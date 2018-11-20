25 Best Winter Coats for Women: The Ultimate List

Oh baby, it’s cold outside. If you’re not yet feeling the change of seasons, you will sooner than later, so now is the time to pick out a new, warm winter coat. Whether you’re looking for casual and fun, dressy or a coat to wear to work, there are so many terrific choices. Women’s outerwear has gone from strictly form and function to high fashion. It’s only been in recent years that women have realized a great coat or jacket is a worthy wardrobe investment. It can actually be the statement piece that announces your arrival.

With so many coats and jackets to choose from, I’ve opted to break them into more approachable categories that include trench coats, puffer jackets, pea coats, faux fur coats, and wrap coats. Each could easily have a place in your closet, and many are so budget friendly that it’s not out of the question to consider buying more than one. Plus, these coats break the boundaries – from color and length, to cut and materials. If you’re looking for leather jackets, you won’t find them here, because they’re usually not the first choice for winter. But you’ll find coats in a variety of fibers and materials from acrylic to wool to cashmere to alpaca. These natural and man-made materials combine to keep you warm and toasty even on the coldest days of the year.

So whether you’re looking for a little packable down jacket or a maxi-length, luxurious wrap or faux fur number, we’ve found the hottest styles, colors, and prices for this season that will give you years of great wear. Throw them on over a sexy dress, your favorite jeans or a business suit and you’ll have heads turning wherever you go. Here is our ultimate list of the Top 25 Best Warm Winter Coats for Women 2018.

Best Trench Coats

1. Best Mid-Length Trench Coat: Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Double Breasted Classic Wool Coat

The classic women’s trench coat never seems to go out of style, and this modernized design from Tommy Hilfiger will carry you through many a chilly winter outing. The double-breasted, wool blend coat falls at mid-thigh, making it the perfect choice to sport with jeans and boots, or a long pencil skirt. Slip it on over your suit for a classy business look as well. It features a wide belt at the waist along with button-down gun flaps and epaulets. It comes in black and navy, either color being a perfect choice for winter.

Price: $168

2. Best Dressy Trench Coat: Jessica Simpson Women’s Double-Breasted Bouclé Coat

You’ll be sitting pretty in pink with this adorable blush-colored, double-breasted Bouclé coat by Jessica Simpson. Reminiscent of fun, loopy boiled wool, this jacket is made of 100 percent easy care polyester. It features side entry hand pockets with contrasting buttons on the back The three-button cuffs give it added pizazz. With pale pink being the new equivalent of winter white, you can pair up this stylish beauty with black or navy accents from heels to purses, or go monochromatic with a completely pink ensemble including that coveted pink Kate Spade handbag. Either way, you’ll look elegant and well put together.

Price: $148.79

3. Best Raincoat Trench: London Fog Women’s Maxi-Length Trench Coat

When it comes to easy care winter wear, London Fog is always at the top of the list with popular raincoats and trench coats like this awesome maxi-length number. It features logo buttons with metal trim, and if you find yourself without your umbrella, it also has an oversized, removable hood. This is the perfect raincoat for those wet winter days, and with its comfy, looser styled fit it slips easily over suits and bulky sweaters. With flap pockets, it’s easy to keep your hands warm and dry, and the sleeve straps make it easy to cinch the cuffs to your comfortable size. The washable polyester and cotton blend fabric of this coat means it’s super easy care sans dry cleaners. Bonus.

Price: $119.99

4. Best Fashion Trench Coat: BCBG Maxazria Women’s Cameron Wrapped Belted Trench Coat

When you want to keep it chic and sophisticated, count on BCBG Maxazria to put a new spin the timeless trench coat. This luxe wool blend coat features faux-leather trim on both the jacket and the belt. Cut with wide notched lapels, the long silhouette has stretch panels under the sleeves and a detachable waist belt to ensure the perfect fit. The asymmetrical hemline is hot again this year, and this winter coat nails it on both style points and warmth. With it’s wide shawl style collar, this coat would look gorgeous with a beautiful wool winter scarf tucked in around your neck, and some matching gloves.

Price: $259

5. Best Classic Trench Coat: Anne Klein Women’s Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Trench Coat

Camel coats never go out of style – like this gorgeous Anne Klein double-breasted trench. It is sure to keep you warm and cozy when the weather’s cold and nasty because it’s made from a luxurious wool and cashmere blend. Cashmere is extra warm and insulating, as well as naturally stain resistant. This coat features an exaggerated notch collar, double-breasted gold-tone buttons, a self-belt and slanted seam pockets. Because we all feel kind of bulky wearing winter coats, it’s especially nice that this trench coat features princess seaming and a sassy center back pleat to give your backside a little extra shape. And if you really want to treat yourself, splurge on a pair of cashmere gloves and a cashmere scarf to add a dramatic pop of color your gorgeous new coat.

