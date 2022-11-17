Top 11 Best Christmas Vests.

This is one of those men’s Christmas vests with a strand of ugly Christmas sweater DNA running through it. That said, we’re of the firm conviction that this pullover sweater vest has plenty of good looks going for it. It’s a V-neck with red ribbed material around the collar, arm holes and at the waist. The background of the vest is black and the image of Santa’s face (three of them at chest level) is in a sort of reverse-image black and white with a red stocking cap. The reindeer are in a rust color and they’re prancing (what else do reindeer do?) in one line near the collar and one line toward the bottom of the vest. Additionally, the vest features horizontally configured, alternating design elements of snowflakes, stars, Christmas trees and holly. The back of the vest is solid black, with the red ribbing at the collar, arm holes and bottom of the vest. Again: fun, but also with solidly good looks. If you’re looking for something really in the ugly (or tacky) Christmas sweater genre, this men’s Christmas vest features an image of Jesus and the words “Birthday Boy.”