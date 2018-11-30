10 Best Plus Size Tunics to Wear With Leggings

When it comes to plus size fashion staples, tunics are a must have for every woman’s wardrobe. Whether you dress them up with skirts or capris, or dress them down with leggings and jeans, these plus size tops are one of the most versatile garments you can own. I’m also a huge fan of their lightweight, movable fabrics that gently outline your curves, without tightness or wrinkles. Tunics also make the perfect grab and go swimsuit cover up, and some are even long enough to double as dresses.

With plus size tunics, as with dresses and even plus size lingerie, you can find them as flowing or fitted as you’re comfortable with. While some are simple with little accoutrement, others feature pin tucked pleats, embroidery, ruching and smocking, fancy hemlines and fun, fluttery sleeves. Almost all of them are easily machine washable, which means you can spend more of your budget adding to your tunic collection, and less of your time caring for it.

Most of our selections are perfect for year round wear, but you’ll see several that are essentials for the warmer weather that’s coming. And lots of these tops and tunics range in sizes from 12 Plus all the way up to 38 Plus, so no matter your body shape and size, there’s a tunic just waiting to be slipped into that will make you feel gorgeous. Whether you’re a Bohemian babe, or simply a plus size fashionista, we’ll help you find the plus size tunic that’s perfect for you. Here are our picks for the Top 10 Best Plus Size Tunics for Women.

1. Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Pleat Neck Trapeze Max Tunic

This uber-cute, pleat front plus size tunic is the perfect summer top to wear with leggings, jeans or a skirt. This plus size tunic is so soft and comfy, because it’s made of 100 percent cotton. It has a great A-line silhouette that flatters your figure from every angle. You’ll love the ever-so feminine sweetheart neckline, with its flattering look. The softly shirred detail on the front in yoke offers a structured element that helps to create a long silhouette, without looking like a sack. The roomy short sleeves keep you feeling light and free. This cute plus size top also comes in nine different colors, so it has the potential to become a real wardrobe staple, and it comes in sizes up to 7X. If you’re a pocket lover like me, you can also get a plus size tunic with pockets that has similar pleat front detailing. For the hottest days, or a great look under a suit jacket, the Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Trapeze Tunic Tank is a real cutie.

Price: $20.58 – $31.77 (Up to 20 percent off MSRP)

2. Women’s Plus Size Split Neck Gauze Tunic

The coolest tops this season are made from cotton gauze, a fabric you can count on for softness, a flattering drape and easy care. This plus size high-low shirt is comfortable and styled for your casual lifestyle. The relaxed fit moves as you do, with slight high/low hem that falls to the mid-thigh. The button tab, convertible three-quarter length sleeves, give you supreme flexibility, and offer roomy armholes that were designed with comfort in mind. The trendy mandarin collar features a clever crossover V-neck with a chest pocket detail in the front. The shirred back yoke, and curved shirt tail hem in back give you just enough bum coverage to feel happy. And this adorable tunic is washable, making care simple. It comes in sizes up to 38 Plus. For a traditional shirt style, a seersucker plus size tunic is perfect for summer picnics with cutoffs and jeans. Get the best of both worlds with a mandarin collar, seersucker button up tunic in summery stripes.

Price: $34.77 – $39.77 (Up to 22 percent off MSRP)

3. Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Embellished Print Tunic

I’ve absolutely loved the Boho chic look since the 60s, and thankfully it’s once again a popular trend for plus size fashion. This cute plus size tunic is a stand out, with its fun print and pretty embellishments. The A-line silhouette is universally flattering. With a deep scoop neck, embellished with an inset lace bib, you could totally rock a great statement necklace with this plus size top. It’s made even more interesting with a cascading split detail in front, giving you a billowy, layered look, while the three-quarter length blouson sleeves are light and airy. This sweet tunic is a great way to spark up your plain skirts or slacks, and the polyester crinkle chiffon is machine washable, making great style effortless. This tunic comes in sizes up to 32 Plus. Another sweet summer look is a plus size tunic with fluttery sleeves and a ruffled shirt tail hem. A Tie Dye Embroidery Tunic features added embellishments and also evokes that Boho chic styling we love.

Price: $67.17 – $98.37

4. Torrid Floral Lace Babydoll Tunic Top

You’ll look like a doll in this babydoll tunic length top. In real life, flowers always wilt, but you’ll stay looking as fresh as a daisy in this lightweight, floral-print cutie. You’ll be love struck the minute you slip into it, because of its semi-sheer fabric and bright colors. The cinched V-neck front keeps eyes up top, while the babydoll high-low cut bottom flares out where you want it, and falls below your bottom for just the right amount of coverage. This comes in sizes up to 6, which, per the Torrid sizing chart equals a 34/36. Is this top too sheer for your comfort? What about just a touch of sexy skin showing through? The Lace Sleeve Button Front Babydoll is another fun plus size tunic option, with a bit more modest appeal. A sexy surplice top add flare to your favorite babydoll style in this Lace Surplice Babydoll Tunic Top. And, as always, if you feel a top is too revealing, simply add a same or contrasting color camisole underneath. Problem solved.

