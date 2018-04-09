10 Best Light Up Shoes For Adults (2018)

If we’re being entirely honest, nobody actually grew out of their love for light up shoes. Walking around, seeing your feet glow with each and every step…pure magic.

Only kids wear light up shoes, right? Wrong! There are plenty of awesome light up shoes for adults, too. And, they range all the way up to large men’s sizes.

LED shoes can generally be broken down into two categories: Those that are meant for heavy or sports-like use, and those that are purely designed for walking. Each capsule in this piece will indicate which type of shoe it is.

When it comes to light up shoes for adults, there are plenty of places to wear them. Costume parties and Halloween are always a great choice. And heck, they’re so cool, you can wear them as your everyday shoes.

But, if you’re planning to wear these LED shoes to a festival, you’ll to want to deck yourself out in women’s festival clothing, or men’s festival clothing, too.

There are a few things to keep in mind, when it comes to light up shoes for adults–or really any footwear, in general. Always check the seller’s size chart. Second, there’s about a one-and-a-half size difference between men’s and women’s shoes. So a women’s 8.5 is a men’s seven. Moreover, there’s a two-size difference between women’s and children’s sizes. A women’s six is a children’s four. This will help with any tricky size conversions.

Every pair of light up shoes are available in various sizes. This list is set-up with the smallest sizes available shoe sizes, and continue in ascending order. The last capsule contains the largest shoes.

Peruse this list to find where to buy light up shoes for adults, and rock your amazing new footwear.

1. Idea Frames Fiber Optic LED Light Up Shoes

When you wore light up shoes as a kid, you didn’t have a choice over the lights. Whenever you took a step, they’d just come on. That was pretty sweet back in the day. But this is 2018 and you want to choose your patterns. Luckily, these Idea Frames Fiber Optic LED Light Up Shoes allow you to do just that.

Simply turn them on with the hidden switch button, located inside the strap of the heel. But don’t worry about comfort–you won’t even notice the button’s there. All it takes is a charge of two-to-three hours via USB, and the shoes will stay lit for five-to-eight hours. Keep in mind, the amount of time it holds a charge depends on the light up mode.

Aside from the light up qualities, the shoe itself is a great choice. It has cloth uppers, which is water-repellant, and super lightweight. If you choose to wear them in hot or cold temperatures, or even rainy weather, you’re protected from the extreme elements. In order to clean them, use a wet towel and spot clean.

They’re available in three colors: White, black, and pink. And, they come in kids size 12, up to a women’s size 12/men’s 10.5. Can be used for activities other than just walking around.

Price: $39 – $59.90

Pros:

Available in a huge size range: Kids 12 to women’s 12/men’s 10.5

Material is water-repellant – won’t be destroyed if it’s wet outside

Have the ability to change the lights

Charges in two-to-three hours, runs for five-to-eight hours

Cons:

A bit more expensive than other light up shoes for adults

2. Hanglin Light Up Sneaker Shoes

Look, light up shoes for adults in and of themselves are super freakin’ cool. But how can you make them any better? Remember Heely shoes? (Shoes with a wheel in them). Yeah, we’re about to take it up a notch with the Hanglin Light Up Sneaker Shoes.

Not only are these bad boys light up, they also have a wheel, for your skating pleasure. There are times where the wheels aren’t appropriate, however, at which point, you can easily hide them. Simply release the button at the heels to put them away, and press the button to release them.

Available in a wide size range: Little kids 1, to women’s 11/men’s 8.5 And, they come in blue, black, or pink. Plus, you can choose from one or two wheels. While you can be a bit rough in them, it’s not recommended you engage in hard exercise, while wearing them.

Price: $42.48

Pros:

In addition to light up shoes, they also have a wheel for gliding

Available in sizes little kids 1, up to women’s 11/men’s 8.5

Come in three colors: Blue, black, or pink & choose from one or two wheels

Can put the heel away and wear like normal shoes

Cons:

Once battery dies, you can’t replace it

3. Camouflage Mesh Light Up LED Sport Shoes

Light up shoes are an awesome choice for tons of events. But the place you’re most likely to see them, is at a festival. After all, shuffling to your favorite artist’s set is awesome. Shuffling to your favorite artists’ set in light up shoes takes it to a whole new level.

