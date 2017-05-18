Top 16 Best High Waisted Bikinis for Summer 2018

It’s swim season, and you want to show up in a suit that says wow. For a retro 50s look that’s fresh, fun, and not too revealing, a high waisted bikini is the perfect option to turn heads at the beach, pool or patio. Let’s be clear here, these cute swimsuits are anything but dowdy and conservative. In fact, they’re body hugging, shape enhancing, little wonders that are every bit as sexy as their teeny, tiny counterparts.

Sure, high waisted bikinis cover up your tummy, and some even offer hidden tummy tucking panels, but these beauties are actually the hottest swimsuits of the season for what they do reveal – all your delicious curves, and a little skin to boot. Plus these high waist bikinis enhance the look of long, smooth legs. Even women who may be blessed with “bikini bodies” love these suits for their fun and flirty styles. From french cut to boy leg, their swim bottoms offer all kinds of options to mix and match with tops that run the gamut from sporty and sassy, to boldly baring.

We’ve found high waisted swimsuits that feature cool cutouts, mesh insets, and more, from Boho chic, to sleek and sexy. Some bikini tops and bottoms are sold as separates. When that’s the case, you’ll see it clearly noted with two prices. The beauty of separates, if you’re like most women who aren’t proportioned exactly the same on top and bottom, is that you can get a perfectly customized fit.

From petite to plus size, we’ve got high waisted bikinis for every size and shape. Better yet, you won’t have to spend a fortune on most of these, because we’ve kicked off this list with ten suits under $25. That leaves you plenty of extra cash for sunscreen, summer sandals and a rockin’ beach bag. If you’re ready to make a splash at the beach, pool or patio bar, check out these Top 16 High Waisted Bikinis for Summer 2017.

Best Bikinis Under $25 1. YaYa Bay Women’s High Waist Retro Bikini

This sweet and sexy retro bikini looks exactly like you should lay out on the deck of your wooden speedboat and watch the world go by. The polka dot halter top features soft cups featuring a pleated design that gives both lift and shape. The adjustable halter straps mean you can cinch it tight for extra cleavage or keep it just snug with no worries of spilling out when you swim or dive. The high waisted bikini bottom adds cute front ruching, which is great for hiding any extra belly bulk and the cut highlights your curves with classy style. This cute suit comes in ten different colors and patterns, and it’s available in sizes up to 3XL. For a similar look in sizes up to 5XL, the Angerella Vintage Ruched High Waisted Bikini moves the dots to the bottom and features a cute tie front halter top. If you’ve already got a bikini top you love, and you just want to switch out the bottoms, Cocoship’s high waist bikini bottom comes in lots of fun color options.

Price: $20.99 – $24.99

2. Ekouaer Cinch Side High Waisted Bikini

Cinch sides are what make this high waisted bikini stand out. That clever feature gives you the option to wear your swim bottoms at belly button height or scrunched a little lower, to capture more of a tan. These laced sides also show an alluring peep of skin at the hips. The underwire bra style top offers great bust support and features adjustable straps that can be worn in the classic or halter style. The Walant Geometric Print High Waisted Bikini offers a different side strap style that’s especially fun. For a super strappy design, the FARYSAYS Women’s Sexy Brazilian Multiway Strap High Waist Bikini takes the bandage swimsuit look to the limit.

Price: $16.99 – $17.99 (Up to 10 percent off MSRP)

3. ALICE-X&S Women’s White Black Striped Mid-Waist Bikini

This modest, striped high waisted bikini is bound to turn heads, wherever you go. The sporty, sexy bikini top features a higher neck and shoulders, maximizing your options for a killer tan. It has padded cups which can be removed if you’re a bustier woman. The racer back is fun and shows off your beautiful back, but allows you to participate in all kinds of water sports without worrying about spilling out of your suit. The swim bottom is ultra figure flattering, with criss-cross straps over each hip, a tummy tucking panel in front and a cut that falls just barely below your belly button. For another take on black and white, the ALICE-X&S Women’s High Waisted Polka Dot Bikini features adorable boy short bottoms and a sexy, cleavage revealing top. If you love the nautical look, the blue and white printed high waist bikini simply says “Anchors Away.”

