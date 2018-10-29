20 Best Womens Ugly Christmas Sweaters (2018)

If you have an ugly Christmas sweater party to attend one thing is for sure – you’ll need an ugly Christmas sweater that steals the show. While vintage and secondhand shops are an option, it can be tricky to find something you love that’s also in your size, often leaving you empty handed days before your party.
Our top pick is the mirrored ugly Christmas sweater that tops this list. It’s honestly the best thing we’ve seen in a while and is bound to win some ugly christmas sweater competitions this season.
You can avoid the stress of last minute shopping by ordering ahead and choosing a favorite sweater, perfectly made in your size. Many of the companies featured on this list do ship next day, so if you are in a time crunch, don’t sweat it.
When you’re looking for an ugly sweater, the more that’s going on in terms of color, texture, and design, the better. Basically the goal is for your sweater to be loud, obnoxious, tacky, clashing, and straight up hideous. Since you do still need to feel good and also socialize with your peers and colleagues, you can decide just how far you want to take things. Some of the sweaters on this list are definitely on the tamer end if you prefer to tone down the ugly.
Don’t forget to accessorize appropriately: Santa hats, Christmas inspired jewelry, holiday tights, and Christmas hair bows are all highly encouraged.
If you want to keep shopping beyond the 20 sweaters featured on this list, you can find a great selection of ugly Christmas (and Hanukkah) sweaters here.
Mirror Ugliest Sweater Award Ugly Christmas Sweater
This is another Christmas sweater with interactive elements that are sure to impress and stir up a few laughs. We love the humor behind this sweater and it’s a great choice for any adult Christmas party. We anticipate many pictures being taken with this one. Like many sweaters on this list, the acrylic sweater is much better than itchy wool. This is definitely a contest winning sweater so if you have your eye on the ugliest Christmas sweater prize, this purchase is worth it.
Happy Birthday Jesus Ugly Christmas Sweater
We love everything about this ugly Christmas sweater. It alludes to the real reason we’re all celebrating in the most hilarious way possible. It’s made with bright, bold, and festive Christmas colors, making it obnoxiously awesome. It’s also soft and comfortable so you’ll have zero regrets about wearing this around while you eat and drink to your heart’s content. Grab this sweater while it’s on sale. Check out a larger selection of Jesus inspired ugly Christmas sweaters here.
Elf Print Knitted Christmas Jumpers
While it might fall into the cute category more than the ugly category, it still gets the job done at an ugly sweater party. A big head sticking out on top of the little elf body is a funny sight and will certainly inspire a few laughs. If you’re going to be taking lots of selfies at your Christmas party, consider purchasing one of these #elfie Christmas sweater designs, a silly play on words that we love for the holiday season.
Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal Sweater
Fans of Home Alone will immediately recognize this particular line from the popular Christmas film. It’s one of the most famous Christmas movie quotes, and the perfect design for an ugly Christmas sweater. This sweater is one of the least expensive options, with many sizes under $10. It’s super soft and machine washable for easy care. This sweater is also available in black if you’re not a fan of the bright red. Browse other sweater designs with the same quote here.
Women’s Tacky Christmas Sweater With Suspenders
It doesn’t get much uglier or more awesome than this Christmas sweater. The gold tinsel and multicolor pom poms stand out both in color and size and are amazing finishing touches on this realistic Christmas tree design. The fabric is extremely soft and high-quality. It doesn’t shrink in the wash and isn’t made from itchy wool. If you’ve waited until the last minute, keep in mind that all Tipsy Elves products ship within one business day or within the same day when placed before 1pm PST. If you’re attending a Christmas party with your significant other this sweater is also available in men’s sizing.
Resting Grinch Face Ugly Sweater
Maybe you’re having a Grinchy Christmas season. It happens to the best of us. If presents, Christmas trees, snowflakes, and reindeer just seem a little too festive, embrace your more bitter approach to the holidays with this green Grinch sweater. If you really want to take your outfit to the next level, grab these bright green Grinch-like elf shoes and carry around this official Max the Reindeer (dog) stuffed animal.
Snowman Nose Thief Ugly Sweater
So many ugly Christmas sweaters are designed with red and green as the prominent colors. If you’re not into that color scheme, this blue sweater is a nice alternative. The placement of the carrots is subtle enough that others will have to look closely and be observant to notice the joke. Consider ordering up a size for a looser fitting sweater. If you like a more form fitting look, order true to size. On the hunt for a non red or green sweater? You can shop many additional blue ugly Christmas sweaters here.
Santa Paws Holiday Tunic Sweater
We love this ugly Christmas sweater for especially for cat lovers. It’s made from 60 percent cotton and 40 percent acrylic for a soft and comfortable feel against your skin. It also has a little bit of stretch to it. The boat neck tunic sweater features a festive cat design and striped long sleeves with a rolled neck, cuffs, and hem. There are so many awesome cat inspired ugly Christmas sweaters so if this one isn’t quite your style, check out some other options.
Gangsta Wrapper Christmas Lightweight Sweater
Admit it – the best part about Christmas is the wrapping of presents. You can play some Christmas tunes, lay out your colorful paper, your big bows, your cardstock gift tags, and get in the zone. If this sentiment rings true to you, then you need this sweater. While the black seems a little more gangster to us, you can mix in some holiday cheer with the same sweater available in red. If you’ll be bringing a gift to your ugly sweater party, we can’t help but think it should be wrapped in this ugly Christmas sweater party wrapping paper. Seems like the obvious choice to tie everything together.
