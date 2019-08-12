15 Best Denim Shirts for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

Denim shirts aren’t just for rodeo clowns and ranchers anymore. They can really make you stand out and in the best possible ways. Take a chance with your wardrobe and check out these sick denim shirt choices and transform the way you get dressed every day.
2. Carhartt Men’s Hickory Stripe Shirt Denim Quarter ZipPrice: $79.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish
- Durable
- Long lasting
- No solid colors
- Runs large
- Shrinks
Denim shirts do not NEED to be denim. In fact, the majority of the shirts in this list are going to be a cotton or polyester blend, which is great for comfort and washing/drying. Carhartt makes some of the most durable and reliable clothing on the planet so when you see the Carhartt label you know you’re looking at an article of clothing that will treat you right. This is a unique spin on the classic denim shirt. The rolled-up sleeves make this an even more attractive option, so try not to detour from wearing it like that.
Find more Carhartt Men's Hickory Stripe Quarter Zip Denim Shirt information and reviews here.
-
3. Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Kearney Patchwork Denim Pocket ShirtPrice: $34.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low maintenance
- Lightweight
- Stylish
- Shortsleeve only
- Sizing
- Slightly shrinks
Another reliable name in men’s fashion is Tommy Hilfiger. This particular denim shirt is the epitome of stylish. The patchwork design is sure to have you looking great, while also light enough to make you feel as great as you look. This is one of those shirts that will be comfortable in the summertime when it’s crazy hot out while also treating you right later on in the year when things start to cool down. Wear it to the beach with some cargo shorts or throw it on with some classic blue jeans before heading out for a night on the town. You can’t go wrong with this design and color combo.
Find more Tommy Hilfiger Patchwork Denim Shirt information and reviews here.
-
5. Cult of Individuality Men’s Clint Denim ShirtPrice: $130.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Style
- Cool
- Feel
- High end price
- Don't go with everything
- Tricky sizes
Denim doesn’t mean what it used to. Some of the best looking denim shirts can be made out of cotton or polyester. Some of the best looking aren’t plain blue like that first pair of jeans you bought before you realized that you could also rock black and khaki denim. Cult of Personality has taken the denim shirt and made it sexy. With all of the design choices and fits, you are going to fall in love with the way these shirts look and feel. For the hesitant denim shirt buyer, exhale, and slip on one of these super dope shirts.
Find more Cult of Individuality Clint Denim Shirt information and reviews here.
-
6. Levi’s Men’s Standard Barstow Denim Western Snap-Up ShirtPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super popular
- Fit
- Comfort
- Plain
- Difficult sizing
- Small sizes
When you hear denim, your mind should go to Levi’s. Since the California Gold Rush in 1849, Levi’s has been the name in Denim. You have most likely owned a pair of their jeans in your lifetime and if you remember those jeans you remember that they were great. They fit right, they looked good and they were probably in your wardrobe for years. Denim shirts are at the forefront of a major fashion trend, and if you stick with the number one name in denim you can’t go wrong. I recommend getting a white denim button-down like this one from Levi’s and you won’t be at a loss to find something that goes with it.
Find more Levi's Standard Barstow Western Denim Shirt information and reviews here.
-
7. Wrangler Men’s Sport Western Two Pocket Long Sleeve Snap ShirtPrice: $25.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish
- Comfort
- Low maintenence
- Too big
- Fall apart
- Not breathable
Once again, a classic name in denim, Wrangler. When you make a great pair of jeans and perfect that process over the years you start looking into other lines of clothing. It was the right next move for the folks at Wrangler to start making really sharp looking denim shirts. This isn’t your basic blue denim shirt, this has extra style, extra class and will give your ensemble an extra flair. Black is a great choice, but you don’t have to land on it if you want something else. Find the color that fits you and don’t be bashful about wearing your best pair of Wrangler jeans with your new denim shirt.
Find more Wrangler Western Two Pocket Denim Shirt information and reviews here.
-
8. Quality Durables Co. Men’s Denim Western Snap Up ShirtPrice: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Faded
- Colors
- Snap-up buttons
- Sizing is an issue
- Slimmer fit
- Heavy feel
Quality Durables Co. says everything you want to hear in a name. Not only does this shirt come in multiple colors, but the colors are great. Not a totally solid color selection these shirts have a slightly faded look which I personally love and think it gives you more options on how to wear them. Roll the sleeves up or keep them down and buttoned. Tuck or untuck depending on what pant selection you make. This is one of those articles of clothing that is going to give you so many options that it will actually look like you are wearing a different shirt even if you wear it two days in a row, in different ways. Easy to wash, easy to maintain and even easy to button and unbutton with the snap-up design. Get a few different colors and watch your closet fill out super quick!
Find more Quality Durables Co. Men's Western Denim Shirt information and reviews here.