Price: $18.50 (5 percent off MSRP)

4. Women’s Sexy Floral Print High Waisted Bikini

Fun and flowery, this high waisted bikini features a seductive design that covers up, and reveals, at the same time. The easy fitting poly/spandex fabric means your suit will stay fitted, without bagging, even after swimming all day. The cute top features a wide band below the bust, with a three hook back to give you added support. The skinny spaghetti straps minimize funky tan lines, too. The high waisted swim bottoms are french cut, ride a little higher on the hip, and reveal just a touch more of your bum. For a super sexy look that combines floral patterns with stripes, the print push-up high waist bikini is a keeper. Another fun pattern mix is the tropical print and stripe high waisted swimsuit with a sports bra style top.

Price: $18.99

5. Liran Women’s Lace-up Pineapple Print High Waisted Bikini

You’ll feel like a tropical beauty in this pineapple print lace-up high waisted bikini. This swimsuit is the perfect modest option, with lower cut legs, and an ample top that’s designed more like a traditional crop top than a bra. Even though it’s modestly cut, the lace front top offers just the right amount of skin exposure, and you can adjust it to show more, or less, by simply tightening or loosening the laces. The bright green contrast trim gives an added spark to a suit that’s already plenty of fun. The white background is awesome for showing off a tan, but this cute suit also comes in black. Take your tropical print beach towels along with you and slip into an island state of mind.

Price: $17.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

6. FeelinGirl Women’s Retro High Waisted Bikini

Speaking of sporty, this sweet high waisted swimsuit mixes mesh with floral print to deliver a smashing style with lots of support. The zip front top can be snugged up or unzipped to show more sexy cleavage. It features short mesh sleeves to let in lots of sun and is perfect for the neighborhood pool party where you might want a more conservative look. The bottom is double layered to give added shape and support and features mesh panels at the hips for added interest. The denim look high waisted bikini is another fun and modest choice with boy leg short bottoms and a vintage looking top with button details.

Price: $18.89 – $23.89

7. Gotswim Geometric Cross-Front High Waist Bikini

You won’t have to calculate any geometric equations to sum up that you’ll look awesome in this high waisted swimsuit. The cross front top is padded for added bust support and shape, and the eye popping peep hole makes for a cute detail. The adjustable bow straps mean you can tighten or loosen for added support and comfort. The swim bottom features a modest cut around the rear, and the paneled front and wide waistband give your tummy a trim, form fitted look. You can also get this cute suit in stripes. The Gotswim Sexy Push Up High Waisted Bikini features a sassy surplice top and ruched swim bottom, and it’s also super affordable.

Price: $19.99 – $20.99 (Up to 58 percent off MSRP)

8. Yateen Women’s Strapless Flounce High Waisted Bikini

This off the shoulder high waisted bikini has a flouncy ruffle over the shoulders, but can also be worn with the included traditional straps for extra support. Soft cups line the cute peasant style top, but can be removed for extra breathability and quick drying. The fitted bottom offers a modest, but far from frumpy, cut with a smooth slimming line. The top is so cute, you could swap out the bottom for a tiered black skirt and head straight to a casual dinner. For a similar style swimsuit, the ruffled skirt high waisted bikini offers contrasting prints and solids for an ultra feminine look, while the VSecrety Flounce High Waisted Swimsuit uses a halter strap top and features an openwork swim bottom.

Price: $18.99

9. Welity Two Tone High Waisted Button Bikini

This high waist bikini is cute as a button…literally. The nautical blue and white combo is highlighted by a two tone halter, that ties at the neck and back. It’s studded with buttons and a faux tie front. The solid royal blue swim bottom features three-button plackets on each hip for added flair and a modestly cut rear end. This swimsuit also comes in navy with brass buttons. Toss on a cute little sailor hat and some white platform sandals and sashay your way to the pool, girl.

Price: $22.69 and up, depending on size/color selected

10. Best Cheap Bikini: Avidlove Women’s Padded High Waisted Bikini

This high waisted bikini features an zig-zag stripe design that is eye-catching and fun. The padded top features a high neck with solid contrast piping. The strappy cross back styling is adjustable for added support. The bikini bottom is structured to make your legs look their longest, and falls just below your belly button. A smaller zig-zag print high waist bikini features an alluring peek-a-boo front with a classic halter strap. And, if you totally dig the zig-zag print, but you’re still looking for a different style top, the bandeau top halter high waist bikini is sure to be a winner this summer.

