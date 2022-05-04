7 Best Pickleball Paddles: Your Buyer’s Guide

Though Pickleball has been around since the ’60s, it has only recently become the breakout sport it is today. And now that Pickleball leagues are popping up just about everywhere, this casual racket sport just got a little more competitive. That’s why we hit the court to test out some of the most popular Pickleball paddles in order to find out which ones will truly step your game up.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How Do You Pick the Right Pickleball Paddle?

It's not unreasonable to be overwhelmed by the sheer number of solid Pickleball paddles available. After all, NPR called Pickleball the fastest growing sport in the world and paddle manufacturers know it.

So in lieu of there being one absolute best paddle for everyone (there's not), how is one to pick the right Pickleball paddle?

The best way to find the right Pickleball paddle is to consider your needs as a player based on the playstyle you prefer. Do you like to control the game from the kitchen or set up monster smashes from the baseline? Do you play indoors or outdoors? Do you run the whole court in singles or do you like to camp the net in doubles?

There are paddles that are better or worse for many of these situations, plus there are all-rounders for the player with a diverse skill set. Once you have an idea of your personal playstyle, we can talk about the paddles themselves.

What is the Difference Between Pickleball Paddles?

There are lots of factors to consider when shopping for a Pickleball paddle, and it can be overwhelming to parse them all if it's your first time shopping for your own paddle. Below I will list the basic specs you might find for any given paddle and what it might mean for your game.

Paddle Facing

The surface material of the paddle is responsible for manipulating several factors of your shot, like grip, control, and pop. Fiberglass offers more power at the cost of control. Carbon fiber offers more control and less power. Graphite offers a fair mix of both. Wood is more of an entry-level option and lacks in all categories.

Paddle Core

The core (or interior) material of the paddle is another factor in generating power and control. It also absorbs impact, which is important for maintaining a consistent feel across a variety of shots. Most of the paddles we reviewed have a polymer or nomex core, both of which have comparable performance. You'll occasionally find aluminum core paddles floating around too though.

Paddle dimensions

Because the USAPA regulates that the combined length and width of any paddle cannot exceed 24 inches, you will see very little variation in Pickleball paddle dimensions. (See the USAPA rulebook for more details). That said, there are a few different paddle shapes you might come across.

The wide body shape has the largest sweet spot but the least reach. The blade shape has a smaller sweet spot but a faster swing and a longer reach. The standard shape strikes a balance between the two and is the most popular option.

Handle Circumference/Length

Hand circumference and length are all about finding a comfortable fit for your hand size. The easiest way to find what fits best is to get your hands on some paddles of different lengths and circumferences and try them out.

Failing that, you can do the ruler test. Straighten out your fingers and measure from the bottom lateral crease of your palm to the tip of your ring finger. The length should fall somewhere between 4 and 5 inches, thus giving you a better idea of what handle length you want.

Weight

The weight of your paddle will arguably have the biggest impact on your game out of all of these different metrics. Lighter paddles have increased maneuverability and control at the cost of power. Heavier paddles are the inverse. Because this is such an important preference, many Pickleball paddles have different weight options. So let's talk about this in a little more detail.

What is the Best Weight For a Pickleball Paddle?

Considering that almost all of the best pickleball paddle designs come in different weights, the answer to this question clearly depends on personal preference. That's why finding your preferred weight is just as important as finding your preferred paddle style.

Pickleball paddles can weigh between 6 and 14 ounces but the sweet spot for most players is somewhere between 7.2 and 8.5 ounces. If you want a full understanding of the nuances weight can offer, we recommend this write-up from Pickleball Galaxy. Otherwise, we have you covered on the basics.

Simply put, a lighter paddle offers more control and is better suited for pulling off technical drop shots and tricky dinks. They also work better for indoor play where wind isn't a factor.

Conversely, a heavier paddle can deliver more power, which is key for sneaking speedy shots past your opponents. Heavier paddles do come at the cost of finesse, but this is easy to compensate for at the higher level of play so they are preferred by pros.