" bundle or "Sling Orange + Comedy Extra" bundle. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with the Paramount Network, and you can get your first month for just $16:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Yellowstone” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." The Paramount Network is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Yellowstone” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Yellowstone” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Preview





Yellowstone Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount Network Are you ready for this? The countdown continues. The highly-anticipated season 4 of Yellowstone will premiere on November 7, 2021, with a special two-hour event, exclusively on Paramount Network. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf #Yellowstone #ParamountNetwork Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the… 2021-09-02T17:09:55Z

Considering the massive cliffhangers that we were left with when season 3 ended, “Yellowstone” season 4 is going to be insane.

A few new characters are joining.





Meet the New Faces of Yellowstone Season 4 | Paramount Network Three new faces are joining Yellowstone this season. Piper Perabo's activist Summer Higgins shows up in Montana only to learn something much bigger is happening. Jacki Weaver's Caroline Warner is a force to be reckoned with. And Finn Little's Carter gets a crash course in the cowboy life. Yellowstone season 4 premieres with a special… 2021-10-21T21:00:31Z

The new characters joining season 4 include activist Summer Higgens, who arrives in Montana learning something much bigger is afoot. Piper Perabo is Summer Higgens.

Perabo said about the character: “she starts to learn what’s going on and her plans get a lot bigger… This season there’s an airport that they’re trying to build and, although I was in the area doing protests, to protest the building of an airport is a much bigger deal and much more dangerous.”

Caroline Warner is another new character who is going to be a new tough face that the Dutton family must contend with. Jackie Weaver portrays Caroline Warner.

Weaver said about her role: “Caroline Warner is the CEO of the biggest investment company in the world. She’s come to town to straighten things out. … We’re going to have some fireworks soon. … They might have met their match with Caroline.?

Then there is Carter, who is learning more about life as a cowboy and is portrayed by Finn Little.

Little said about his character: “On my first day, I was taken to props, where I was given a selection of knives to choose for Carter. Everyone just said, ‘Welcome to ‘Yellowstone.’ … It was fun working with real cowboys. Because it’s a show about cowboys, it’s nice to have real cowboys on so they really know what they’re doing and they know the proper ways to do it. I’ve really enjoyed every moment of it.”

Here’s a video looking inside the making of Season 4.





Inside Yellowstone Season 4 | Paramount Network "There's going to be a lot of consequences." If you're a fan of Yellowstone, you know revenge is coming. Season 4 premieres with a special two-hour event on Sunday Nov. 7 at 8/7c, only on Paramount Network. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf #Yellowstone #ParamountNetwork… 2021-09-14T20:59:48Z

The new season starts Sunday, November 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern with two back-to-back episodes that air until 10:21 p.m. Eastern.

