10 Best Leather Jackets for Women You’ll Love

Whether you’re a biker babe or just a fashion maven, a great leather biker jacket should absolutely be on your list of “must have” wardrobe pieces. For serious bikers, women’s leather motorcycle jackets protect you from the sun, wind, bugs and unexpected weather. They keep you warm, and more importantly, protect your skin should you accidentally go down (which can even happen at a stop.) For long road rides, look for those that vent in the back and at the cuffs. Jackets with high collars protect your neck from the onslaught of wind.

For fashionistas, these moto jackets are killer when paired with some cool shades, skinny jeans, mini-skirts or even cocktail dresses, depending on the style. Leather motorcycle jackets make a statement no matter what you wear them with, and the best news is they’re more affordable than ever. You can choose from nappa leather, goat skin, lambskin and more. And they come in a wide range of styles and colors from red, yellow and purple to classic black and brown leather jackets. Depending on your budget and desire, you can go wild with your biker inspired look.

While I didn’t include the classic Harley Davidson jackets, there’s a reason. My job is to make your motorcycle jacket search easy and fun. I simply couldn’t find enough inventory in a wide range of sizes to meet potential demand, and frankly, I didn’t want to leave you disappointed.

So plan your next road trip on your hog, or your vespa, or even in your car, wearing one of these Top 10 Best Leather Jackets for Women.

1. Exemplar Women’s Black Lambskin Leather Moto Jacket

Looking to hop on your Hog in style? You might want to zip into this genuine lambskin leather biker jacket. Soft and lightweight, this motorcycle jacket for women is cut to fit and flatter your curves, with great stitching details and shoulder and sleeve accents that will have you looking both tough and feminine. The high collar styling is great when you want to zip out the wind on your neck, or leave it unzipped and folded over when the weather is hot. The close fit styling means you’ll want to measure yourself well to ensure a great look.

Exemplar has lots of leather jackets in different colors and styles. Fine more of them here.

Price: $145

Pros:

Great value for the price

100% genuine leather

Awesome seam details make it look more expensive

Cut specifically for a woman’s shape

Cons:

Runs extremely small

Extensive measurements required before ordering

Does not cover your bottom in rainy weather

2. Cole Haan Women’s Assymetrical Collarless Leather Jacket

This creamy, collarless little beauty by Cole Haan is the perfect leather jacket for Saturday evenings out, or summery commutes to the office on your Vespa. Zippered slash pockets and sleeves make it a stylish choice that is suitable over a blouse and slacks, or with a cocktail dress on a cool evening. The curvy cut flatters every woman’s figure and not-too-fancy styling makes it the perfect pick if you’re buying it as a gift for someone else. You’d look super cool sporting this awesome leather jacket along with some sassy Cole Haan ankle boots. Find more ultra-cool leather jackets from Cole Haan here.

Price: $191.61 (1 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Extremely fashionable

Clean design

Cool zipper detailing

Well priced

Cons:

Not suitable for heavy outdoor wear

More fashion jacket than biker jacket

3. Retro Brando Chestnut Brown Biker Leather Jacket

The perfect fusion of cutting edge style and classic elegance, this beautifully crafted slim fit leather jacket is a must have fashion accessory. The soft chestnut brown leather jacket is imbued with a classic biker spirit, personified by stud epaulets at the shoulder and zipped gauntlet cuffs for a more customized fit. Its appeal is enhanced by a YKK zip front that sits over a double breasted fitting, accentuated by notch lapels and embossed studs to the collar. Short in length and close fitting, this chic biker jacket exudes your own personal style. Check out more cool leather biker jackets from Infinity here.

Price: $189.99

Pros:

Made from good quality leather

Soft finish and warm, rich color

Well priced

Cons:

Sizes run very small – order one to two sizes larger than normal

Fit doesn’t work for every body type

4. Vince Camuto Women’s Leather Moto Jacket

This awesome hunter green leather jacket by Vince Camuto will have you sitting pretty on your bike. The assymetrical zipper gives this leather biker jacket a racy feel and it’s hand washable. It features a cool notched collar with zippered chest and hand pockets. Quilted patches over the shoulder and down the sleeve give added attention. The zippered sleeves are an ubercool addition to this jacket that would be great to throw on with your denim mini-skirt or a killer pair of jeans. Find more leather jackets by Vince Camuto right here.

