15 Best Black Panther Costumes for Kids and Adults

Looking for an awesome Black Panther costume to represent Marvel’s cultural icon? Look no further. We’ve scoured the web to find all the best Black Panther Halloween costumes that you can wear to replicate the King of Wakanda. Or likewise, his various friends and foes.
The Joyfunny Black Panther Jumpsuit Costume is one of the best options on our list. Because it’s comprised of elastic spandex/polyester, it’s form-fitting and therefore won’t look baggy on your body. And the rear zipper closure also helps to ensure the Black Panther suit fits perfectly.
What’s also impressive about Joyfunny’s Black Panther suit is that it comes with everything you’re going to need to accurately represent the King of Wakanda. The cosplay level mask wraps around the back of your head, setting it far apart from those included with cheaper Black Panther Halloween costumes. And there’s even a pair of intimidating Black Panther gloves to complete the impressive costume set.
If you want to honor Chadwick Boseman but don’t want to go full superhero, this Black Tuxedo T’Challa Costume should be the perfect solution. The cotton blend suit is extremely comfortable and open, ensuring you’ll be the most relaxed at the party with everyone else in their stuffy masks and costumes. The black pants come included. And it’s a breeze to put on and take off thanks to the zipper closure.
CG Costume offers customization for their orders. So whether man or woman, you can have the regal look of King T’Challa perfectly sized for you. And if you contact them directly, they may be able to accommodate additional style choices such as white instead of black.
You ladies out there looking to make some heads turn this Halloween season, look no further than the Forplay Black Panther Sexy Costume. This one-piece polyester/spandex suit is perfectly designed to make all your spectacular features be emphasized. It’s completely form-fitting thanks to its materials and rear zipper closure. And the overall look completely captures a female version of the King of Wakanda. Just be sure that your girlfriends order Dora Milaje Costumes too so that you’re properly guarded at all times.
If you and your girlfriends are going out this year as a group, this Forplay Dora Milaje Sexy Costume perfectly pairs with the Forplay Black Panther Sexy Costume. The polyester/spandex suit does a fantastic job replicating the Wakandan warriors of the Marvel universe. It’s easy to get into and conforms well thanks to the zipper closure. And the bright red design ensures you’ll be catching the attention of the crowd all night. Just don’t forget to pick up a spear too to ensure you’re properly ready to defend your King.
If you’d rather go as a sexy version of Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger for Halloween, this Forplay Killmonger Sexy Costume absolutely nails it. It’s essentially the opposite of the company’s Black Panther Sexy Costume. Instead of silver designs throughout, the Killmonger costume features slick looking gold along the neckline and waist. As well as numerous thin gold lines spread through the rest of it too.
The form-fitting polyester/spandex material will have you looking as good as your suit does. It fits perfectly thanks to the rear zipper. The only problem with the costume is that as a villain, there’s no way you’re going under the radar when wearing this one.
The Cosfunmax Zentai Black Panther Jumpsuit for Kids/Adults is an impressive skin-tight costume that has a wide range of sizes to accommodate both adults and kits. The design, centered around on the character’s comic book iteration, is fantastic as it includes Black Panther’s costume details printed right onto the zentai fabric. Muscle definition is incorporated. As are the character’s gloves, necklace, and boots. It even comes with a mask to complete the set.
The Black Panther suit is delicately sewed for proper craftsmanship, with reinforced seams and stitches throughout to ensure there’s no ripping. If you’re confident enough to wear something skin tight and don’t want to deal with random accessories, this Zentai Black Panther Jumpsuit is the perfect option for you or the kids.
The Rubie’s Deluxe Black Panther Muscle Chest Battle Suit Costume is the canonical evolution of the Black Panther suit introduced in Captain America: Civil War. With its blue highlights, this suit is designed to look as though it’s radiating with power. And it comes complete with a mask and boot tops so that nothing stands out.
The polyester costume is easy to put on and secure thanks to its hook and loop closure. And the chest is padded to make sure you look as jacked as the King of Wakanda. The only thing we’ve recommend is a better mask as this one is plastic and one-sided. Consider upgrading to the incredible Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Electronic Helmet. It’s incredibly detailed, fits completely over your head, makes sound effects, and glows blue just like the color of this costume.
