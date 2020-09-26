21 Funny Workout Shirts for Men: The Ultimate List

It’s good to be the kind of guy who doesn’t take the workout too seriously. After all, you’re getting the heart rate up, the blood pressure is up, the veins are bulging. All that stuff’s intense enough as it is. You can keep things cool with funny workout shirts. Your bod will thank you and so will all the other gym rats because laughter is, as they say, the best medicine.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You are so ripped, so unable to control your flex, that anything can — and did — happen when you do flex. In this case, you blew the sleeves off your 100 percent cotton, pre-shrunk funny workout tank top.
This funny workout shirt is from those crazy peeps at Crazy Dog T-Shirts and it’s available in eight different colors. Shown in navy. (We hope you didn’t injure yourself, btw.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s something about funny workout shirts — they’re a little bit more funny when they’re worn by dudes pumping iron. This one references the legendary quote from Darth Vader to Luke Skywalker, “Luke, I am your father.” (Buzz kill and spoiler alert: in point of fact, Darth never said the quote. He said “No, I am your father.” But that wouldn’t translate well to the shirt and, plus, everyone says “Luke, I am your father” anyway.)
This shirt, from Guerrilla Tees, is 100 percent cotton and it is pre-shrunk. Guerrilla Tees says their shirts are cut in a “fashion fit” so they recommend ordering a size up if you want a little more room.
If you’re looking for other funny workout shirts from the Star Wars family, check out the Small You Are Lift You Must Yoda shirt. You’re such an animal…you don’t need the Force.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is one of those funny workout shirts that works whether you’re in the gym or not. The reference here is to the 1988 NWA debut album, “Straight Outta Compton,” which was also the name of a major motion picture in 2015 about the group and the era.
Shown in black, the shirt is available in five colors. The solid shirts, like the black version, are 100 percent cotton while the “heather grey” version is 90/10 cotton/poly.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a clever saying and it’s perfect for funny workout shirts because everyone who works out knows that being able to eat more is one of the main motivations for hitting the gym. This shirt is a poly/cotton blend from Crazy Dog T-Shirts.
It’s available in sizes that go way up to 5XL and it’s available in 12 different colors. For another food-related funny workout shirt, check out the I Lift Because I Love Pizza T-Shirt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are some funny workout shirts that are dead-on serious. If you’re someone who pours everything into the gym, this is a great shirt for ya. As shown, in heather grey, the shirt is 90 percent cotton, 10 percent poly. There are four different colors available and the solid colors are 100 percent cotton.
As an option — and if you are ready to rock something from the cute running shirts category — check out the I Don’t Sweat I Sparkle T-Shirt. It’s got plenty of color to it, and a giant pair of kiss-me lips. Wear it running, wear it to the gym. We know it takes some guts to wear that shirt, but you’ve got guts and they’re looking better every day thanks to your abs routine.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the guy who believes that funny workout shirts should poke a little bit of fun at the selfsame guy who’s wearing the thing, we suggest this “Workin’ My Fluff Into Tough” number.
It’s shown in black, which is 100 percent cotton, but it’s available in five different colors, some of which are blends. We do believe this shirt works very well for the cat lover or, frankly, the cat hater. A slightly different version of this funny workout shirt is available. The wording is slightly different — Workin’ My Puff Into Tuff Tank Top but the message is the same: you’re a pussy cat inside and a tiger on the outside.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
He was the first Postmaster General. He invented bifocals, the lightning rod, and the Franklin stove. Who knew that Benjamin Franklin was also the possessor of mammoth guns and that he would one day find himself depicted on funny workout shirts? Ben knew because he was, obviously, a major powerlifter (kidding). Regardless, this shirt shows His Benchaminness with great guns and a massive chain around the neck that supported the head that held the big brain.
This shirt is shown in black, which is 100 percent cotton and is available in five different colors. If rocking the statesman vibe is your thing, there are couple other funny workout shirts you’ll want to check out.
For those who are fans of the 26th President, check out the Teddy Swolesevelt T-Shirt. If you’re into Number 40, and you’re a lifter, take a look at the Ronnie Reaguns T-Shirt.
One more thing about Ben-Jammin’: he also invented a urinary catheter. Who knew?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Since there aren’t any photos of Jesus, one can never be sure how ripped He was. Leave it to funny workout tanks to let us know. Clearly, He was an arms Guy and was smart enough to value the importance of hydration: He’s holding a water bottle. (And just in case you’re not sure, “Hallowed Be They Gains” is a play on the line from the Lord’s Prayer that says “Hallowed be Thy name.”)
This shirt is 100 percent cotton and, being a tank top, will allow you to fully display your heavenly ‘ceps. Another really famous guy — known for a different skillset — is the scientist Albert Einstein. This funny workout shirt shows Mr. Einstein as a totally ripped workout animal. Check out the Ideas Are Sexy Too Ripped Einstein T-Shirt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There is a cinematic pedigree to this funny workout shirt. In the 2004 movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Vince Vaughn plays the owner of a gym named “Average Joe’s Gymnasium.” It fit his modest character and, should you possess a modicum of modesty — despite your being buff and ripped beyond belief — this shirt is for you.
The shirt is 100 percent combed ringspun cotton, which is a soft, comfortable and lightweight fabric. The shirtmaker, Panoware, says they make shirts with “a more fitted style, so order a size larger if you’re between sizes.”
Another one from the funny running t-shirts category (it’s a long sleeve) — and the modest man category — is this one that says I Run Like The Winded.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another one from the Completely Honest Category. This 100 percent cotton t-shirt from Funny Workout Tees lets everyone know how your priorities shake out. If everyone was honest, they would rock this shirt, too.
