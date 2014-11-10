Battletoads Xbox One Coming? (Updated)

Microsoft has filed a trademark for Battletoads, the classic Rare-developed super difficult beat’em up which made its debut in 1991 for the NES. Spotted by a NeoGaf user, the patent identifies as “game software,” and was created on November 5, 2014.

I wouldn’t get too excited though — I have a feeling this one is going to be an Xbox Live release only. While a Battletoads for Xbox One could be potentially great, it’s unlikely that Microsoft and Rare would take such a huge leap of faith. But, I have been wrong before. The patent was likely filed for something like a Battletoads HD or Battletoads Arcade. But again, that’s just speculation. Hopefully Microsoft and Rare will prove me wrong, though, because seeing a new Battletoads on Xbox One would be much welcomed.