Price: $189 (41 percent off MSRP)

Best Puffer Coats

6. Best Mid-Length Puffer Coat: Calvin Klein Women’s Mid-Length Chevron Down Coat

This adorable quilted puffer coat from Calvin Klein strikes the perfect harmony between cold snowy weather and sassy fashion dressing. The mid-length is great, because it fully covers your tush while the zip-front makes it easy to slide on and off. This coat features a standing collar and serves up zippered pockets at chest, left arm, and waist. The faux fur-trimmed detachable hood, means you can keep your head warm and covered even if the wind and cold are pummeling. Plus, let’s just talk about down – one of nature’s most perfect insulators without a ton of bulk. This coat is a great compromise for both work and play. Plus, it’s machine washable. Love that.

Price: $159.99

7. Best Short Puffer Jacket: ZeroXposur Women’s Mabel Packable Down Puffer Jacket

This super cute ZeroXposur puffer is made with packable sweater down, which is lighter and slimmer than regular down jackets. This stylish jacket provides excellent warmth for a cool days and easily layers with a heavier coat when necessary. With a zip-front, this jacket also features mitered channel quilting on the front and back as well as a stand up collar with an elastic draw cord hood to keep you snugged up from the wind. In fact, this sweet puffer is wind and water repellent. Zippered pockets keep your hands extra warm and when it comes to tossing it in your suitcase, it folds into a custom-designed, easily packable pouch.

Price: $77

8. Best Long Puffer Jacket: Columbia Sportswear Women’s Hexbreaker Long Down Puffer Jacket

When Ma Gert took over Columbia Sportswear, she was serious about both fashion and function. That philosophy shows in this long puffer that protects you from seriously cold conditions. You won’t feel like you’re wearing a sleeping bag because this long down jacket is actually ultralight and surprisingly flattering while it’s keeping you warm and protected. It battles arctic air with 600-fill-power goose down-which is super warm, soft and packable. It also delivers Columbia’s patented thermal-reflective technology, which reflects your body heat for warmth while maintaining a high level of breathability. That means you won’t end up a sweaty mess. The water-resistant shell fabric has a lovely sheen and the baffling’s quilted pattern goes from larger on the shoulders and hem to smaller at the waistline for a figure-flattering effect.

Price: $144.96 – $290.00 (Up to 44 percent off MSRP)

9. Best Unique Puffer Jacket: Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket

Unique angular styling, lots of contrasting zipper details and huge cozy pockets set this fun puffer jacket apart from most. Its modern look fits great on nearly all body types, especially if you carry a bit of extra padding in the hip area. This jacket is so lightweight you can barely feel you’re wearing it, yet it’s filled with ultra-soft eiderdown so you’ll stay warm and toasty when the weather’s wicked. Side zippers make it especially comfy for riding in the car or on the chairlift. The faux fur-lined hood is soft against your face when the weather is harsh.

Price: $79.99

10. Best Maxi Puffer Jacket: Cole Haan Women’s Long Maxi Down Coat

This awesome maxi-length puffer from Cole Haan is so warm and snuggly you’ll want to wear it all the time. Welt style zipper pockets keep your hands and keys out of the weather, and the back features an elastic draw cord that gives the long puffer jacket a whole lot more style and shape. Zippers and a snap front closure means you won’t need to worry about drafts sneaking inside your coat. The wide lapel collar is stylish and makes this long down coat wearable over business or evening wear in even the coldest weather. And while it doesn’t come with a hood, the collar can be sipped and snapped up over your chin and ears to keep you warn and comfy.

Price: $235.69 – $498.00

Best Pea Coats

11. Best Dressy Pea Coat: Calvin Klein Women’s Double Breasted Wool Pea Coat

Calvin Klein strikes a nice balance with this sharp little pea coat. Slightly dressy, completely playful. Double-breasted styling with big shiny silver buttons elevates its fancy tendencies. The belt can be worn traditionally, tied in the front, or more playfully, swung over to the side more like a sash. The stand up collar can be worn closed or open and folded down. Plus this cutie comes in five different colors from, all perfect wardrobe neutrals, and at this terrific price, why not get more than one? Slip it on with some world-famous Calvin Klein jeans and some tall boots for a super stylish look.

