Believe Beauty, Dollar General Beauty Brand: 5 Fast Facts

Believe Beauty, Dollar General’s new and inexpensive beauty brand is going viral after promotion from YouTubers and Instagram influencers, according to CNN.

According to Drug Store News, Believe Beauty was developed by Maesa. Maesa is also the company behind Target’s Kristin Ess hair care and Walmart’s Flower by Drew Barrymore.

Believe Beauty is a private-label line of lipsticks, eye shadows, foundations, nail polishes and skincare accessories, which can be found at the chain’s more than 15,500 U.S. stores. The products have been prioritized, sitting in “prime real estate” areas in Dollar General stores, CNN reports.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Dollar General Debuted Believe Beauty in Spring 2019

As women are well aware, there are tons of expensive beauty brands on the market right now, many coming marketed by celebrities. There are brands like Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, and Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories, among many others.

Now those brands will have to compete with Dollar General, which released a makeup brand called Believe Beauty.

According to Drug Store News, Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos was determined to build market share in the beauty industry. The company debuted Believe Beauty in April 2019 it has since begun to go viral. The outlet reported that Dollar General has invested in better lighting and an upgraded assortment in its beauty aisles over the past few years.

2. All Believe Beauty Products Cost $5 or Less

According to its website, Believe Beauty takes a modern approach to makeup, offering products with “amazingly blendable” formulas, pure pigments and creamy textures that enhance and embrace natural beauty. Their tagline? “It’s #TIMETOBELIEVE.”

The team behind Believe Beauty said they imagined creating a makeup brand that offered everyone premium formulas, packaged beautifully, in wearable shades all for $5 and under.

Believe Beauty is sold exclusively at Dollar General or on its website. The brand offers 150 products including lip, eyes, and face products, as well as beauty tools. Prices range from $2.50 for things like nail polish to $5.00 for things like foundation, eyeshadow and contour palettes, moisturizer, and more.

3. Believe Beauty Has Been Hyped Up by Beauty Influencers

Dozens of beauty bloggers, Instagram influencers, and makeup YouTubers have promoted the product on their platforms.

YouTuber JuicyJas, who says she never judges makeup on where it comes from or how much it costs, posted a first impression video on her channel in May 2019. Jasmine gave the brand an A- or a 9.5 out of 10 or. The video has since racked up over 110,000 views.

“Don’t underestimate these places because you just never know what you’re going to find there, JuicyJas said in her video.

Another YouTuber ThaTaylaa gave the brand a review in June 2019. Her video has since received over 128,000 views and garnered 8,000 comments.

“I don’t think I’ve ever actually been inside a Dollar General,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen one and walked in. Do we have them here? I don’t know.”

While she said she wasn’t “totally wowed,” Taylor said there are definitely some products worth checking out. One of her favorite products was the foundation, which she said she is very excited to wear.

4. Dollar General Is Not the Only Retailer to Create a Budget In-House Line

Dollar General is not the only retailer to build a budget in-house beauty line. Walgreens, Target, Zara and even 7-Eleven have all recently jumped on the trend. "People know that now they can get really good makeup for cheap," one blogger told me.https://t.co/MHYeZQqXij — Nathaniel Meyersohn (@nmeyersohn) July 31, 2019

CNN Business reporter Nathaniel Meyersohn noted that Dollar General isn’t the only retailer to create a budget-friendly in-house beauty brand.

According to Allure, 7-Eleven launched its own beauty line called Simply Me Beauty in 2017. Similar to Believe Beauty, all of the products are under $5.

Haven't written a whole lot on the cosmetics/beauty industry, but it's growing. Cosmetics sales have increased 31% in the United States since 2013 to more than $17 billion last year. Social media has democratized the industry, opening up new trends to shoppers in remote areas. — Nathaniel Meyersohn (@nmeyersohn) July 31, 2019

In another tweet, Meyersohn said that cosmetics sales have increased 31% in the United States since 2013 to more than $17 billion last year. So, it makes sense that anyone and everyone would be trying their hand at a beauty brand.

5. People Are Reacting to the Brand on Social Media

i did my makeup today w a $3 eyeshadow palette from dollar general pic.twitter.com/J0QoGRpRCo — like a lanky doofus (@sloanebabey) August 11, 2017

One Twitter user did her makeup with a $3 eyeshadow palette from Dollar General and shared the results.

Women who use Dollar General anti-aging cream and makeup look like a million dollars after just one week… — Carey Frisch (@CareyFrisch) July 31, 2019

“Women who use Dollar General anti-aging cream and makeup look like a million dollars after just one week…” Carey Frisch wrote.

Caroline requested that beauty influencer Jefree Star try Believe Beauty. She said the line is “INSANE!”

Watched @mariaagloriaa and her Dollar General makeup haul, so I went to get some. I'm not mad at the foundation. I kind of love it. The concealer was no bueno, but only because I screwed up and ended up ORANGE. 😂 Thank you for introducing good makeup for the broke folks! — Brittany Huff (@jesuslovinmama8) July 22, 2019

Brittany Huff said she went to Dollar General for some makeup after watching a review. She kind of loved the foundation, however, she said the concealer was “no bueno.”