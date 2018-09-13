10 Best Sheepskin Slippers for Women: Cozy Comfort 2018

The weather’s turning cool, and it’s time to dump those beloved flip flops and snuggle your tootsies into some seriously cozy comfort. If your closet doesn’t have a pair of the best sheepskin slippers for women, you’re missing out on the laziest way to kick around, indoors and out, in some seriously stylish shearling.

The beautiful thing about sheepskin, in addition to its softness and durability, is that it is temperature regulating. Much like goose down, sheep shearling keeps you toasting when it’s cold outside, and cool when it’s not. That means you can sport these awesome slippers year round, if you’d like.

We’ve featured a variety of styles, and also sheepskin from Australia and Mongolia. Wondering what makes each unique? According to the experts at Hides of Excellence, Icelandic sheepskin has uniquely warming properties, and that makes perfect sense if you think about that chilly mountainous terrain. Australian sheepskin has its own list of benefits, according to Auskin, with incredible durability at the top of the list.

Whichever you choose, you can count on the fact that you’ll find fun, fashionable and super cozy choices in an amazing array of styles, from ballet flats, to moccasins and even flip flops, just for you die-hards out there. We struggled with whether we should feature a classic shearling boot in our list of ladies sheepskin slippers, but opted out, because even though we happen to wear ours as slippers and shoes, you might not.

Right now inventories are plentiful, so it’s a great time to think about gifts for the upcoming holiday season, when slippers become awfully short in supply. You might want to start shopping for yourself and anyone else you’d like to pamper, because these furry, fluffy, fuzzy bits of wonderfulness simply won’t last for long.

What are the best sheepskin slippers for women?

1. Overland Women’s Emma Classic Sheepskin Slippers – $99

Pros: Cons: Super cute and cozy

Made with natural sheepskin and real shearling

Good for indoor and outdoor wear

Can be worn as a fashion bootie Only available in full sizes

Kind of expensive

Sticky soles make them trippy on rugs and carpet

Not very padded on the insole

These cozy sheepskin boots are the perfect fall and winter kicks for both indoor and outdoor wear. Whether you slip them on with some jeans or jammies, they’ll look stylish while keeping your tootsies warm and toasty. The soft suede sheepskin uppers are lined, and trimmed, with natural sheepskin shearling, which is renowned for its softness.

These cute blue booties have durable cowhide leather trim, and a high-traction thick rubber outsole. If blue isn’t your favorite color pick, no worries. These come in chestnut and classic gray as well. Keep in mind, these slippers only come in full sizes, so if you’re a half-size, you’ll want to order up.

2. EMU Australia Women’s Jolie Slip-On Slipper – $69.95

Pros: Cons: Super cute slide styling

Cushy sheepskin shearling keeps you cool or warm, depending on the season

Grippy, skid-free outsole

Lots of color options Not all sizes available in every color

Not available in half sizes

Inside liner shows wear quickly

Darker color shearling tends to bleed on sweaty feet

There’s nothing easier to wear than a slide slipper, especially if it’s as squishy and warm as this one from EMU Australia. This ultra-luxe slide features a natural suede upper, and it is lined with naturally temperature regulating 100 percent Australian sheepskin shearling. That means these cute slides will keep your feet cozy warm in winter, and cool in summer.

These feature double-stitched construction for added durability. The dual-EVA sole provides skid-free support, and makes these perfect for a quick run to the paper or mail box. The rolled cuff is extra cute with a little notched out detail. While these slippers come in seven sumptuous colors, not all are available in every size. Darn, we wanted those red ones, which are most limited.

3. UGG Women’s Lane Slipper – $59.99 – $90

Pros: Cons: Minimalist profile

Conform to your foot shape with wear

Grippy and nubby rubber soles

Stylishly loafer-like Spendy for slippers

Only come in full sizes

Don’t stay on as well as some of the bulkier slides

We rate these as the perfect minimalist sheepskin slides for the woman who doesn’t want that bulky shearling look. Sheepskin style leader, UGG stepped into the fashion foray with these cuties, that are anything but, and in spunky yellow, no less. The sweet suede upper features the signature UGG metal logo on the sides, and the notched style over the shank adds another classic fashion twist.

