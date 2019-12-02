What’s better than getting a great coat or jacket as a gift? Giving a great coat as a gift and saving a ton of money when you buy it for that special someone. There are some seriously great deals on coats right now. Check out the best Cyber Monday men’s coat deals on Heavy.
Pea coats are a great way to get that high fashion look without paying high fashion prices. This pea coat is the perfect winter companion. It will keep you warm without overheating you and will keep you looking super cool. The coat itself boasts a windproof design with its wool exterior it will hold your own body heat within the coat to make sure you don’t freeze on those icy days and nights.
The original list price on this pea coat was nearly $72 but you can save 15% right now and pay just $50.79.
Getting a great deal on a winter parka is an amazing feeling. Typically these coats can go for as much as $500. This coat will keep you warm through the windiest, snowiest winter days and actually looks great too. It can be worn in formal or casual settings without worry. The hood detaches and is fur-lined for added warmth and style.
The original list price on this parka was $70, but you can buy it for just $59.49 saving over 10% on a winter coat that should last you years.
Heated jackets and coats are huge right now. They are the future of winter wear. This awesome heated jacket comes complete with a battery pack that will keep you warm and toasty on the coldest winter days. You are going to love how great it feels being super warm while you’re camping, or carving down a mountain, or if you’re just walking from work to your car.
Right now you can save 42% on this great jacket and buy it for the low price of just $115.49.
Finding a great looking ski and/or snowboard jacket that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg can be really difficult. Luckily we found a great looking ski jacket that is super warm and comes complete with a waterproof removable liner. If it isn’t winter coat weather you can wear the liner and still be crazy fashionable. This jacket comes in multiple colors too.
The low Cyber Monday price on this jacket is only $56.97. The original list price was over $80.
Leather jackets are great looking, they last a long time, go with anything but can be crazy expensive. This motorcycle-style jacket is so cool and comes in a ton of different colors depending on what you are into. You can wear this jacket year-round if you layer with a hoodie in the wintertime. A great fit for the guy that wants a leather jacket but doesn’t want to spend leather jacket prices.
Save as much as $130 on this leather jacket. The original list price was nearly $250 but you can get it for as little as $118.14.