The OG costume within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this Captain America: Civil War Deluxe Muscle Chest Black Panther Costume from Rubies is a classic. The all-black design emits a feel of intimidation. And the built-in padded muscle chest ensures you won’t have to hit the gym for a year straight to fill it out.
The Black Panther Halloween costume is super easy to pull on and off. It comes with 3D boot tops and arm gauntlets to complete the look. And though it does come with a one-sided plastic mask, you may want to consider an upgrade.
The coolest little sister in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shuri was beloved the moment she shined on screen. So who wouldn’t want to rock this awesome Costumes USA Shuri Costume? It’s comprised of a sleeveless blue and copper jumpsuit that the vast majority of customers confirm is true to size.
The Shuri costume is officially licensed, ensuring all the character’s authentic details are there. It comes with a slew of accessories, including a silver belt, blue and silver armbands, and silver fingerless gloves. All in all, it’s a great adaptation of the Princess of Wakanda’s wardrobe. However, if you’re looking to go next level, consider grabbing these Vibranium Strike Shuri Gauntlets. Comprised of PVC, they’re far more impressive than the fabric ones that come with the Shuri costume.
One of the highlights of Marvel’s Black Panther was undoubtedly King T’Challa’s Wakandan guard, the Dora Milaje. Led by Danai Gurira‘s Okoye, this squad of female warriors is as loyal and fierce as they come. Which means that Rubie’s Wakanda Dora Milaje Costume is as awesome as they come.
The polyester costume pulls over your head so that getting dressed is a breeze. It’s officially licensed so all of the Dora Milaje details are perfectly incorporated. It comes with pants, an attached belt, gauntlets, and boot tops to complete the overall look. But you should consider picking up Rubie’s Wakanda Spear accessory to make it even more MCU authentic.
If you’re more of the villainous type, this Party City Killmonger Black Panther Halloween Costume should be right up your alley. The Killmonger suit with its black and gold design is just plain awesome looking. The chest is padded to give the Killmonger costume a proper muscular look. It comes with a mask as well as boot covers to complete the look too. But if you’d rather go as the King of Wakanda himself, this suit is available in a similar Black Panther design too.
Rubie’s Kid’s Black Panther Super Deluxe Light Up Battle Costume is as awesome of a kid’s Black Panther costume as it gets. This officially licensed Marvel costume is comprised of a soft jumpsuit with a padded muscular chest, ensuring every child looks as buff as the King of Wakanda.
The highlight of the kid’s Black Panther suit is obviously the light-up functionality though. Just as in the Marvel films, this costume glows a bluish-purple to indicate that it’s powered up and ready to unleash. Though it’s not just the costume, as the included Black Panther mask glows ferociously too. The only downfall is that your child’s hands will be exposed. But that’s simple to fix thanks to .
There are few better role models in the Marvel Cinematic Universe than Wakanda’s Dora Milaje. This prestigious group of women warriors is as fierce and loyal as it gets. So there’s no doubt that kids are going to flock to become one this season. Thankfully, Rubie’s did a great job with their Kid’s Wakanda Dora Milaje Costume.
The polyester costume is officially licensed by Marvel, ensuring all the proper details are incorporated. The pullover tunic is simple to put on and pull off. Pants are included, as well as boot tops for a complete look. All you’ll need to pick up separately is a proper Dora Milaje spear to ensure you’re ready to protect the King.
The Princess of Wakanda is one of the greatest additions to the Marvel movieverse in years. It’s no surprise that kids are flocking to grab Shuri costumes for Halloween this year. And the Party City Kid’s Shuri Halloween Costume is the best one we’ve found.
The sleeveless costume is designed with blue and copper tones just as the character does on screen. Upper silver and blue armbands come included. As do wrist gauntlets, belt, an attached sheer skirt, and sash. Just be sure that any brothers out there are equipped with an awesome costume too.
If your child prefers the antiheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then Erik Killmonger has to be close to topping their list. The disillusioned cousin to T’Challa was a villain everyone could feel for. Making him a favorite, and thus a worthy character to become this Halloween with the Rubie’s Kid’s Killmonger Battle Suit Costume.
Made by Rubie’s, the costume is primarily black and gray with some awesome yellow and gold accents scattered throughout. The chest area is padded, making your kid feel like they truly have the power of Wakanda flowing through them. It’s easy to take on and off thanks to its jumpsuit design. And it comes with a mask and shoe covers to ensure you’re good to go for Halloween.