-
9. True Religion Men’s True Indigo Denim Western Shirt in Ocean Tide w/RailroadPrice: $96.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Style
- Reliable name
- Mix of styles
- High maintenance
- Pricey
- Limits wardrobe
True Religion has changed the game when it comes to jeans, so doesn’t it make sense for them to make some slick-looking denim shirts? They took the traditional denim shirt and turned it on its head. Their classic horseshoe design makes the pockets pop, the slight tears and rips in the shirt make it look well-worn without the worry of the shirt falling apart. These are supremely good-looking in any color. The faded, almost acid wash look to some of these designs bring the flavor of the ’60s, ’70s and even ’80s to your current closet. Take some of the best looking parts of the past, mix that look with the style of new denim and you have yourself a great shirt!
Find more True Religion Western Oean Tide Denim Shirt information and reviews here.
-
11. Inserch Black Denim Shirt with Brown Microsuede Trimming & InsertsPrice: $110.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish
- Solid look
- Multi-use
- Heavy
- Larger fit
- Suede is hard to maintain
This Inserch denim shirt mixes a bit of that cowboy flair with the new school style of denim shirts. You can be super casual in this shirt, or wear some black denim jeans and go formal by tucking it in with a nice brown or black belt. Options are what you want with any article of clothing. The option to wear it year-round. The option to go formal or casual. The option to look good and feel good too. This shirt has you completely covered. Literally and figuratively. Step your denim game up with one of these sexy shirts and you’ll be on the front line of trendsetting. Do not be surprised if you start seeing your friends and coworkers trying to imitate your new steez. After all, isn’t that the best form of flattery?
Find more Inserch Black and Brown Microsuede Denim Shirt information and reviews here.
-
12. True Religion Men’s Mix Territory CAMO Patched Patchwork Utility Denim Shirt LargePrice: $96.22Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique
- Cammo is in
- Quality denim
- Comes large
- Higher price
- High maintenance
If you are looking for something truly unique then True Religion was thinking of you when they made this shirt. Traditional denim shirt? No way Jose. This is out of left field and I absolutely love it. It represents the future of denim shirts. The camo adds the ability to not only look super fly but to wear it with anything. Khakis? Absolutely! Black or blue traditional jeans? Go for it! Shorts? Why not? This is one of those shirts that you will want to wear every single day, but be warned, if you do wear them all the time, folks are going to notice. Some names are just synonymous with quality denim, and True Religion is one of those names.
Find more True Religion Camo Utility Denim Shirt information and reviews here.
-
13. Polo Ralph Lauren Men Slim Fit Poplin Sport ShirtPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trusted
- Colorful
- Reliable
- Small sizing
- Shrink warning
- "Plain"
Ralph Lauren’s Polo brand has been a trusted name in fashion for years. The designers at Ralph Lauren seem to be one step ahead of most fashion trends and sometimes they are right on course. This classic look is one of those no brainers that will slip into your shirt rotation pretty seamlessly. With light, medium and dark denim colors can transform your seemingly boring outfit into one that your friends, family, and coworkers will definitely stop and look at. These shirts will fit whatever you choose to do stylistically so don’t think too much about it. Just take it off the hanger, throw it on and toll up your sleeves for a more relaxed look.
Find more Polo Ralph Lauren Denim Shirt information and reviews here.
-
15. Scully Men’s 823 Long-Sleeve Western ShirtPrice: $91.34Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Specifically stylish
- Multi-colors
- Detailed
- Not for everyone
- Baggier fit
- Very western
This shirt is totally traditional. The way the denim rodeo shirt was originally designed for those Bull Riders and Farm Hands, if you feel comfortable enough to pull this off more power to you. Not only can it be worn in a formal situation, like a barn wedding or a prom in Texas, but you can really wear this shirt to any event as long as you feel comfortable in it. So many color choices to fit your specific style. The hand whip stitching on the seams, breast area, and the collar is a thing of beauty, not to mention the arrow designs give it that extra kick of western flair. Meant to be worn tucked in, so make sure you have your shiniest belt buckle and best pair of jeans on when you decide to rock this totally slick denim shirt option. You won’t be disappointed.
Find more Scully 823 Long-Sleeve Western Denim information and reviews here.
Materials to Look For:
When hunting for a denim shirt, you do not necessarily need to go with denim for the fabric. The idea of a denim shirt is more of a design and look than a fabric selection. You can totally find some great denim shirt choices that are cotton, polyester or blended fabrics. Traditional denim shirts that are made of denim tend to be heavier and harder to break in. By all means, if you are looking for that authentic denim feel, go with the fabric that has been clothing men, women, and children since the mid-1800s, but there are some great choices out there that are going to be easier to maintain then the authentic denim shirt.
Pro Tips:
If you are going to choose a blue, whether it be light or dark, I recommend going with very dark jeans, like black or faded charcoal. This will prevent you from looking the same up top as on the bottom and will also give you a more fluid look, especially if you choose a dark brown or black boot/shoe. Some of these choices are going to be tucked in only, while others you can tuck or untuck depending on the event and/or shirt length. Finally, I always recommend rolling up your sleeves like you're going to be getting your hands dirty. Whether or not you are working on a ranch or in an office, the rolled-up sleeve will break up the solid colors and give you some more breathing room. If you tuck the shirt in, make sure you rock a nice belt with whatever pants you decide on. Otherwise, be daring, make a statement and be bold. You will thank me later!
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.