Price: $99

12. Best Classic Pea Coat: Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Double-Breasted Classic Peacoat

This great looking double-breasted pea coat from Tommy Hilfiger is the perfect grab and go jacket for every woman. Made from a wool and polyester blend, this great pea coat hits just below the hips for a little better protection for your tush during wind and weather. It features figure flattering princess seaming with a contrasting buttonhole at the deeply notched collar. Vertical welt pockets fall right at the waist to keep hands comfortable and cozy. The added partial belt band in back gives this jacket some added flair. Pair it with a Tommy Hilfiger scarf and hat for a cute, buttoned up look.

Price: $84.99 – $144.00

13. Best Plus Sized Pea Coat: London Fog Women’s Plus Size Double Breasted Peacoat

Finding great jackets, particularly when you’re plus size, can be a bit of a struggle. But London Fog has answered the challenge with this warm and cozy, super stylish plus size pea coat. Double breasted styling flatters fuller figures, whether you leave it open and casual or buttoned up against the weather. And speaking of weather, the wool and poly blend fabric will keep you cozy and comfy. What’s extra special about this cute pea coat is that London Fog generously gives you a matching plaid scarf to tuck up around your neck on those uber-cold days or you can just drape it under the collar for an added fashion flair.

Price: $136.50 (30 percent off MSRP)

14. Best Fashion Pea Coat: Larry Levine Women’s Double-Breasted Plush Pea Coat

The double-breasted plush pea coat is an adorable addition to every woman’s winter wardrobe. The wool-blend baby-doll styling features a convertible spread-to-funnel collar, side pockets, and a wide vent at center back. Over-stitched detailing gives it an extra smart look, and the figure-flattering seems will make you look great from front to back. The simple four-button closure keeps your jacket in place and the roomy body allows you to easily slip on this cute coat over suits, or jeans and a sweater, with plenty of breathing space.

Price: $129.90 – $142.99

15. Best Casual Pea Coat: Aeropostale Women’s Solid Fleece Pea Coat

Sometimes you’re just looking for a casual, soft, warm coat to toss on with your jeans and a tee shirt. This Solid color fleece pea coat from Aeropostale might be your new favorite casual jacket for walking the dog, or running errands. Solid fleece construction means easy wash and care. The double breasted placket with decorative buttons adds just enough styling that you’ll feel more dressed up than wearing a hoodie, but not over-dressed. Front hand pockets can accommodate your keys and your phone while you’re out and about. The fold down collar looks cute buttoned and flipped up or worn folded down with a scarf.

Price: $54.99 (26 percent off MSRP)

Best Faux Fur Coats

16. Best Fashion Statement Faux Fur Coat: Trina Turk Women’s Makayla Faux-Fur Coat

Imagine cozying up in this eye catching faux fur coat from Trina Turk. The Makayla faux fur coat features multiple hues from white and tan to black, meaning you can throw it over practically anything and it will look great and keep you warm and toasty. It comes with a cushy hood that will keep your head and ears covered from the weather, and the deep side pockets are easy to slip your hands into on the chilliest days. Made from acrylic and modal, this coat is both fashionable and politically correct.

Price: $97.99 – $395.00

17. Best Faux Fur Jacket: Via Spiga Women’s Leopard Faux Fur Jacket

You’ll purr like a kitten when you slip on this sassy, sexy short leopard print jacket. It features an oversized collar with notches and side pockets with faux leather trim. It’s the perfect short length for driving to work or to slip on for a quick trip out to dinner on those chilly winter days. The front features hidden hook closures to keep your jacket cinched close, even when the wind is blowing. Whether you pair it with a black leather skirt and tall boots, or slip it over a cocktail dress, there’s no question, you’ll be the cat’s meow in this cutie.

Price: $159 (36 percent off MSRP)

18. Best Luxe Looking Faux Fur Coat: Adelaqueen Women’s Vintage Style Luxury Faux Fur Coat

This 100 percent handmade, high quality, high-end sable faux fur coat feels exquisitely glossy and soft. The genuine “fur touch” reproductions makes it difficult to believe you’re wearing and feeling a faux fur coat. This lovely winter coat features a full front hook and eye closure, lotus leaf collar and oversized lapels that snuggle up around your neck. The vintage 40’s design style looks every bit as elegant and classy today as it did so many decades ago. Because of its extremely high quality, you’ll get all of the pleasure with none of the guilt of wearing real fur. Add a faux fur head warmer for a super sexy look on those cold nights out.