With just a hint of shearling peeping out from the double seams, the cozy insole is lined with 7mm natural sheepskin for consummate comfort and warmth. These slippers actually mold to your feet with consistent wear, and the nubby rubber soles deliver both excellent traction and added padding for your feet. These too come in full sizes only, and you can get them in five fashion-worthy colors.

4. Acorn Women’s Sheepskin Moxie Bootie Slipper – $76.94 – $150

Pros: Cons: Two different styles and three ways to wear them

Natural sheepskin shearling is moisture wicking

Grippy soles keep you on your feet

Extra warm and cozy Kind of expensive

Tend to run small

Limited stock in some sizes

A bit heavy compared to some

Perhaps you don’t want to spend a ton on two pairs of sheepskin slippers, but you want two different styles. These kicks offer the best of two worlds – the moccasin and the bootie. With a convertible tongue and high sides, you can wear these three ways. Slip them on with the sides up and the tongue down; fold sides and tongue down; or lace them up like a classic shearling bootie.

These slippers feature a cozy sheepskin shearling lining that naturally wicks moisture and is hypoallergenic and biodegradable. The contrasting moc-toe stitching adds to their style, and rugged rawhide laces secure these winter warmies. They have a skid-resistant rubber driver outsole, to keep you safely on your feet, even in inclement weather. These slippers come in four different colors and a wide range of full sizes. Acorn also offers a classic sheepskin moccasin if you prefer the traditional style.

5. BEARPAW Women’s Effie Slide Slipper – $35.86 – $59.95

Pros: Cons: Top rated

Super comfy and warm

Perfect with knits and casual wear

Rubber sole makes them indoor and outdoor friendly Not as waterproof as solid leather slippers

Must be air-dried

Full sizes only

They tend to run small so size up

Absolutely perfect for sweather season, these sheepskin slippers for women are a cute combination of mock cable knit and natural sheepskin shearling. The fleecy collar keeps warmth in, and the lightweight knit top feels and looks so fashion forward. The cow skin upper is double stitched to secure the knit top to the thick and cushy rubber sole.

These feature a wool blend lining, with a sheepskin comfort footbed, and at the price, you can’t beat them as most sizes are right around fifty bucks. They’re so cozy and cute, you’ll want to wear them everywhere. Get them in women’s sizes from 5M to 12M. You can also find these in darker knit colors and a few half sizes.

6. Snugrugs Elena Women’s Sheepskin Ballerina Slippers – $49.99 – $84.48

Pros: Cons: Adorable ballerina styling

Super cozy and warm

Suede soles don’t catch on carpets or rugs

Very well made Strictly for indoor wear

Runs small

Some limited size availability in other colors

Not all the best sheepskin slippers for women are the same. If you’re not a fan the bulky looking traditional shearling slippers, or you think slips are strictly indoor wear, these cuties will have you toe-dancing with glee. These ballet slippers deliver all that delicious cozy comfort, in a petite looking style that gives you the perfect excuse to stay inside in your jammies.

These chic shearling slippers feature a suede sole, so no worries about tripping up on your carpets and rugs, but you won’t want to wear them outdoors. Keep in mind, these sweet shoes run on the small side, so you may want to size up when you order. Oh, and you can get them in a ridiculously cute pastel pink, as well as dusty gray.

7. Old Friend Women’s Snowbird Ii Slip-on Slipper – $67.46 – $89.99

Pros: Cons: Awesome outdoor styling

High sculptured sole keeps feet out of the weather

100 percent sheepskin insole

Adds a bit of height to your equation They run quite small

Dye can run when wet

Reports of a funny fur odor

Perfect for aprés ski, or before and aprés almost anything else, these sweet slip-ons are almost like sheepskin clogs. The fun pieced suede upper features trendy whip-stitching up the center, and zig zag details on the sides. Lined with cozy sheep fur you can bank on the fact that your feet will stay toasty no matter the temperature.

