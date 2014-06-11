WATCH: Pac-Man Character Reveal Trailer for ‘Super Smash Bros.’

Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U/3DS already includes a who’s who of the gaming world – Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mega Man, Link etc. But there’s one 80’s arcade legend who we’ve all be waiting to see get added to that illustrious group.

With the newly unveiled trailer seen above, we now know that Pac-Man is the next fighter to join the Super Smash Bros. cast. His moveset harkens back to his old school days (peep the sound effects of his moves and the special items he uses from other classic Namco arcade games). He has access to the ghosts that always bother him, plus he has two stages for both versions of the game. And his Final Smash? Just watch as he chases down some of his rivals when he’s even bigger.

This trailer is simply amazing, which is why you need to watch it a million times. Stay tuned till the end to get a glimpse at a returning character – Nintendo’s very own Mr. Game and Watch. Enjoy!

You can also check out some vids of the other character additions that were revealed during E3 2014 above.