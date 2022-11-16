Top 11 Best Christmas Cufflinks

You know you want a great pair of Christmas cufflinks. The choices are insane, and it can be a little intimidating to dive in without knowing a thing or two about the cufflink game. Naturally, we did a lot of the heavy lifting prior to you adding cufflinks to your shopping list. Check out the list of the best Christmas cufflinks to complete any Christmas outfit.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The look is clean, simple and unique. These are silver plated solid steel Christmas cufflinks. The link maker, Oakmont Cufflinks, actually calls this pair “holly mistletoe” cufflinks, but, in fact, the image is of holly, not mistletoe. (However, you don’t have to tell anyone this fact if it works in your favor to hover your wrists above the head of someone you may like to know a bit better.) The image of holly is under a glass dome. The links are made in the U.S. and come with a lifetime replacement guarantee. Another pair of holly cufflinks, by Mr. Cuff, feature more pronounced holly imagery and aren’t set under glass.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let Frosty bring the bling with this silver plated pair. Each link features four crystals set in the snowman’s torso — you know, where the charcoal buttons would traditionally go. Mr. Cuff sends these in a hard-sided presentation box so they’re ready for gifting. One thing we think should be considered: these are 3D so make sure you don’t snag your snowman as you’re reaching for another ladleful of the Christmas punch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Put Nick on the cuff with these brass, silver plated Santa Claus Christmas cufflinks. This pair features St. Nick in the traditional red and white with the black boots. The silver plating is polished to a very shiny, twinkly finish. The cufflinks come in a gift box, so if you are buying them as a gift, you’re already covered there. Salutto makes a variety of other Christmas cufflinks and we’re especially fond of the pair that depicts stockings filled with gifts, which have a great 3D look to them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A super strong discount on these very elegant Christmas cufflinks. They’re definitely not the novelty type of design, as they’re very bright and sophisticated looking with the 18 karat platinum plating on the brass metal. They will work for a formal occasion or non-formal as well. Bonus: the cufflinks come in a gift box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cuff-Daddy makes a ton of different cufflinks — usually with a sense of humor — but these are pure elegance. The Christmas trees are green, white and red crystals set in a rhodium plated brass. The discount is very strong right now, so this is a good buy. If you do want something on the more clever side of things from Cuff-Daddy, this penguin pair would work very well as Christmas cufflinks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Very traditional, slightly conservative but rock solid Christmas cufflinks. The clear resin is over a red background with two reindeer framing the words “Merry Christmas.” There are two lines of detailing featuring green Christmas trees and white snowflakes. It’s a silver plated alloy metal. If gold works better for you, check out the same pair of Christmas cufflinks set in a gold color.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a very beautiful pair of ornaments in a deep red with silver snowflake and tiny crystals imagery. The red finish is almost luminescent so these will pick up the light very well and, we think, will definitely get noticed. And don’t worry: they aren’t real ornaments. They’re metal, so they aren’t going to break unless you forget to take them off prior to doing your annual Christmas karate demonstration at the holiday party.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re thinking about what many people say is the reason for the season, and you prefer to cop a pair of Christmas cufflinks that have a faith-based meaning, this is a terrific set. These cufflinks, from Symbols of Faith, are dipped in 14 karat gold. The imagery is the Jerusalem cross, a Christian symbol consisting of a large cross surrounded by four smaller crosses. Comes in a gift box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Classy, elegant and not just a cufflink that you can wear around the holiday season. Wear these very stylish and understated cufflinks year-round. They will get obvious traction in the wintertime but hey, you can make them work. Cufflinks are really a formal dress accessory. So don; try to do too much with them, they will serve their purpose over and over again.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Very clever, very good deal. You get the pair of Christmas cufflinks and a matching tie tack. The design is simple: it’s Santa’s belt buckle over his red and white coat. The buckle is gold colored, so a nice tie with some gold in it could be the thing…or a pocket square that picks up the gold. The cufflinks are in a silver setting. Zunon makes many other Christmas cufflinks, like this pair, set in gold plating, that features a stylized white Christmas tree on a red background (with a tie tack included).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’re including this pair from Cufflinks, Inc. in the list primarily because of the uniquely stylized Christmas tree. Simply put, the design of the tree is terrific on these Christmas cufflinks. While they are stylized in a non-traditional manner, the colors of Christmas are there: green, red and gold set in a silver plated base metal.