What makes these slippers a real standout is their beefy dual-density rubber outsole, and overlapping toe piece. Those features gives you some added height when you wear them with jeans or leggings, but they also keep you up and out of the water in the rain. That makes these a great choice for wearing nearly everywhere. The rugged tread pattern on the sole keeps you solid on your feet, even if the ground gets a little slippery. You can also find these sweet kicks in black right here.

8. UGG Women’s Addison Slipper – $64.99 – $110

Pros: Cons: The next best thing to bunny slippers

Natural curly lamb fur keeps feet cozy

Adorable bow is a cuteness overload

Rubber sole allows for limited outdoor use Not particularly practical

Feel a bit stiff at first

Fleece liner shows wear a bit quickly

They stretch out quite a lot

Just in case you think you’re too old for bunny slippers, you can fake the look perfectly in these seriously adorable furry slides from UGG. Plush curly lamb sheepskin surrounds your tootsies in luxurious pillowy softness, while a soft foam midsole makes them ridiculously comfortable. And did we even talk about that satin bow on the front? C’mon – it’s a cuteness overload!

These stylish house slippers feature the UGG logo rivet, so you know you’re getting the real deal, from one of the best brands around. While it has a rubber outsole suited for the outdoors, you might want to keep these cuties inside so as not to mar their fluffy exterior. You can also get them in gray or a peachy tan shade.

If you dig that fluffy look, with not quite so much fur, you might love the UGG Fluff Momma Mongolian Sheepskin Clog that comes in pink, white or gray.

9. Ripa Himalayan Shearling Slipper Sandal – $73.95

Pros: Cons: The best blend of slipper and flip flop

Soft shearling lined straps are easy on the feet

Great sport design for both indoor and outdoor wear

They deliver good Karma Kind of spendy for a slipper sandal

Not the best for the coldest climates

No cushy liner

Shearling has questionable wear

Alright, let’s be honest about just how hard it is to toss those flip-flops into the closet at the end of summer, and slip into something more sensible for fall and winter. Guess what? Forget about it! You can have all the cozy comfort of your fave flops, but with all the warmth and softness of sheepskin shearling. It’s true.

These slipper sandals from Ripa give you the best of both worlds. The natural shearling foot bed molds to your feet, keeping you warm, yet the thong style upper is breathable leaving your toes to bask in fresh air. The shearling lined suede straps never cut into your feet. The patented cushion sport design features a non-marking ribbed rubber sole for traction and support.

These slippers have a couple of sneaky secrets you’ll love. First, they feature embedded red lifelines in the sole, meant to bring you good Karma, and second, they come in sizes for both men and women, so if you pick a pair for your sweetie, he’s going to shower you with good fortune. They come in five different gender neutral colors.

10. UGG Women’s Dakota Moccasin Slipper – $100

Pros: Cons: Classic moccasin styling

Water and stain resistant uppers

Super thick shearling insole

Non-skid rubber sole for outdoor durability A bite to your budget

Some limited size availability in certain colors

Tough to clean the inner liner

Kind of stiff when new

We couldn’t complete our list of slippers without adding a classic moccasin to our picks, and this top rated moc from UGGs is a favorite for sure. You’ll love this loafer for both indoor and outdoor wear because it features a water-resistant Silkee suede upper, that’s super soft and yet durable. Because it repels both water and stains, you’ll never need to worry about that early morning coffee spill.

These ladies sheepskin slippers are fully lined with pure furry wool, and the insoles feature a thick 17mm of the same, for incredible comfort, even after hours of wear. The UGG patterned rubber sole keeps slips at bay, and these are actually cute enough you could probably slip them on with some slacks and no one would be the wiser.

These come in a myriad of colors from agave to regatta blue, but do be aware that not all colors are available in all sizes, which is just a bit of a bummer.

