9 Best Avengers Costumes for Halloween (2018)

Our Review

This child’s costume by Rubies has all the clothing components your little Cap’ will need for a Steve Rogers costume. The bottom and top are a one-piece jumpsuit with attached belt. The half mask is held on with a thick elastic band and won’t cover up the nose.

There’s plenty of eye room to see through and the area around in the eyes is padded on the inside of the mask. The jumpsuit is padded with fake muscles to give even those who look like a young Steve Rogers that buff superhero look. Fabric shoe covers make your normal sneakers look like calf high boots.

The only thing this costume doesn’t come with is a shield and the only time Captain America is without his shield is when something has gone wrong. This Magnetic Shield and Gauntlet will let your kids recreate the way Cap’ can attach and detach his shield to his arm. Plus you can worry less about your kid deciding they don’t want to carry it anymore. It sticks to them! The shield is a little smaller to scale to make this practical.

For adults, I recommend checking out this great replica of Captain America’s suit from The Winter Soldier.