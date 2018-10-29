20 Best Womens Ugly Christmas Sweaters (2018)

If you have an ugly Christmas sweater party to attend one thing is for sure – you’ll need an ugly Christmas sweater that steals the show. While vintage and secondhand shops are an option, it can be tricky to find something you love that’s also in your size, often leaving you empty handed days before your party.

Our top pick is the mirrored ugly Christmas sweater that tops this list. It’s honestly the best thing we’ve seen in a while and is bound to win some ugly christmas sweater competitions this season.

You can avoid the stress of last minute shopping by ordering ahead and choosing a favorite sweater, perfectly made in your size. Many of the companies featured on this list do ship next day, so if you are in a time crunch, don’t sweat it.

When you’re looking for an ugly sweater, the more that’s going on in terms of color, texture, and design, the better. Basically the goal is for your sweater to be loud, obnoxious, tacky, clashing, and straight up hideous. Since you do still need to feel good and also socialize with your peers and colleagues, you can decide just how far you want to take things. Some of the sweaters on this list are definitely on the tamer end if you prefer to tone down the ugly.

Don’t forget to accessorize appropriately: Santa hats, Christmas inspired jewelry, holiday tights, and Christmas hair bows are all highly encouraged.

If you want to keep shopping beyond the 20 sweaters featured on this list, you can find a great selection of ugly Christmas (and Hanukkah) sweaters here.