GTA San Andreas Cheats: 20 Cheats for PC, PS3

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas has stood the test of time and rubbed a bunch of people the wrong way since its release (HOT COFFEE!). In order to keep you busy until the release of Grand Theft Auto V, we’re going to provide you with the top 25 cheat codes for San Andreas. It’s item to gear up, improve your car handling skills, and become a instant fatty with CJ.

Remember – no need to pause the game when entering these codes. Do it during active gameplay.

For a video walkthrough of all of the GTA San Andreas cheats for the game, check out the video below:

100% Health, Armor, and Some Extra Money

PS2/PS3: R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Xbox: R, Black, L, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC, MAC OS: HESOYAM

Weapons Tier #1

PS2/PS3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox: R, Black, L, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC, MAC OS: LXGIWYL

Weapons Tier #2

PS2/PS3: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT

Xbox: R, Black, L, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down(2), Left

PC, MAC OS: PROFESSIONALSKIT

Weapons Tier #3

PS2/PS3: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

Xbox: R, Black, L, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down(3)

PC, MAC OS: UZUMYMW

RHINO TANK TIME!

PS2/PS3: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Xbox: B, B, L Trigger, B, B, B, L Trigger, White, R Trigger, Y, B, Y

PC, MAC OS: AIWPRTON

Bring Your Wanted Level Up

PS2/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Xbox: R Trigger, R Trigger, B, Black, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

PC, MAC OS: TURNUPTHEHEAT

Then Bring It Down…

PS2/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

Xbox: R Trigger, R Trigger, B, Black, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

PC, MAC OS: TURNDOWNTHEHEAT

Fat CJ

PS2/PS3: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down

Xbox: Y, Up ,Up, Left, Right, X, B, Down

PC, MAC OS: BTCDBCB

Skinny CJ

PS2/PS3: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Right

Xbox: Y, Up ,Up, Left, Right, X, B, Right

PC, MAC OS: KVGYZQK

Super Buff CJ

PS2/PS3: Triangle, Up(2), Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

Xbox: Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Left

PC, MAC OS: BUFFMEUP

Share these GTA: San Andreas cheat codes! Share Tweet Share Email

Get Yourself A Hydra

PS2/PS3: Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up

Xbox: Y, Y, X, B, A, L Trigger, L Trigger, Down, Up

PC, MAC OS: JUMPJET

Spawn A Vortex

PS2/PS3: Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L2, Down, Down

Xbox: Y, Y, X, B, A, L Trigger, White, Down, Down

PC, MAC OS: KGGGDKP

Drive On Water!

PS2/PS3: RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2

Xbox: Right, Black, B, R Trigger, White, X, R Trigger, Black

Go Flyin’ With A Jetpack

PS2/PS3: L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right

Xbox: Left, Right, L Trigger, White, R Trigger, Black, Up, Down, Left, Right

PC, MAC OS: ROCKETMAN

Blow Up All Cars

PS2/PS3: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1

Xbox: Black, White, R Trigger, L Trigger, White, Black, X, Y, B, Y, White, L Trigger

PC, MAC OS: ALLCARSGOBOOM

Put A Bounty On Your Head (Pedestrians Want Your Head, Son!)

PS2/PS3: DOWN, UP, UP, UP, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

Xbox: Down, Up, Up, Up, A, Black, R Trigger, White, White

PC, MAC OS: BAGOWPG

CJ’S Punch of Doom

PS2/PS3: UP, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

Xbox: Up, Left, A, Y, R Trigger, B, B, B, White

PC, MAC OS: IAVENJQ or STINGLIKEABEE

Perfect Car Handling

PS2/PS3: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Xbox: Y, R Trigger, R Trigger, Left, R Trigger, L Trigger, Black, L Trigger

PC, MAC OS: STICKLIKEGLUE

Flying Cars (Smash Into Other Rides To Make ‘Em Go Sky High!)

PS2/PS3: UP, DOWN, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

Xbox: X, Down, White, Up, L Trigger, B, Up, A, Left

PC, MAC OS: CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG

Minor Traffic/No Pedestrains

PS2/PS3: X, Down, Up, R2, Down, Triangle, L1, Triangle, Left

Xbox: A, Down, Up, Black, Down, Y, L Trigger, Y, Left

PC, MAC OS: GHOSTTOWN

For some more info on the secrets and easter eggs behind GTA San Andreas, check out the vids below:

[poll id=”86″]