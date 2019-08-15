9 Best Nylon Joggers for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

The future of jogging pants are here and they are a far cry from what they were a decade ago. Nylon and nylon-esque joggers are extremely popular not only in the exercise community but as an everyday pant. Here is your buyer’s guide to the best nylon joggers for men.

Materials to Consider:

Nylon is going to be your most trusted and comfortable material, but not the only material to consider. Originally created to wear under sweatpants or shorts to prevent chaffing, these pants are on a serious uptick. More and more men are wearing these not only to jog in but also as their primary pant style when doing a number of different activities. Not only are they comfortable, but they are easy to slide on and off, they are surprisingly warm and they are crazy fashionable. Whether or not you are an avid athlete you can rest assured that you will turn heads if you can rock these the right way. Any type of synthetic material is going to have that nylon look and feel, so don't shy away from spandex or even a polyester blend.

Pro Tip:

You can build your outfit around these pants or wear these pants to accentuate the rest of your outfit, your choice. To create a nice flow to your ensemble make sure that you aren't going too baggy with whatever you are wearing on your torso. A nice form-fitting hoodie will look great, a vintage tee or long sleeve shirt will also do the trick. Your shoe selection should really be a low top so your legs don't look sleek while your feet look bulky, but you can also get away with a mid-height shoe as well. You want a seamless flow to your outfit and a baggy shirt and high top sneakers can come across a bit "clashy". If you decide on dark-colored pants, you can go ahead and wear a light or dark top, whichever you are more comfortable with.

