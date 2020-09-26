21 Funny Workout Shirts for Men: The Ultimate List

There’s something about funny workout shirts — they’re a little bit more funny when they’re worn by dudes pumping iron. This one references the legendary quote from Darth Vader to Luke Skywalker, “Luke, I am your father.” (Buzz kill and spoiler alert: in point of fact, Darth never said the quote. He said “No, I am your father.” But that wouldn’t translate well to the shirt and, plus, everyone says “Luke, I am your father” anyway.)

This shirt, from Guerrilla Tees, is 100 percent cotton and it is pre-shrunk. Guerrilla Tees says their shirts are cut in a “fashion fit” so they recommend ordering a size up if you want a little more room.

If you’re looking for other funny workout shirts from the Star Wars family, check out the Small You Are Lift You Must Yoda shirt. You’re such an animal…you don’t need the Force.