15 Best Plus Size Blazers for Women

There’s no doubt about it. A great blazer or jacket can transform your wardrobe basics into a stylish ensemble that’s perfect for work, a casual cocktail, or the boardroom. If you can find them, the best plus size blazers have the kind of timeless styling that makes them worth an investment, because you’ll wear them for years to come. To be perfectly honest, they’re the frosting on your clothes cake.
Depending on your personal sense of style, you can choose from neutral tones, pinstripes, and other stripes, or great prints and colors. Insert a leather blazer over traditional suit slacks or skirts for an edgier look. The same is true with denim options. In fact, these plus size jackets can make even jeans look like a total style statement.
Because we know you don’t always have time to wade through hundreds of options to find the hottest looks this season, we’ve picked 15 jackets that guarantee you’ll earn best-dressed status every single day.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lyssé just happens to be one of our fave plus size clothing makers, and this denim blazer is a prime example of why. Its trendy boho styling is the perfect way to take a plain outfit over the top. Soft stretch knit denim ensures this cropped jacket will keep its shape throughout the day, and it means you can machine wash this cutie too. Gotta love easy care.
The long sleeves have silvertone zippers at the cuffs, while the draped front and flyaway collar, along with side zip pockets, add to the edgy look you’ll love. A no closure front means it’s always worn comfortably open. And whether you pair it with a print plus size peasant top or a more formal shirt, you’re sure to impress everyone who sees you. Get the jacket in sizes from 1X to 3X.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s really nothing snappier than a great black and white jacket, and this striped number from Kasper is a winner. This short style jacket features all the classic looks of a double-breasted jacket but foregoes the bulk of two layers of fabric plus buttons. This cutie features rows of goldtone embellished buttons on each side of the chest to create that faux look.
Peak lapels position the stripes in opposite directions for a cool detail, and front side pockets with plackets complete the look. The sleeves fall just above the wrist, for easy pushing up. This polyester jacket has 5 percent spandex to add lots of give, along with wrinkle-free wear. Get it in sizes from 14W to 24W.
If you’re in love with the stripes but you want a blazer that’s longer in length with more traditional styling, Calvin Klein has another jacket that might be exactly what you’re looking for. Want a smaller stripe pattern? Anne Klein as a mini-stripe blazer that’s terrific looking and comes in three different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pinstripes are hotter than ever this year, and you’re seeing pinstripe blazers and suits on top models and the rest of us in every fashion magazine. They’re a standout on this softly structured blazer from Calvin Klein that features a straight cut jacket body, with a hemline that hits right at the hip.
The minimal profile flyaway collar leads to a round neck in back. The patch pockets on the front feature plackets with decorative grommets for a bit of added flair. The sleeves feature roll tabs with grommet accents as well. This cream and pinstripe jacket looks terrific with neutral tones as well as bright colors. Get it in sizes from 14W to 24W.
Another roll tab sleeve jacket from Anne Klein offers a slightly more structured look, and inset versus patch pockets. It comes in vivid royal blue, which is always in style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s hard to choose one favorite thing about this adorable long jacket because it has too many cute attributes that will make you fall in love with it. Start with the gorgeous blue tapestry print and don’t think of just pairing it with blues, cream, and black. Pop it over top of a primary colored blouse and it’ll look smashing. Of course, you’re probably a fan of that longer length, and we are too. Measuring 34 inches from the shoulder it covers your backside, without feeling like you’re wearing an overcoat.
This trendy blazer is an ultra-mod way to amp up your fashion game. With a collarless round neckline and closure-free front, it’s a simple slip on and go garment. The bell sleeves are extra playful, as are the front patch pockets. If you love the jacket, but prefer a solid color, check out this cutie in hot pink. Get them both in sizes from 12W to 24W.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re the kind of woman who likes to make her own rules, you can rule the day in this awesome denim twill blazer. It ups the ante on plain cotton denim, with a poly/viscose/elastane blend fabric that has a beautiful sheen on the finish. That elastane is the key to wrinkle-free wear that looks polished and professional.
This plus size blazer features a mid-hip hemline and full-length sleeves. Added seaming in front and back give it a flattering fit and the one button front looks great whether it’s fastened or worn open. Side placket pockets add a nice detail and lay smooth without bulkiness. Get this denim jacket in sizes from 14W to 24W.
If you’re looking for a full denim suit, Anne Klein makes the matching denim twill slacks in the same range of sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Who says blazers and jackets have to stop at a certain length? We don’t. That’s why we think you’d be sad if we didn’t include this adorable long topper from Kasper. Made in stretch worthy poly, rayon and elastane, this jacket moves with you and stays wrinkle resistant, even after the longest day at the office.
The mini-dot pattern keeps it interesting, and the black trimmed collar is a visual standout. A chest level one button closure looks elegant and simple. This jacket hits right around the knee, and it features side vents, so movement is easy. Pair it with black slim fit slacks and neutral heels for the ultimate polished look. Get it in sizes from 14W to 24W.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Short and sassy is what this jacket is all about. In tomato red, one of this season’s hottest color choices, the crepe cutie features a tailored fit that’s slightly nipped in at the waistline. The collarless styling means it looks great with any style of blouse, and the no closure front keeps it simple, without worrying about a tight fit over your midriff.