Price: $270

Pros:

Super soft top-quality leather

Trendy without being faddish

Beautiful color

Great buy

Cons:

May be too heavy for hot weather wear

Runs small

Cut may not be best for bustier women

5. Western Leather Women’s Lambskin Bomber/Biker Jacket

Oh so luscious in lemony yellow, this leather jacket is made of 100 percent genuine lambskin that is velvety soft and lightweight versus hard and thick. Four front zippered pockets provide a place for your keys and phone, while the high snap-over collar detail keeps out the wind and weather. Belted at the waist, you can cinch it in for an hourglass look or leave it loose for a more casual vibe. Make your look doubly daring with some lemon yellow leather gloves, and a super cool neck scarf to blow in the wind.

Price: $139.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made of genuine lambskin leather

Soft, supple feel

Fun styling

Righteous color

Cons:

Runs small, especially in the arms

Somewhat complicated sizing instructions

May not be suitable for hard road wear

6. Andrew Marc Women’s Leather Moto Jacket

This gorgeous black leather jacket from Andrew Marc features a moto-inspired design with a cool asymmetric closure and a double-zipper front. The banded collar with a snap keeps you secure from bugs and the wind and weather on long rides. The diagonal zippers at both the cuffs and pocket openings add extra eye appeal, while the princess seaming keeps this little beauty fitted to your form. Snap tabs at the waist add to its cool look. For more color options and interesting leather jacket designs, browse here.

Price: $556 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Beautiful, high-quality leather

Uber-cool moto-inspired design

High neck with snap

Cons:

Semi-spendy

Short jacket style doesn’t cover your bum

7. Standard Leather Women’s Lambskin Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Luscious lambskin leather is so soft and wonderful. While that might be my favorite selling point for this jacket, I love the longer styling and who can resist that kitty print liner? Meow. This beautiful brown leather jacket features an asymmetric closure, with YKK zippers both in front and on the stylishly placed side pockets. With a bit of a western flair, this jacket also offers unique seaming details on the front and back. The double snap collar is also a bonus along with the delicious coffee color. Find more luxurious lambskin leather jacket choices here.

Price: $139.99 (12 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Longer length

Great price

Multiple leather layers for front wind protection

Super cool styling

Cons:

Can feel a bit bulky in front

No cuff zippers

8. Supermodel Ladies White Biker Style Italian Leather Jacket

This classy white biker jacket would look good on you whether you’re on your hog, Vespa or even driving your convertible. Made of Italian Nappa leather, the super sexy style and fit of this leather jacket looks good on every woman. With an adjustable buckle at the waist, you can keep cinched up tight from the wind, while the double snap collar protects your neck and chest. I love the button tab pockets in front, along with the same button tab details at the cuffs so you can cool down on long hot rides. If you really wanted to sass up your look, you’d consider pairing this awesome moto jacket with some baby pink leather chaps.

Price: $175.98 – $199.99

Pros:

Ultra cool styling

Unique button tab pockets and cuffs

Adjustable waist buckle

Awesome price

Cons:

Not as heavy as some

Snug fit means size up

White leather gets dirty fast

9. Smart Range Women’s Mystique Retro Leather Motorcycle Jacket

This well-designed motorcycle jacket is made from genuine, soft lambskin leather. It’s the zipper details that will attract plenty of attention from fellow riders. With six outer pockets and an inner pocket to boot, you’ll have plenty of places to stow your essentials from sunglasses to keys and your smartphone. Beautiful and lightweight, the styling is meant to flatter most body types. And because real leather ages and takes shape beautifully with time, it takes on the character of the wearer. This natural leather jacket is breathable, so you won’t feel sticky like you might with a synthetic imitation at almost the same price. Find more awesome women’s motorcycle jackets from Smart Range here.

Price: $199.18

Pros:

Thunder blue color

High quality lambskin leather

Runs true to size

Cool zippers, zippers and more zippers

Cons:

Longer styling isn’t for everyone

Color can vary from photos

Lambskin may be more prone to wear

10. FactoryExtreme Meteor Shower Women’s Leather Biker Jacket

You’ll look like a serious biker chick in this sassy, sexy black leather jacket from FactoryExtreme. The Meteor Shower is designed to enhance your feminine hour-glass figure with the elegant, inverted boat shape cut-out hem, asymmetrical closure and quintessential side adjustable studded tabs. This body-hugging beauty also features side snap tabs with double studs over the waist for added definition and a central rear vent with a semi-princess seam to highlight your backside. Great over leathers, it will take you on the road looking good. If you’re more into classic colors, a red and black biker jacket might be more your style. FactoryExtreme has some super cool and unusually designed biker jackets. Find more of their unique looks here.

Price: $238.98 – $252.98

Pros:

Seriously solid look

100 percent top quality leather

Extremely well made

Cons:

Design style isn’t for everyone

Short length doesn’t protect your tush from the weather

Sizes can run small