These Camouflage Mesh Light Up LED Sport Shoes are an incredible choice for shuffling, or generally working hard in your footwear. They’re made of a breathable material, and the soles are made of a wear-resistant rubber. The LEDs are located on the bottom. Plug them in via USB, let them charge for three-hours, and you can wear these babies for eight-to-eleven-hours. Change colors with one click, and hold for three-seconds, in order to turn them off. There are a whopping seven static colors, and four dynamic color changes–for 11 choices, in total.

They’re available in little kids sizes three, up to a women’s 15/men’s 12. Come in blue camo, green camo, brown camo, and gray camo. Can definitely be used as shuffling shoes.

Price: $39.98

Pros:

Available in little kids size three, up to women’s 15/men’s 12

Choose from 11 different LED modes – seven solid colors, four changing colors

Can be used to shuffle, or for other hard types of use

Charge for three-hours, and are usable for eight-to-eleven-hours

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than other light up shoes for adults

4. High Top Dance Light Up Sneakers

Most light up shoes look about the same. They’re a regular low-top athletic shoe. Sure, the color and design changes, but what if you’re not about that footwear shape? Never fear, the High Top Dance Light Up Sneakers are here.

There’s just something so fresh about high-tops, it’s hard to say no. These babies have an impressive amount of colors (white, purple, light blue, yellow, red, green and blue), and an incredible 11 light up modes. A small switch located beside the tongue allows you to switch up the modes, and turn it off. They’re powered by a lithium battery, which is located under the insole with LED line. Charge for three-hours, and they’ll stay lit for eight-to-eleven-hours.

Come in three colors: White, red, and black. And they’re available in women’s sizes four-to-eleven. Shouldn’t be used for heavy, hardcore activities.

Price: $15.99 – $26.66

Pros:

Feature a ton of different colored lights with 11 modes

Powered by a lithium battery – located in sole

Three-hour charging, keeps shoes lit for eight-to-eleven-hours

Stand out as a high-top shoe

Cons:

Take three-to-seven-days to arrive – plan accordingly

Must press switch 12 times to turn them off

5. DoGeek LED Shoes

As far as light up shoes go, there can be a few downfalls. Of course, price is certainly a factor, as are fit and aesthetics. But what if the shoes randomly stop charging? Or just don’t turn on one day? Rather than tossing them, find a pair of light up shoes with a warranty, like the DoGeek LED Shoes.

And it’s not just any warranty–it’s an entire year warranty. If you bust these babies during festival season, simply send them back within that timeframe. There are seven LED colors (red, green, yellow, blue, sky-blue, purple, and white), and you can change their display, thanks to a hidden switch button. It’s located next to the charging port. Each charge should give you about six-hours of lights. The fabric is synthetic, and water-resistant, so don’t worry if you get them a bit wet.

They’re available in women’s size 4.5-to-11 (men’s size 3-to-8.5), and feature an awesome skull design. It’s not recommended you use these light up shoes for strenuous activities.

Price: $27.99 – $35.99

Pros:

Backed by a one-year warranty

Available in women’s sizes 4.5 – 11 (men’s sizes 3 – 8.5)

Material is water-resistant

Can change the color display, with switch

Cons:

Only available up to a men’s size 8.5

6. COODO LED Shoes

The light up shoes of your childhood probably featured a chunky sole and velcro straps. Light up shoes for adultsd may look slightly different. We’ve already seen skate shoes, and high-tops, but let’s dive into an athletic light up shoe, like the COODO LED Shoes.

The shoe itself is constructed with fly woven fabric on the upper, and a rubber sole. It features seven LED colors (red, green, dark blue, yellow, sky blue, purple, and white), with an impressive 11 modes. Each three-to-four-hour charge provides you with seven-to-eight hours of light up time.

With more than 15 colors to choose from, you’ll be stylin’. Available in women’s sizes five-to-eleven (men’s sizes 3.5-to-nine). Use these babies if you’re planning on shuffling, or running around.