It’s shown in black but is available in five different colors. For another option in funny workout shirts — still, on the theme of the exceptional nutritional qualities that only pizza can provide — you could rock this I Will Need Pizza After This T-Shirt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Funny workout shirts very often subscribe to the axiom that behind all humor lies tragedy. This shirt (and the next shirt in the list) is very much an example of that philosophy in action. Who hasn’t felt so overworked at the gym that they just wanna let loose with the verbiage?
This is one of the few long sleeve shirts in the list. As shown in dark heather, the shirt is 50 percent cotton, 50 percent poly. It’s available in five different colors and the solid colors are 100 percent cotton.
And sort of on the opposite end of the spectrum from the Cuss shirt is one that shows a somewhat cartoonish T-Rex and says Getting Dino-Sore.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Who says funny workout shirts have to be nice workout shirts? Anyone who has felt the burn — really felt the burn — knows precisely the feeling that gives way to the sentiment on this shirt.
Shown in black, it’s 100 percent cotton. On the opposite end of the stick are funny workout shirts that show a little erudition. In this case, it’s Shakespeare — appearing most buff on the front of the t-shirt — asking Dost Thou Even Hoist, Sir?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Again, honesty in these kinda shirts is a prized quality, so you can confidently be the dude who proclaims, proudly, that you’re more than willing to leave working out to another day. Point of fact about this shirt is that the saying has its roots in American commercialism and tragedy.
The commercialism is that the athletic apparel giant Nike used the phrase “Just Do It” as its slogan, beginning in 1988. The advertising person behind that slogan said he got his inspiration from the final words spoken by convicted killer Gary Gilmore — “Let’s do it” — just before he was executed by firing squad in 1977. History lesson over.
The shirt is 100 percent cotton and it’s available in 13 different colors. You’ve gotta dig the dude snoozing on the Swoosh.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’d like to work out with the guy who cops this shirt. It’s straight to the point. Instead of saying “gin” and tonic, it’s all about the gym, but you know that the person wearing it is sending the message that I like to feel the burn and sip the cocktails. At least, that’s the message I’d be sending.
Shown in 100 percent cotton red, the shirt is available in five different colors. Gin and tonics not your thing? How about the Gym & Juice T-Shirt. How about one of each? Bartender! Spot me!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Funny workout shirts often give the gymster an opportunity to say Hey, look at me when they don’t always get that chance. So let’s just warn all the really good looking dudes out there: don’t get this shirt. That would be just dishonest and it would be denying your less attractive bros an opportunity to notch some points with their self-deprecating humor.
This shirt is 100 percent cotton and is available in three different colors.
Another funny workout shirt that indicates the wearer’s honesty is the Help Help Help Powerlifting Egg T-Shirt that shows a Humpty Dumpty type of guy who has overestimated his benching ability.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We do not necessarily condone cursing but we do, on occasion, slip. If you’re gonna slip up at the gym, let the shirt just say it for you.
When you’re wearing this shirt, you’re wearing a 100 percent pre-shrunk cotton piece. It’s got a huge array of sizes, all the way up to 5XL. For another option from the cute running shirts category — it’s a long sleeve — check out the If I Pass Out Please Note My Time Long Sleeve T-Shirt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You have to be neither a cat lover nor a ripped gym specimen to rep funny workout shirts like this one. It’s all about the process, anyway: you’re getting your swole on. You are approaching Gym Czar certification. You are on the way to baller status.
The shirt, which is available in five different colors, is 100 percent cotton. By the way, if you’re into headbands — to match the cat on the shirt — check out these three-packs and six packs.
And if you’re into dogs — particularly the boxer breed — and you like funny workout tanks, you gotta get the Boxing Boxer Tank Top.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This one definitely comes from the cute running shirts category. Is there anything cuter than a sloth? Okay, right, there are a lot of things. But it is a nice looking little creature and he’s got the right sentiment, “we’ll get there when we get there.”
The shirt’s 100 percent pre-shrunk cotton. For something perhaps not as cute, try the Eat Right, Exercise, Die Anyway T-Shirt. All true.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another shirt that capitalizes on the fact that we all secretly dislike working out. You get your cardiovascular exercise by running late.
The shirt’s 100 percent pre-shrunk cotton and the design on front, according to Crazy Dog T-Shirts, is “the highest grade plasticol ink” that ensures vibrant colors and lasting durability. The shirt is available in a wide variety of sizes, all the way up to 5XL.
For more on the cardio theme, check out the Cardio is Hardio T-Shirt or the
Eye Rolling is My Cardio T-Shirt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gather round, little ones, and we’ll tell you about one of the greatest movies ever made. The Godfather not only etched a spot for itself in the annals of cinema, but it also permeated a great deal of American culture.
The shirt is an ultra-soft 100 percent ring-spun cotton (4.5 oz., so it’s on the thicker side). Shown in red/white, it comes in eight different colors. The shirt is from Monsta Clothing Co., and it includes a Monsta label on the bottom hem.
And sorry if I’m being too literal, but just to make sure: “Quadfather” is a take on “Godfather.”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get your gains on with this hilarious Leg Day tee featuring everyone’s favorite short-armed dinosaur the T-Rex. If you are serious about working out but not serious about taking yourself seriously then this is a shirt you need in your gym bag at all times. The other gym rats will laugh like hell when they see you strutting to the squat rack rocking your new tee and you will giggle to yourself every time you see it in the mirror. Be serious about your workout, not too serious about yourself.