Price: $249 (46 percent off MSRP)

19. Best Shearling Faux Fur Coat: Ovonzo Women’s Ultra Soft Faux Suede & Shearling Coat

You can plan on staying warm and keeping your style chic and classy with this great looking, genuinely simulated faux leather pea coat. The Ovonzo super soft jacket will keep you cozy even in the harshest winters and stylish during the windiest spring. It is fully lined with faux-shearling and has good sized patch pockets at the waist with neat straight hems, to let you amp up your fashion game. The adjustable collar, graced with faux-shearling, adds flexibility to your look as well. Double breasted, with hidden snaps, this great looking coat gives you a smooth, not-too-bulky look.

Price: $117

20. Best Plus Size Faux Fur Coat: Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Long Faux Fur Coat

This long hooded faux fur plus size coat is perfect for cold winter nights. This beauty is fashionably loose and gracefully oversized. The generous cut gives you both style and comfort. It features long sleeves with elegant rolled cuffs with deliver extreme warmth and offer enough room for a flawless fit over your suits or other clothes. The gorgeous attached hood is both flattering and warm against the weather. The hidden hook and eye front closure is highlighted by a single detail button at the neck. This coat is made of spectacularly soft and authentic-looking acrylic/polyester faux fur. It’s fully lined and long enough to protect you from harsh weather, falling just below the knees. Amazingly, this beautiful coat can be machine washed and tumble dried, which makes maintenance a breeze.

Price: $180.51 – $200.51

Best Wrap Coats

21. Best Plaid Wrap Coat: BCBGeneration Women’s Plaid Wool Wrap Coat

A great winter grabber from BCBGeneration, this blurry plaid wrap coat is a awesome addition to your coat collection. It’s casual enough for everyday wear and easy to grab and go. Just hug this fluffy wool/poly blend jacket around you and tie it as tight as you’d like with the matching belt. The drape front collar looks elegant, but you can also snuggle it up around your neck on the coldest of days. The slimmer arm cut isn’t super accommodating for bulky clothes underneath, but it’s a natural to slip on with a turtleneck or tee.

Price: $178

22. Best Elegant Wrap Coat: Vince Camuto Women’s Wool-Blend Wrap Coat

This classy wrap coat from Vince Camuto features great styling, with a faux fur front placket and collar, and a wide, easy-tie belt. Made from a warm and cozy wool-blend, it features a concealed zipper closure, which keeps the front simple and stylish. The side-entry pockets are big enough to stash a pair of warm gloves for the worst weather. Pair it with a Cossack Russian Style Faux Fur Hat and you’ll look like you came straight out of a scene from Dr. Zhivago.

Price: $192

23. Best Cashmere Wrap Coat: Anne Klein Women’s Wool Cashmere Wrap Coat with Belt

Anne Klein came up with the perfect, classic belted wrap coat that features a flattering draped collar with an accent button at left shoulder. While wrap coats can tend to be bulky or boxy, this pretty coat hugs your body nicely. It doesn’t feel heavy like many winter coats, but it warms like a heavier coat due to the extra-insulating powers of cashmere, one of my favorite fibers. The stylish fit accommodates broader shouldered women. The soft, lush fabric blend delivers a ten on the chic scale and it’s cut roomy enough to wear with winter sweaters or over your business apparel. This coat works well from fall to winter, to cooler spring days, and the classic winter white is a go to favorite in my closet, but it also comes in darker colors as well.

Price: $195.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

24. Best Hooded Wrap Coat: Cole Haan Women’s Alpaca Wool Belted Coat with Hood

Cole Haan is well known for creating high fashion at approachable prices and this gorgeous wrap coat is a great example of just that. It’s definitely a wrap style coat, but it has an asymmetrical zip closure to keep you secure in the wind and weather. With a stylized, oversized hood, this winter coat amps up your inner fashionista at the same time you’re being practical in terms of winter outerwear. The wide self belt cinches at the waist, but because the cut of this coat isn’t bulky, you don’t have to feel like the Michelin Man when you wear it over sweaters or suits. The soft wool and alpaca fabric blend is an eye catcher that’s especially pleasing to the touch. You’ll feel and look amazing wearing this gorgeous, super-soft coat.

Price: $197.72 – $479.99

25. Biggest Splurge Wrap Coat: Badgley Mischka Women’s Manila Wool-Blend Coat with Leather Trim

So, you’ve decided on the ultimate splurge coat. This gorgeous longer-length coat from Badgely Mischka would easily be on my list of top choices for its elegant look alone. The long, wool-blend coat offers up oversized lapels that feature leather trim and really unique looking gold-tone closure. The slanted hand pockets, add to the asymmetrical look of this coat and add to the designer appeal. The back features a vented yoke and the deep slit at back hem makes for easy walking, even when you’re all wrapped up and secured. Leather accents on the pockets and cuffs add to the high-quality look of this super warm winter coat.

Price: $450