Price: $38.90

5. Women’s Plus Size Handkerchief Hem Tunic Top

This ragged-hem plus size tunic blazes with attitude and color. It is styled with a slight cinch at the waist to enhance your figure. And don’t fear the sheer. It’s lined for comfort and coverage, so it’s perfect for the office or an evening out. The scoop neckline keeps it sassy, while sheer, three-quarter length sleeves make it versatile. Made from 100 percent washable polyester, this pretty tunic comes in sizes up to 2X or the equivalent of a 22W/24W. For full coverage and an amazing splash of vivid color, the notched V-neck Peacock Feather Pleated Tunic is simply gorgeous. If you love paisley prints, check out a vivid red paisley print plus size tunic that features pretty front pleating. A shark bite hem is the real eye catcher in the plus size Tie Dye Tunic. It would look great over skinny jeans or leggings for a festival or concert.

Price: $54.94

6. Avital Womens Cold Shoulder Plus Size Trapeze Shirt

Do you dare to bare it? Well, your shoulders, that is. This versatile plus size shirt is perfect for all sorts of occasions and you’ll go crazy for the huge variety of colors and prints it comes in. The trapeze shape is universally figure flattering while the handkerchief hemline adds some super sassy detail. The cold shoulder isn’t overly showy, but allows enough skin exposure to be sexy and stylish – very “au courant” this season. The stretchy polyester jersey resists wrinkles and flows freely, making this sweet plus size tunic a favorite. It comes in sizes up to 2X, which accommodates bustlines up to 46 inches. The Angel Sleeve Beaded Tunic Top adds enough flash for an evening of clubbing, and offers that same bare shoulder option. For casual and ultra-cool comfort, the Modern Kiwi Solid Off-The-Shoulder Plus Size Tunic Top serves it up. With billowy kimono sleeves, this sweet shirt comes in more than a dozen colors.

Price: $29.88

7. Dare To Wear Victorian Plus Size Corset Top

If you’re ready to cast a spell on anyone who sees you, this plus size tunic hits all the important fashion points. This top is designed to draw attention to all the best features of your figure. Whether you are medieval or modern, or somewhere in between, this cute top will work its magic on you. The sexy look is created by a corset -style lace-up front over a lace-trimmed bodice. Pointed fairy sleeves and a cascading baby-doll skirt add even more feminine touches. The square neckline is super flattering and the spaghetti ties in back allow you to tighten or loosen to make this tunic the most figure-flattering. It comes in sizes up to 5X, or the equivalent of 28-30. You can also find a similar design in a short-sleeved tunic with pretty lace overlay. For a less gothic, but really elegant look, the Butterfly Embroidered Bell Sleeve Tunic features stunning embroidery and hand sewn sequins.

Price: $59.99

8. Canari Women’s Plus Size Loose Fit, Fringe Trim Tunic

Whether you wear this as a plus size tunic or a dress, you’ll have more swish in your step, thanks to the swingy fringed bottom. Great with leggings or jeans, or on its own, the lightweight rayon and spandex jersey fabric is perfect for any season. The scoop neck and asymmetrical hemline draw attention, while the loose fit feels perfect and comfy. This versatile top comes in a rainbow of colors and sizes up to 22W/24W. Canari also makes an adorable Short Sleeve Tunic Top, that delivers that same great styling in dozens of colors and patterns, some of which come with a clever contrast hemline and neckline. It comes in sizes up to 6X or 34/36. If you’re looking for more shape and bust definition, the Ruched Empire Waist Tunic Top features a ruched front and scoop neck, along with a playful handkerchief hem and sleeves.

Price: $24.95

9. Women’s Plus Size Illusion Lace Tunic

There’s no doubt you’ll feel like a femme fatale in this super-feminine plus size tunic. Fashionably loose and gracefully oversized, this top gives you a flawless fit with its button down style. The stylish lace illusion at bottom tier adds beautiful brilliance to this plus size shirt. Pin-tucked pleats highlight the bodice. The slight bell sleeves create a balanced silhouette, flattering your arms and landing elegantly at the wrist. This lovely tunic lands right at your hips, covering whatever it is you want to cover. It would look fantastic with cute capris and some ballet flats, or work great as a beautiful swimsuit cover up too. It comes in sizes up to 32 Plus. The Plus Size Embroidered Tunic is another favorite over leggings and jeans.

Find more beautiful plus size tunics and other plus size fashions from Roaman’s here.

Price: $52.97 – $57.97

10. Women’s Plus Size Peasant Style Printed & Smocked Tunic

The beautiful babydoll silhouette of this plus size tunic is so figure flattering. The luscious floral border print adds eye-catching detail, narrowing the waist and making it perfect top to dress up or dress down. Wear it for casual work days with a black skirt, or toss it on with some leggings or skinny jeans for an active weekend outing. The purple is such a yummy color. I feel pretty wearing it and it is cool and comfortable on hot days. Raglan flutter sleeves won’t cramp your style, while the smocked bodice moves with you. The Square neck is perfect for chunky jewelry and shows off your lovely shoulders and collar bones. Made from completely washable cotton and modal, this cute tunic comes in sizes up to 4x or 34W/36W.

Price: $24.77 – $29.77

