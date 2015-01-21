Top 10 Best Pokémon Cards (Updated!)

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is addicting attraction, whether you’re a Pokémon fan who collects cards for their beautiful artwork or a hardcore tournament player who loves to build decks. There’s something enticing about buying booster packs, ripping them open and seeing what Pokémon you pull, all the while praying for a cool legendary, an EX card or a holographic version of your favorite rare card.

If you’re looking for the best of the best, though, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the top 10 Pokémon cards, complete with prices and links to buy them. If you’re a serious collector or battler, you should have these amazing cards in your collection.

Like other collectible card games, too? Check out our guide to the best Magic cards.

1. Shadow Lugia

Right off the bat, we have Shadow Lugia. At roughly five by eight inches big, this is a jumbo card, which means it’s illegal in any type of gameplay, but if you’re a collector, the card is a sight to behold. Originally released as a promotional card at the Nintendo World Store Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness launch event in New York on October 2, 2005, Shadow Lugia is still a force to be reckoned with. Its 300 HP alone is absurd, but Shadow Lugia has a single attack that does 1,000 damage, which is three times more than any tournament-legal card can dish out. Yikes.

Price: $29.95

2. Rayquaza C Lv. X

Rayquaza is my favorite legendary Pokémon, and this card shows what makes this dragon-like Pokémon so terrifying for your opponents. It may only have 120 HP, but its attack is powerful, doing 200 damage, which is more than enough to wipe out most of your competition. The downside is that it takes at least three different energy cards to use Final Blowup, but Rayquaza C Lv. X’s Poké-Body, Dragon Spirit, allows you to search your deck for discarded energy cards as long as it hasn’t fainted. Rayquaza C Lv. X can also use any Poké-Body, Poké-Power or attack from its previous levels, too, making this card an awesome, tournament-legal addition to your deck.

Price: $49.70

3. Charizard G Lv. X

Charizard is already a great Pokémon. In fact, its a fan favorite, considering it’s essentially a fire-breathing dragon first generation starter. What’s not to love? What makes Charizard even better than before in the Trading Card Game is this Charizard G Lv. X card. By attaching it to a Charizard G, you have the option of using any previous attack, Poké-Body or Poké-Power, just like the Rayquaza C Lv. X. Charizard G Lv. X’s Poké-Power allows him you to move energy cards onto your Charizard, which is great for setting up Malevolent Fire, which does a staggering 150 damage. Besides its battle prowess, this Charizard card is just pretty to look at.

Price: $22.45

4. Armaldo EX

In the video games, Armaldo isn’t special by any means, but in the Trading Card Game, it shines with an EX card. Its Poké-Body, Dual Armor, gives it two typings (grass and fighting) so long as it has a react energy card attached to it. Spiral Drain does 40 damage while simultaneously healing Armaldo, and Vortex Chop supersedes resistances. With 160 HP, Armaldo EX is a great wall, staller and attacker, all in one package.

Price: $19.41

5. M Venusaur EX

Mega evolutions are fun in the Pokémon video games, but they’re just as great in the Trading Card Game, too. This Mega Venusaur EX card may only have one attack, but it’s a doozy. Crisis Vine does 120 damage, which might not seem like a lot, but it also paralyzes and poisons your opponent’s Pokémon. That’s insane. With 230 HP, it will be hard for your opponent to take M Venusaur EX down in one hit, considering they get one free turn when your Venusaur mega evolves. Another great thing about this card is its beautiful art, complete with Japanese characters.

Price: $24.89

6. M Blastoise EX

M Blastoise EX card is just as powerful as its starter brethren, Venusaur and Charizard, making it a force to be reckoned with. It features 220 HP, which is a meaty amount. Its real power comes from Hydro Bomb, however, which does 120 damage and 30 damage to two of your opponent’s benched Pokémon. That’s just cruel. Besides its battle power, M Blastoise EX looks awesome, again featuring Japanese characters.

Price: $33.99

7. Xerneas EX

I love this card simply for its artwork. I love how Xerneas, which is already a great-looking legendary Pokémon, takes up the entire card, essentially breaking out of its display box. Speaking of breaking out, Xerneas EX features the attack Break Through, which does 60 damage to an active Pokémon and 30 damage to a single benched one. It’s the perfect move to use between bouts of X Blast, which does 140 damage. Xerneas EX is a fairy type, which is only weak to steel types, an underused Pokémon type, meaning it will likely survive tons of attacks, making it a great card in the Trading Card Game.

Price: $14.09

8. M Gengar EX

Another mega evolution card worth having in your collection is the M Gengar EX card. With 220 HP, it’s a resilient force, but the real attraction here is Phantom Gate. Using this move allows you to choose one of your opponent’s Pokémon’s moves and use it against him. This has huge potential if your opponent has glass cannon Pokémon either active or on the bench. Use it wisely, and try not to be blinded by M Gengar EX’s florescent coloring.

Price: $19.49

9. Mew Star

I’m not sure why this Mew delta species card, marked by a gold star next to its name, is so expensive, but it is. What’s unique about delta species cards is that they give Pokémon irregular typing. Mew is normally a psychic type, but this card makes it a water type, which can throw an opponent off. Its Mimicry attack has potential to ruin your opponent’s day, considering you copy one of his or her Pokémon’s attacks. Rainbow Wave allows you to potentially do hundreds of damage, if you can keep Mew alive long enough and attach enough energy cards to it.

Price: $164.30

10. Charizard Star

The most expensive card on our list is another delta species. This dark-type Charizard is definitely for hardcore collectors only, but it’s a great card if you’ve got the money to buy it. Its main attack, Dark Swirl, does 150 damage. You have to discard all energy cards attached to Charizard, but you also get to discard three from your opponent’s active Pokémon, which will put him or her in hot water.

Price: $249.95