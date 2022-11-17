Top 11 Best Christmas Vests.

Ah, the Christmas vest. Perhaps not as well known as the Christmas sweater, or its bizarro cousin, the ugly Christmas sweater. But, indeed, the women’s Christmas vest and the men’s Christmas vest are a solid bit of holiday fashion that you may want to make part of your Yuletide tradition every single holiday season.
This pullover sweater vest is from the Christmas Ugly Sweater Co. With a picture of Jesus and the “birthday boy” sentiment, this is a totally fun sweater vest. It’s white 60 percent cotton, 40 percent acrylic and features a V-neck. The neck, armholes, and waist hem are in a contrasting green ribbed knit. The back of the vest is plain, with no imagery but the ribbed knit neck, armholes, and waist hem are prominent. Back to that reindeer: Christmas Ugly Sweater Co. calls him “cheerful.” Who can argue with that?
Fun, fun and more fun. For the longest time, the Gingerbread man has been a staple during the holiday season. Whether you enjoy baking them, eating them or even wearing them they sure bring a lot of fun to the season. This vest is one of those ugly but beautiful vests that will definitely get you the kind of attention you want during the season of giving. On that note, they also make for a funny gift for loved ones or co-workers.
If you aren’t a fan of the traditional Christmas sweater vest then this might be the right choice for you. It is longer than traditional vests and buttons up so you can leave it open if you have something even more festive underneath. It is unique but not so out of this world that people will be staring at you in the wrong way. Have a whole lotta fun in this X-mas ensemble and enjoy the typically boring routine holiday parties.
This open front women’s Christmas vest has the look of a richly dyed red fox fur, but it is faux fur. The piece is collarless, but the fabric on the back — near the neck — is very full and gives an appearance of a collar. Overall, the vest is very fluffy and soft. One reviewer says “Just love the fit and thickness of this vest. Very warm worn with a long sleeved sweater.” Indeed, because this is a solid red, it can be paired with a wide range of tops and would look great with black or blue jeans.
Why just wear an ugly Christmas vest when you can wear the whole dress? Yes, the top is very vest like but this midi dress is sure to have all of your co-workers talking at the next Xmas party. It is form-fitting and so much fun. Enjoy all the parties you are going to attend this one of a kind Christmas sweater dress.
This is one of those men’s Christmas vests with a strand of ugly Christmas sweater DNA running through it. That said, we’re of the firm conviction that this pullover sweater vest has plenty of good looks going for it. It’s a V-neck with red ribbed material around the collar, arm holes and at the waist. The background of the vest is black and the image of Santa’s face (three of them at chest level) is in a sort of reverse-image black and white with a red stocking cap. The reindeer are in a rust color and they’re prancing (what else do reindeer do?) in one line near the collar and one line toward the bottom of the vest. Additionally, the vest features horizontally configured, alternating design elements of snowflakes, stars, Christmas trees and holly. The back of the vest is solid black, with the red ribbing at the collar, arm holes and bottom of the vest. Again: fun, but also with solidly good looks. If you’re looking for something really in the ugly (or tacky) Christmas sweater genre, this men’s Christmas vest features an image of Jesus and the words “Birthday Boy.”
This is a very rock solid, classic piece that works great as a Christmas vest, but can also be worn year round. It’s a slim fit button front cardigan, featuring five buttons. (The bottom button is spaced very closely to the button above it, allowing you to follow the pro fashion tip of keeping things neat while leaving that bottom button UNbuttoned.) The V-neck, placket, arm holes and waist hem are all ribbed. This men’s Christmas vest is 100 percent acrylic and you can’t machine wash: either hand wash or dry clean.
We dig this vest because it can be worn as an outdoor garment, but it’s light enough to work indoors, too. This men’s vest is from Southpole. It’s predominantly a solid black vest. Sometimes the best vest is the simplest look. The five-snap button vest features diagonal zippered front pockets and a collar that can be worn raised or flat. It’s 100 percent poly and machine washable.
One of the best parts about getting dressed up for Christmas is putting on something you wouldn’t normally wear and having people laugh until their bellies hurt when they see you in it. Ugly or fashionable it really doesn’t matter. You can make a statement with whatever you choose. Personally, I think the uglier the better, but everyone has their own theory on this. These dancing polar bears will help you toe the line between fashion friendly and ugly vest.
Another super cute Christmas vest for women from Lisa International. This one features terrific contrasting colors: the main body of the vest is in black; the placket, waist and arm hole trim is in red; and the collar is a soft white faux fur. Affixed to each side of the front of the vest are four snowmen, two on each side. The snowmen are each wearing different outfits of different colors and they’re surrounded by gifts, snowflakes and a Christmas tree. This one features a six button front closure.
This is a great looking zip-up Christmas vest from Lisa International. They make a variety of colors, designs and styles in this vest (see below) and you can’t go wrong with any of them. This one is black with six tan colored reindeer toward the bottom of the vest. The description from Lisa International calls them reindeer prints, but they almost look like appliqués. The reindeer are detailed with beaded stiching and they’re accented with gold baubles around their necks. There are six bead swirls on the chest area of the vest, along with a scattering of individual beads. What really sets this vest apart is the faux fur collar, which is also in the same black colorway. The arm holes and placket are also in a contrasting black material, so there’s lots of great detailing going on with this piece. Material makeup is 51 percent ramie, 41 percent cotton, six percent rayon and two percent acrylic.