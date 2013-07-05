40 Funniest Video Game Memes (Updated!)

Video games have been around forever.

As gamers ourselves, we’ve dabbled in every genre possible and noticed a few instances that made us giggle to ourselves once we entered deep thought. The more humorous moments of our favorite entertainment pastime never flies right over our heads, plus we always got a good laugh at the logic (or non-logic) we noticed during our gaming marathons. Thankfully, there’s a bunch of memes floating around the internet that remind us of how hilarious video games can be.

Whether it’s the games or the gamers themselves, there’s plenty of gaming topics to laugh out loud about. Check out our gallery of the top 40 funniest video game memes.