Price: $9.99 and up, depending on size/color selected

11. Best Plus Size Bikini: Torrid Tie Dye Peplum Bikini Top & Ruched High Waist Swim Bottom

If you want to get trippy on your next vacay, this high waisted bikini is the way to go. The peplum bikini top is totally psychedelic, with a purple and hot pink tie dye print splashed all over the stretchy and sheeny swim material. The tummy-concealing peplum cut is a flared contrast to the underwire push-up cups, which reveal plenty of skin, without serious boob spillage. This cutie is also super versatile because the adjustable straps can be worn straight, crossed, or as a halter. The Tie Dye Print Ruched High Waist Swim Bottom is sold separately, so you can custom fit your suit, depending on your build. Toss on a sexy Crochet Off Shoulder Swim Cover Up, and hit the beach, baby.

Price: Top – $68.90 + Bottom – $44.90

12. Coastal Blue Women’s Lattice Back Cutout Bikini

You’ll look your best both in and out of the water wearing this sassy high waist bikini. The bikini top features a high-neck front, with vertical lattice stitching. It has a criss-crossing, strappy racer back, with removable bra cups, spot shirring, and a back tie closure. The high waist swim bottom is sold separately, and features the same clever vertical lattice stitching at the hips. Because this suit is so well priced, you could even buy a cross front bandeau top to mix and match with the high waist bottoms, to expand your summer look.

Price: Top – $29 + Bottom – $29

13. Best Sports Bikini: Calvin Klein Women’s Crescent Geo Sporty Racer Back Bikini

The surf’s always up when you’re wearing this Calvin Klein high waisted bikini. With a sporty racer back featuring a mesh insert panel, contrast piping and a wide, supportive under bust strap, you could also totally rock the beach volleyball circuit. The matching swim bottoms, which are sold separately to customize your fit, also feature that fun reverse print detailing and a paneled front with tummy flattering shirring. Slip a clever Swim Kaftan over your suit when you’re ready to head home.

Price: Top – $45 – $68 + Bottom – $35.59 – $68

14. Lark & Ro Women’s Constructed Underwire Halter Bikini

Time travel beachside in this retro-reminiscent high waisted halter bikini. The top features sexy underwire bustier cups that make the absolute most of your assets, and neck-tied halter straps mean you’ll keep the girls safely in place when you’re wearing it. The cute high waist bikini bottoms, which are sold separately, features full coverage front and back, with a slimming shirred front that hits right at the belly button. If you’re a surfer, or simply want to protect yourself from getting sunburned, the Lark & Ro Long Sleeve Rashguard has you covered with easy moving raglan sleeves and a crew neck.

Price: Top – $11.26 – $30 + Bottom – $25

15. Miraclesuit Women’s Floral Majority High Waisted Bikini

The halter top with a feminine sweetheart neckline might be the first thing that snags you with this beautiful high waisted swimsuit, but the gorgeous floral print and the super supportive foam bra support will keep you hooked. The cute bikini top ties at neck and hooks at back, for a simple, unfettered look. The sweet sarong style swim bottom, which is sold separately, wraps that floral print fabric into a side tie over a solid, tummy slimming panty. If you’d prefer a plainer panty, the Norma-Jean Shirred High Waist Bikini Bottom still pairs swimmingly with the floral top, or mix it up with a solid black halter bikini top and the sarong bottom.

Price: Top – $82 + Bottom – $82

16. Best Petite Bikini: Kate Spade New York Women’s Scalloped Bandeau High Waisted Bikini

Nothing says summer like this classic white Kate Spade New York high waisted bikini. Underwire cups with removable padding, and boned sides, add awesome structure to the bikini top. Its bandeau styling is universally flattering, and the scalloped top edge makes it a real peach. It features hook-and-eye closures at the back and an optional halter strap. The high waisted bikini bottoms, which are sold separately, also feature that same scalloped waistband that hits right at the navel. To add a splash of color to your monochromatic swimsuit, grab a beautiful Kate Spade New York Beach Bag.

Price: Top – $85 + Bottom – $65

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.