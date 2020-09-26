15 Best Black Panther Costumes for Kids and Adults

The Joyfunny Black Panther Jumpsuit Costume is one of the best options on our list. Because it’s comprised of elastic spandex/polyester, it’s form-fitting and therefore won’t look baggy on your body. And the rear zipper closure also helps to ensure the Black Panther suit fits perfectly.

What’s also impressive about Joyfunny’s Black Panther suit is that it comes with everything you’re going to need to accurately represent the King of Wakanda. The cosplay level mask wraps around the back of your head, setting it far apart from those included with cheaper Black Panther Halloween costumes. And there’s even a pair of intimidating Black Panther gloves to complete the impressive costume set.