The long sleeves are the star and show stealer here. They land slightly above the wrist and they’re highlighted with a ruffled bell that starts at the elbow. So cute! get this jacket in sizes 14W to 24W, and you can choose it in a crisp lily white color as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fashionably loose, without being baggy, this cute boyfriend blazer is just the ticket for turning your plain outfit into a smasher. The longer length looks great with jeans and leggings, and the pretty striped inside lining makes it even more fun to roll up your sleeves for a casual look. This jacket has a sophisticated single button closure in front, along with faux flap pockets to add to its style.
A back slit allows for easy movement. Made of a machine washable polyester and rayon blend, this easy care, easy wear jacket is sure to become one of your staples. It comes in five solid colors and two prints, and in women’s sizes from 12W to 32W. Pair it with a crisp cotton button-down shirt for a totally professional look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This lightweight stretch crepe blazer is a great piece to add to your wardrobe choices. Pretty in pale blue, it can dress up a dreary day like nobody’s business. Kasper makes lots of sensible, stylish and fun plus size fashions, and the cut of this jacket is another nod to great design. It delivers a very contemporary look, with a notch-free shawl collar, and slightly shorter sleeve length with wrist vents, to make it easy to expose sleeve cuffs.
The added seaming gives this jacket a flattering fit in both the front and back. The jacket features inset pockets in front, along with a trendy hardware clasp. The length hits at mid-behind. Get it in sizes from 14W to 24W. Kasper has another awesome blue plus size blazer with more traditional styling, longer sleeve length, and a one-button front closure that also comes in the same range of sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A bold it of color can make any outfit pop, and this kiss front jacket from Nine West is a prime example. Toss this shorter length jacket on with nearly anything, and you’ll step up your style in a big way. The minimal collar can be flat or folded over to reveal a fun notch at the neckline and a button-free front means you’ll never worry about this jacket gapping or pulling.
The long sleeves can be pushed up or rolled, and this fitted style falls just at the top of your bum. It has two placket-style side pockets, as well as a vent pocket at the chest. Fully lined, the poly/rayon/elastane blend fabric features a hint of stretch and finishes with a touch of sheen, especially noticeable on the indigo jacket. Get it in five colors and sizes from 14W to 24 Plus.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are some wardrobe basics a woman can’t live without, and this two-button plus size blazer from Calvin Klein is one of them. Its shorter cut makes it perfect when you want something light to toss on for a professional look, and you’ll love that it comes in five different color options. Well-priced, this jacket features long sleeves, and side pockets, as well as a chest pocket, to tuck a pretty scarf into for a little extra pizazz.
The thing we really love about this blazer is that it can be expanded upon because Calvin Klein also makes some other suiting essentials you can mix and match with the jacket. Add an elegant pleat-neck cami for a pop of bold color. The Plus Size Slim Fit Madison Dress Pant quickly turns your blazer into a suit. Get the jacket in sizes from 14W to 24W.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re ready to set the stage with a really dramatic look, this Asian inspired plus size blazer is a perfect choice. The bold floral print features a landscape of black and white flowers with brilliant orange color blocks. It features a notched collar and a side swept, one button front closure. The hem, while not quite asymmetrical, falls at slightly different lengths in front.
This cute jacket looks terrific with slacks, leggings, or over a tank dress. It falls just below the hips, for a modest profile that looks anything but. Get it in sizes from 10 to 24. You’ll find this same style in an elegant navy and gold print or a beautifully bold and colorful mixed floral print for about the same price. They’re all great ways to amp up your simple wardrobe basics with style, and they’re budget friendly to boot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Suspend your notion of blazers, because this sassy jacket can double as office or outerwear, depending on what you choose to pair it with. This cute khaki coat looks kickin’ with a great pair of jeans on casual Friday, or pair it with a long black pencil skirt for work wear. This crisp 100 percent cotton jacket features classic trench coat styling, but at a shorter length that hits just below the hips.
Side pockets and a stand-up collar add fun fashion detailing, and the belt can be tied at the side or in front, depending on how you want to rock the look. The long sleeves can be cuffed for a more casual look. You can get this machine washable cutie in plus sizes from 1X to 3X.
For a fashion forward woman, the plus size trench from Zeagoo offers an asymmetrical collar and belted sleeves, along with a self-tie belt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Plaid is a timeless print that always looks classy. If you’re needing a wardrobe basic, this plus size blazer delivers classic style and flexibility. The wool blend wears well and keeps you comfortable when the office temperatures tend to fluctuate in fall and winter. The longer length is super flattering, hitting at mid-thigh. This jacket looks great over black, but it can also add a ton of flair to any solid color, especially bold colors.
It features a notched collar, button front, and long sleeves with buttons at the vent. It also features a vent in the back, for more comfortable wear. Made from a 70 percent polyester and 30 percent wool blend fabric, this jacket resists wrinkles to keep you looking fresh all day long. Get in sizes from 10 to 28 Plus, and in three additional colors including black, grey and camel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This luxe lambskin leather blazer can dress up your favorite jeans, skirts, and dresses, but it’s also the perfect topper to add a seriously stylish edge to any business suit as well. This jacket has the kind of awesome details that make it stand out from the crowd. With a nipped in waist, and figure flattering seaming down the sides and back, it can enhance every outfit.
The notched collar and three-button front look equally great whether you wear this jacket open or closed. Because you can get it in both short and regular sizes, you’re guaranteed to have the length land right at the hip. The New Zealand lambskin leather is touchably soft and has a slight sheen on the finish. Get it in plus sizes from 1X to 3X, as well as standard sizes from small to extra large. Standard sizes also offer the short and regular length options.