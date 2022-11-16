Top 11 Best Christmas Cufflinks

The look is clean, simple and unique. These are silver plated solid steel Christmas cufflinks. The link maker, Oakmont Cufflinks, actually calls this pair “holly mistletoe” cufflinks, but, in fact, the image is of holly, not mistletoe. (However, you don’t have to tell anyone this fact if it works in your favor to hover your wrists above the head of someone you may like to know a bit better.) The image of holly is under a glass dome. The links are made in the U.S. and come with a lifetime replacement guarantee. Another pair of holly cufflinks, by Mr. Cuff, feature more pronounced holly imagery and aren’t set under glass.