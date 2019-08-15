9 Best Nylon Joggers for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

The future of jogging pants are here and they are a far cry from what they were a decade ago. Nylon and nylon-esque joggers are extremely popular not only in the exercise community but as an everyday pant. Here is your buyer’s guide to the best nylon joggers for men.
1. Hurley Men’s Dri-fit Elastic Waist Jogger PantPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable
- Multiple colors
- Top notch activewear
- Runs small in the hip and upper leg
- Not "stretchy"
- Tight
Hurley is most well known for its surf apparel with some seriously great tees, shorts and hoodies to choose from. Even though they are a big part of the surfing landscape, their jogger game is also quite strong. Fashionable, comfortable and utilitarian are all great words to describe these pants. In a wide array of colors, you are sure to find something that fits your unique style and taste, while also staying true to what you find attractive in a pant selection. Easy to slip on and off these pants are a great choice and a quick way to add another dimension to your growing wardrobe.
Find more Hurley Men's Nylon Joggers information and reviews here.
2. Under Armour Mens Performance Chino Jogger ShortsPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Attractive
- Multi-use
- Fit well
- Warm weather only
- Limited colors
- High waist
Under Armour is one of the go-to names in athletic gear. Originally making super tight form-fitting apparel, they have now expanded into anything from sneakers to hats to these super cool joggers. With the UA logo on your clothes, you can rest assured that you will be well taken care of regardless of the activity you choose to wear these during. Not only can you slip these on for a 5-mile run, but you can also wear them doing just about anything and look cool doing it. Stylistically, Chinos are more for everyday use, but you can still get a good workout in while you’ve got the dope pants wrapped around your legs!
Find more Under Armour Men's Chino Joggers information and reviews here.
3. Lacoste Men’s Long Milano JoggersPrice: $96.61Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable
- Well-made
- Adjustable waist
- Limited colors
- Hand wash
- Shallow pockets
For those of you that aren’t fans of the classic length of the traditional jogger then Lacoste had you in mind when they made their longer version of these pants. Lacoste has put together a very good looking longer version of the men’s joggers for those of us that don’t really like the capris length. While these are a bit longer they still serve their purpose. You won’t have to worry about these riding up above your ankles and you can be sure that you look great in these, no matter the color selection. Unsure about joggers, grab a pair of these so you don’t have to sacrifice length for style.
Find more Lacoste Men's Long Milano Joggers information and reviews here.
4. Cherokee Infinity Men’s Natural Rise Jogger Scrub PantPrice: $37.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fit
- Comfort
- Attractive
- Tight in the thigh and calf
- Mid level maintenance
- Lack of color choices
The Infinity natural rise joggers are seriously fashion friendly. The scrub style(nurses scrubs not TLC Scrubs) blends comfort and style so you don’t have to sacrifice one fo the other. They come in dark colors meaning they will go with almost any top and shoe selection that you can think of. You are going to love these so much you will wear them until they fall apart on you. That is going to take a while because of how long-lasting these joggers are.
Find more Cherokee Infinity Natural Rise Jogger information and reviews here.
5. ITALY MORN Men’s Chino Jogger PantPrice: $28.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfort
- Sizing
- Colors
- Baggy in the seat
- Exterior traps lint
- Medium quality fabric
Another jogger that offers colors for days, you won’t find yourself short of options when deciding which of these pants to purchase. From camouflage to bright yellow to classic black, you are going to need a minute to make your selection and that is okay. Finding the right jogger can be a tricky task, but that is why Italy Morn gave you so many options to choose from. Take your time and get a couple pairs in different colors so you are ready for any situation.
Find more ITALY MORN Chino Jogger Pant information and reviews here.
6. Victorious Mens Twill Jogger PantsPrice: $34.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sizes
- Colors
- Maintenance
- Short lifespan
- Too stretchy
- Elastic ankle cuffs
If you’re one of those guys that love to have options and a plethora of colors to choose from, then these are the joggers for you! Victorious makes jogging pants in nearly every color on the spectrum. I dare you to find a color choice that doesn’t fit your style and personality. Don’t worry, I’ll wait. I am guessing you found exactly the color you’re looking for and probably a couple colors you didn’t know you were looking for. You are going to love the way these fit and look when you leave for the gym or a jog around the block.
Find more Victorious Twill Jogger Pants information and reviews here.
7. JD Apparel Men’s Harem Twill Joggers PantsPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Colors
- Maintenance
- Drawstring Waist
- Very low crotch
- Sizing
- Color fades
JD Apparel has entered the jogging pants game and they are cruising to the top of the popularity list. Just like a high school class presidential race, popularity is key. The more folks wearing and commenting on your clothing, the better. These have the traditional jogger look and feel and are at a price point that is budget-friendly. In fact, you might want to grab a couple of pairs of these to fill out your pants collection so that you don’t find yourself repeating during the week. Also, you would be hard-pressed to find a color that you don’t like as they come in a variety of sexy color choices.
Find more JD Apparel Harem Twill Joggers information and reviews here.
8. URBANJ Men’s Stretch Twill Drop Crotch Jogger Pants S-5XLPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fit
- Colors
- Stretchy
- Long in the legs
- Attracts lint and hair
- Hard to break in
Coming in over 21 colors and multiple different size choices you really cannot go wrong with these URBANJ joggers. If you are like me, sometimes it takes a while to find the right size in the right pant. These are stretchy by nature and have a drop crotch so you won’t feel all bunched up while you’re in the middle of your workout. These pants really take men’s needs into consideration and that is why they are a top choice if you are in the market for a few new pairs of joggers.
Find more URBANJ Stretch Twill Drop Crotch Joggers information and reviews here.
9. Theory Men’s Rem Neoteric JoggerPrice: $182.38Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fashionable
- Attractive
- Fit
- Expensive
- Limited colors
- Smaller size
Theory makes high fashion men’s joggers. These khaki lookalike joggers are one of the very few that you can wear to almost any event, even a formal affair. Most folks won’t even know that you are wearing a classic jogger because of the style and color. If you are nervous about getting your first pair of joggers but definitely want to take the leap I recommend these. The functionality of these pants will surprise you and have you searching for another pair in no time.
Find more Theory Rem Neoteric Jogger information and reviews here.
Materials to Consider:
Nylon is going to be your most trusted and comfortable material, but not the only material to consider. Originally created to wear under sweatpants or shorts to prevent chaffing, these pants are on a serious uptick. More and more men are wearing these not only to jog in but also as their primary pant style when doing a number of different activities. Not only are they comfortable, but they are easy to slide on and off, they are surprisingly warm and they are crazy fashionable. Whether or not you are an avid athlete you can rest assured that you will turn heads if you can rock these the right way. Any type of synthetic material is going to have that nylon look and feel, so don't shy away from spandex or even a polyester blend.
Pro Tip:
You can build your outfit around these pants or wear these pants to accentuate the rest of your outfit, your choice. To create a nice flow to your ensemble make sure that you aren't going too baggy with whatever you are wearing on your torso. A nice form-fitting hoodie will look great, a vintage tee or long sleeve shirt will also do the trick. Your shoe selection should really be a low top so your legs don't look sleek while your feet look bulky, but you can also get away with a mid-height shoe as well. You want a seamless flow to your outfit and a baggy shirt and high top sneakers can come across a bit "clashy". If you decide on dark-colored pants, you can go ahead and wear a light or dark top, whichever you are more comfortable with.