Price: $9.99 – $27.99

Pros:

Choose from 15 different colors

Available in women’s sizes 5 – 11 (men’s sizes 3.5 – 9)

Can be used for hardcore activities, like running around

Great price

Cons:

Lights may display incorrect color over time

7. CanLeg Breathable LED Light Up Shoes

Most light up shoes consist of a few LED color changes. The average is probably somewhere between seven and 11. But 11 definitely isn’t the top-end of the scale. Instead, you can go all-out with a whopping 16 color changes, thanks to the CanLeg Breathable LED Light Up Shoes.

With four kinds of dynamic color changes, it’s super easy to control your lighting system. Simply turn on the switch, located next to the charging port. It uses a regular USB charger. They’re especially comfortable for wider feet.

And, they come in four colors: Pink, black, khaki, and blue. Choose from women’s size five or six. Participate in hardcore activities, with these babies.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Fantastic price

Has 16 different color-changing modes

Available in four colors: Pink, black, khaki, and blue

Very breathable and comfortable

Cons:

Only available in women’s size five or six

8. Light Up Flashing Sports Dancing Sneakers

We’ve seen a number of different light up shoes with varying designs and colors. Some are a plain athletic shoe, while other are decked out skate shoes with skulls. Well, it’s now time to introduce metallic light up shoes, like the Light Up Flashing Sports Dancing Sneakers.

They’re made of microfiber. The upper is a synthetic leather, with a white cotton lining. The sole is rubber, with an LED strip inside. To turn them on, simply press the button by the charging port. Each subsequent press changes the lights to a different mode. Hold for three seconds, in order to turn them off. Easily recharge them with a USB cable, and they’ll be ready in three-hours. From there, you’ll have five-to-eight-hours of light up footwear ahead of you.

They’re available in women’s sizes 6.5-to-10 (Men’s sizes five-to-nine). And, you can choose from three metallic colors: Gold, silver, and pink. As cool as they look, they’re not intended for any hardcore dancing.

Price: $21.99 – $30.90

Pros:

High-top metallic sneakers – come in gold, silver, and pink

Available in women’s sizes 6.5 – 10 (Men’s sizes 5 – 9)

Charge in three-hours, and last five-to-eight-hours

Easy to switch modes, and turn on/off

Cons:

Not intended for strenuous activities, like shuffling

9. AnnabelZ LED Shoes

Throughout this piece, we’ve seen some pretty awesome looking light up shoes for adults. In the capsule above, we focused on metallic, while a few back, we saw hip-hop-esque high-top shoes. Well get ready for the next awesome light up shoe: The AnnabelZ LED Shoes.

These high-top babies feature a distinct flame on the side. The upper is made of leather, while the bottom is a solid rubber. In order to turn them on, flip the hidden switch, located next to the USB charging port. Press the switch once more to light up and change the colors (red, green, blue, yellow, sky blue, purple, and white). It charges quickly, in three-hours, and boasts up to eight-or-more-hours of glow time.

They’re available in women’s sizes five-to-twelve (Men’s sizes four-to-ten), and come in three colors: White/black, black/white, and white/red. May be used for light dancing.

Price: $57.99

Pros:

Come in women’s sizes 5 – 12 (men’s sizes 4 – 10)

Choose from three different colors

Feature solid rubber sole, and leather uppers

Charges in three-hours, and can be used up-to-eight-hours

Cons:

More expensive than other light up shoes

10. Men Mesh LED Light Up Sport Shoes

There’s just something super appealing about athletic, low-top light up shoes. They’re comfortable, they’re easy to walk in, and most of them allow you to go hard in the paint–just like a pair of regular athletic shoes. These Men Mesh LED Light Up Sport Shoes are no exception.

The uppers are made from a high-quality, breathable material, while the soles are a solid rubber. Moreover, it’s actually an abrasive rubber, for slip-resistant traction, which makes it easier to walk without worry. They can be spot cleaned, but are not washable. To turn them on, simply flip the switch, and change the colors. Pop in a USB charging cable, and they’ll be fully-charged in three-hours. You’ll have eight-to-eleven-hours of light up time.

Available in women’s sizes six-to-thirteen (men’s sizes four-to-9.5). Choose from eight different colors, and dance the night away.

Price: $43.47 – $48.47

Pros:

Available in women’s sizes 6 – 13 (men’s sizes 4 – 9.5)

Come in eight different colors

Made with abrasive rubber soles, for ultimate traction control

Charge in three-hours & run for eight-to-eleven-hours

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than other light up shoes

