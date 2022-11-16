Top 11 Best Christmas Cufflinks
Top 11 Best Christmas Cufflinks

You know you want a great pair of Christmas cufflinks. The choices are insane, and it can be a little intimidating to dive in without knowing a thing or two about the cufflink game. Naturally, we did a lot of the heavy lifting prior to you adding cufflinks to your shopping list. Check out the list of the best Christmas cufflinks to complete any Christmas outfit.

In the mid-19th century, shirts were starting to be manufactured on a mass scale. According to the book, “Cuff Links,” which details the history of cufflinks, the fact that the shirt cuffs were starched led to the need for cufflinks. Then, in the early 1900s, the Duke of Windsor — fashion plate that he was — started wearing casual shirts without cufflinks. That had a big impact and cufflinks became less quotidian and more of an exception to use with formal wear. But lately, the cufflink has roared back into favor. All you have to do is tune in to just about any sporting event on t.v. and you’ll likely see some of the commentators wearing cufflinks.

 

But with these Christmas cufflinks, your sport is displaying the fashion details that matter. Maybe you already have a great Christmas tie. If you’re still looking, check out this list of the Top 11 Best Christmas Ties for Men. If it’s a bow tie that makes your game, peep our list of the Top 10 Best Christmas Bow Ties.

 

So check our list of the Top 10 Best Christmas Cufflinks, grab a pair or two, and get ready to let those wrists go wild.