Women’s Christmas Sweater Dress
Sometimes a dress is just the easier choice. With a dress, you don’t have to worry about finding appropriate bottoms to match with your sweater top. This one definitely checks off the necessary items when it comes to ugly Christmas sweaters, but in dress form. It’s bold, bright, and includes a plethora of primary colors to add to the tacky factor. If you’re opting for an ugly Christmas sweater dress over an ugly Christmas sweater, you can browse tons of designs here. If you’re looking for some ugly Christmas tights to add to the clashing colors and patterns of your outfit, check out some great Christmas tights here.
Light-Up “Ho Ho Ho” Christmas Sweater
Twinkly lights represent so much goodness about the holiday season and we love and appreciate that this sweater incorporates them. Even as an adult, the colorful blinking lights are somewhat mesmerizing and make this ugly Christmas sweater extremely impressive. The cotton and acrylic blend is super cozy and features several LED lights that are activated by movement. The lights are easily removable when you eventually do need to wash it. This alternative light up option features Rudolph and his blinky red nose and this one features a light up menorah. This company, aptly named Ugly Christmas Sweater, has tons of light up options if you’d like to browse other options . If you’re not a fan of any of the light-up sweater, simply wear a Christmas light up necklace for the same effect.
Christmas Reindeer Pullover Sweater
Adding pom poms to a sweater is a sure way to amp up the ugly factor. It kind gives the illusion that it was created in a Kindergarten classroom, perfect for an ugly Christmas sweater party. We also love the three dimensional factor in any Christmas sweater – not an element you would likely sport on any regular day. The sweater is made from thick fabric, and important aspect to consider in chillier weather. If you actually want to go down the road of creating an ugly Christmas sweater yourself, there are lots of DIY kits that include all of the necessary items – pom poms, felt, glitter, paint, and glue. Shop some DIY ugly Christmas sweater kits here if you’re up for the fun challenge of having a completely original look.
Christmas Tree Printed Pullover Sweater
This is truly an ugly Christmas sweater. It doesn’t get much uglier than the busy, tacky, pattern going on right here. The fit is closer to a sweatshirt, than a fitted sweater, but you can get away with it with this awesomely ugly pattern. If you really want to go over the top, buy the matching skirt for a full-on tinsley and sparkly ensemble. Wear a pair of gold ornament earrings to pull the look together. If you’re not a fan of those, browse additional Christmas inspired earring options here.
Shining Reindeer & Snowflake Pullover Sweater
This sweater is flashy and sparkly and may just pass for being pretty. The sequins certainly stand out along with the bow as a festive Christmas element. The sweater is lightweight and comfortable, great for crowded Christmas parties where it can get a bit toasty. It comes in a variety of colors if red isn’t quite your style. Surprisingly, by simply turing it inside out, it can be machine washed. If you like a bit of sparkle, check out these other ugly Christmas sweater options that all incorporate some sequins.
Vintage Knit Pullover Christmas Vest
If you want to switch it up from the typical ugly Christmas sweater, consider a vest. It’s made from soft fabric and has a bit of stretch to it. It hangs a little looser around the hips rather than snug to the body. The design on this sweater wraps around the back so you’ll definitely want to wear your hair up to reveal this part of the design. For a little extra flare, consider a pair of sequined and festive pants to pair with the vest.
Santa Ugly Christmas Sweater
If you need something that’s a little ugly, without being totally hideous, this sweater is a nice compromise. The base of the sweater is actually quite nice, made with a fashionable and cozy feather yarn. The sewn on Santa patches brings this sweater into the ugly Christmas sweater category and makes it appropriate for your seasonal parties. If the navy isn’t for you, it’s also available in red, pink, white and green.
Boba It’s Cold Ugly Christmas Sweater
If you’re a Star Wars fan, this sweater is a pretty amazing option for your Christmas festivities. It’s 40 percent off of it’s original price, making it quite the steal during the holiday season. The bright red color keeps it festive and Christmas appropriate. This funny red Star Wars sweater features cartoon versions of Darth Vader, a stormtrooper, and Boba Fett with the text “Boba It’s Cold Outside”. With the popularity of Star Wars, it’s no surprise that this isn’t the only Star Wars Christmas sweater. You can browse other Star Wars inspired options here.
Women’s Elf Hoodie Union Suit
Consider opting for an entire ugly outfit instead of just an ugly Christmas sweater. This will be sure to turn heads and win contests at any ugly Christmas sweater party, plus then you can use it next year for Halloween – double win. Secondly, you’ll kind of feel like you’re wearing pajamas to a party, which is amazing in itself. The neck is lined with ringing little bells and the outfit includes a gold buckle belt to make your elf costume look super realistic. Shop some alternative Christmas body suits here if this one isn’t for you.
Light-Up Feliz Navidad Sweater With Fringe
This light-up sweater features a cartoon cactus, some red fringe on the hem, flashing LED lights, and bright striped arms. It’s quite ugly on several accounts, making it a perfect option for an ugly Christmas sweater party. The lights operate without a battery and the sweater is machine washable. Consider wearing this pom pom lined sombrero to tie the look together.
Christmas Stocking Tacky Sweater
This stocking is the most amazing thing we’ve seen on so many levels. Not only is it practical for storage purposes (throw in your cell phone, your lip gloss, or anything else you might need to easily access at your party), but it also makes for an awesome and unique design element. It’s easy to throw a picture of a stocking on a sweater, but to have a three dimensional one that actually functions is pretty phenomenal. Don’t forget to grab a plush santa hat to complete your look.
Are you shopping for a big wine lover in your life? Don’t stop at this sweater. Browse our list of the 20 best wine gifts for Christmas for more inspiration.
If you’re still on the hunt for an ugly Christmas sweater keep shopping here.
